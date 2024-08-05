Thunder Rebel LLC: Test Your College Football Knowledge to Win Big, With the Road to Jansanity Playoff Challenge

Pick the 12 teams that will enter the college football expanded playoff and the National Champion and win $ 1 Million

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / For the first time ever college football has a legitimate end of season tournament culminating in the National Championship game on January 20, 2024.

To celebrate this expanded tournament, fans have created a preseason contest called:

"The Road to Jansanity Playoff Challenge"

The challenge asks fans to pick the 12 teams they feel will be in the end of season playoff and pick the National Champion.

If an entry selects the correct teams and National Champion winner, they will win $1 million.

Sign-up and playoff selections are officially open at https://www.jansanity.net.

Entries will be accepted until August 22, 2024.

What is "Jansanity?"

It's a word that defines everything we've been waiting for…

The CFB post-season has officially expanded to 12 teams.

This expanded format will have playoff games going deep into January.

This is an incredible development. It heralds a new season of epic rivalries, possible upsets and is a phenomenal way to end a year and begin a new one.

To celebrate this new season of fun on the American sports calendar, fans have encapsulated this massive development into one word "Jansanity!".

Contest Announcment: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/LI0HatR_vPE

The contest is open to anyone and is free to sign-up.

To be eligible for the the Jansanity challenge, all you need to do:

Sign-up for free at www.jansanity.net

? Pick the 12 teams that will enter the college football playoffs.

? Pick the 2025 college football national champion.

? Sign-up before August 22, 2024.

For more information and entry information, visit https://www.jansanity.net or email info@jansanity.net.

"The Road to Jansanity is a brilliant promotion that allows college football fans the opportunity to test their college football knowledge this season," said Leigh Steinberg, legendary sports agent. "Good luck to all the teams competing this fall in the 2024 season. Show Me The Money!" -

-Leigh Steinberg - Legendary Sports Agent

About Jansanity:

Jansanity is a movement born out of the expanded college football playoffs. We are college football fans who are energized by the fact that every team will have the chance to compete and earn a spot in the playoff tournament. We believe that the expanded playoff will help develop the depth of quality programs across college football which is great for athletes, fans, schools, businesses and communities across the nation.

We want to celebrate this new expanded playoff system with engaging opportunites starting with The Road to Jansanity $1M Playoff Challenge and many more to come. https://www.jansanity.net

