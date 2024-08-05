REDi Announces Integration With Q2's Digital Banking Platform

Financial institutions can now deploy REDi's fraud and customer engagement solutions through Q2's Digital Banking Platform

REDi, a provider of card fraud and customer engagement solutions for community banks and credit unions, today announced an integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services. Financial institutions can now deploy REDi applications that help reduce fraud losses, decrease operating expenses, and improve customer experience.

Through this integration, financial institutions can directly add REDi's customer notification and card control capabilities into their digital banking environment. REDiNotify allows financial institutions to deliver email, voice, text, and mobile app notifications that can be fully integrated across multiple systems, including core, loan, teller, card, and CRM platforms. REDiCardControl lets bank customers and credit union members control where, when, and how their card transactions are approved.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator Program through the Q2 Innovation Studio allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK (software development kit) to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these Q2 partners, purchase their solutions, and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations.

"The financial services industry at large is faced with an overwhelming need to innovate faster and deliver differentiated offerings quickly to keep up with the changing expectations of their account holders," said Jordon DiRito, strategic alliances director at Q2. "We are pleased to welcome REDi to the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Financial Institutions now have the capability to quickly and easily offer REDi's fraud solutions to their customers."

"By integrating REDi solutions with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, we are providing community banks and credit unions with rapid access to a powerful tool that enables their users to have seamless control over their digital experience, particularly in the areas of self-service and alerting," said REDi CEO Rodney Fuller. "We are excited for this integration and look forward to helping financial institutions reduce fraud losses, decrease operating expenses, and improve customer satisfaction."

Learn more about REDiNotify and REDiCardControl, which are available now within Q2 Innovation Studio.

About REDi Enterprise Development, Inc.

REDi provides fraud prevention and customer engagement solutions to over 100 community banks and credit unions nationwide. Backed by unmatched, personalized customer service, REDi's product suite allows financial institutions to reduce fraud losses, decrease operating expenses, and improve customer experience. Additional information is available at www.4redi.com and by following https://www.linkedin.com/company/redi-digital-solutions/

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

