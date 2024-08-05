Morelli Law Firm Announces New Partners

Congratulations David Sirotkin, Alexander Morelli, Sara Mahoney, Perry Fallick, and Michael Schlesinger

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Morelli Law Firm wants to congratulate several of its team members for their recent promotions, effective July 1st. The following team members have been promoted to Managing Partner:

Alexander Morelli

David Sirotkin

The following team members have been promoted to Partner:

Sara Mahoney

Perry Fallick

Michael Schlesinger

Each of these attorneys has shown immense dedication to client betterment over the course of their tenure with the firm. Their exceptional abilities, independently and as part of trial teams, make them indispensable assets to Morelli Law Firm's legal staff.

The team's work has spanned hundreds of cases of exceptional size. Notable successes include:

Alexander Morelli's recognition as a Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers

David Sirotkin's successful representation of comedian Tracy Morgan after a dangerous truck accident

Michael Schlesinger's $120 million verdict

Sara Mahoney's ascension to the Super Lawyers New York Metro Rising Stars list

Perry Fallick's lawsuit against David Copperfield and the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas

Benedict Morelli personally applauds these attorneys' successes, saying that the promotions are "well deserved, as these staff members will help shape the future growth of the Morelli Law Firm."

The attorneys with Morelli Law Firm have consistently shown exceptional dedication to every client who comes through their doors. It's easy to imagine that, in light of these promotions, the firm will continue to reach greater heights of success in the years to come.

About Morelli Law Firm

Morelli Law Firm has served greater New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia since 1998. Where most lawyers prefer to settle their personal injury cases, Morelli Law Firm isn't scared to go to trial. We've secured over $1 billion for clients in need of support after serious accidents.

The firm's efforts in the civil system have set the precedent for a range of cases. At the same time, it's helped hundreds of families get the support they need to get back on their feet.

Morelli Law Firm doesn't settle for less. The team provides all of its clients with exceptional representation in the face of harassment and discrimination. You can learn more about our advocacy during a free case assessment.

Contact Information:

Benedict P. Morelli

Founding Partner

212-751-9800

SOURCE: Morelli Law Firm

View the original press release on newswire.com.