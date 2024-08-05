Air Humidifier Market to Reach $6.0 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

"Consumers increasingly seek humidifiers integrated with smart home ecosystems, allowing remote control via smartphones and voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home. These smart humidifiers offer advanced features such as real-time humidity monitoring, automatic adjustments, and air quality tracking."
Wilmington, Del., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Air Humidifier Market by Type (Vaporizers, Impeller Humidifier, Ultrasonic Humidifier, and Wick/evaporative Systems) and Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the air humidifier market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $6.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2033.
Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2498
Prime determinants of growth
Increasing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining optimal indoor air quality for health and comfort is propelling demand for air humidifiers, particularly in regions with dry climates or during winter seasons. Moreover, the rising prevalence of respiratory ailments such as asthma and allergies is further fueling market expansion as humidifiers are often recommended to alleviate symptoms. Technological advancements such as the integration of smart features like humidity sensors and remote-control capabilities are enhancing user convenience and driving adoption among tech-savvy consumers.
Additionally, the growing popularity of wellness trends and the emphasis on creating a conducive environment for relaxation and sleep are creating new avenues for market growth. Furthermore, the expanding commercial sector, including healthcare facilities, offices, and hospitality establishments, presents lucrative opportunities for air humidifier manufacturers to cater to the increasing demand for improved air quality and comfort in various indoor settings.
Report Coverage & details:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2024-2033
Base Year
2023
Market Size In 2023
$3.7 Billion
Market Size In 2033
$6.0 Billion
CAGR
5.0 %
No. Of Pages In Report
315
Segment Covered
Humidifier Type, Application, And Region
Drivers
Increase In Health Awareness
Rapidly Growing Commercial And Residential Sector
Government Standards And Regulations To Maintain Humidity
Opportunities
Growing Concerns Over The Static Electricity In Industries
Introduction Of Latest Technologies
Restraints
Regular Maintenance Of Humidifier
Procure Complete Report (315 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://tinyurl.com/2p9ztawf
By Humidifier Type
Ultrasonic humidifiers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
By humidifier type, the vaporizers segment held the major share of the market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global air humidifier market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. These humidifiers are economically priced and hence affordable. In addition, it provides soothing moisture, which allows the user to breathe easily and sleep comfortably. Some of the warm humidifiers also feature programmable hygrostat and a digital display.
However, the ultrasonic humidifiers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2033. Ultrasonic humidifiers are the least expensive and the most energy-efficient humidifiers, which is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, low maintenance and quiet operation are the key factors positively influencing the ultrasonic air humidifier market. Moreover, some companies are offering ultrasonic emitters that produce the mist by nebulizing the water and do not create annoying remains of white powder derived from the materials present in the water, thus further increasing the market demand for ultrasonic humidifiers.
By Application
Residential segment to retain its dominance by 2033
Based on application, the residential segment held the major share of the market in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global air humidifier market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. An increase in the need to maintain indoor air humidity in the winter season is expected to drive the growth of the residential segment in the air humidifier market. In addition, a rise in awareness of the ill effects of dry air such as dry skin, sinus congestion, dry throat, nose irritation, dry cough, bloody noses, and others is expected to drive the market growth.
However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033. The increase in the adoption of humidifier technology at commercial sites such as malls and stores to provide a comfortable environment to customers is expected to drive the commercial segment during the forecast period.
By Region
North America to maintain its dominance by 2033
Based on region, the North America region held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global air humidifier market. The North American market is driven by high consumer awareness about the ill effects of dry air and the presence of cold and low humid climates. In addition, the vast presence of manufacturers and product promotion from regulatory bodies including the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) are expected to further drive the growth of the market.
However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033.
Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2498
Leading Market Players
- Whirlpool Corporation
- General Electric (GE Appliances)
- Samsung Electronics
- LG Electronics
- Electrolux Group
- Bosch Home Appliances
- Electrolux Group
- Viking Range Corporation
- Sears Holdings Corporation
- BSH Home Appliances Corporation
- Miele
- Sub-Zero Group, Inc.
- Smeg
- Bertazzoni
- Fisher & Paykel Appliances
- Blomberg Appliances
The report analyzes these key players in the global air humidifier market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.
Recent Key Strategies and Developments
- In February 2024, Whirlpool Corporation and BORA share the belief that the kitchen is the hub of the home and is a space that should be redesigned through a lens that pushes boundaries while merging technology and function. Founded on the mutual passion to question the ordinary, the two companies are collaborating to bring the best induction downdraft technology exclusively to JennAir and KitchenAid brand induction downdraft cooktops in North America in 2025.
- In September 2023, Panasonic Life Solutions India introduced a new range of refrigerators, under Panasonic's proprietary Prime Convertible series, which comes with higher capacities and upgraded features like a bottom-mounted freezer where the freezer compartment is situated at the bottom of the refrigerator offering convenient storage and easy access to vegetables and fruits in the fridge compartment.
- In August 2020, LG Electronics USA introduced the industry's first line of smart ranges to offer the exclusive InstaView knock-on technology plus Air Fry capability. The goal is to help provide meal inspiration and faster, more convenient prep for all those homeowners who are now cooking more at home.
- In April 2018, Whirlpool, the premium appliance manufacturer, partnered with Youreko to help consumers understand the financial benefits of efficient appliances. Youreko is an energy savings tool, installed on the Whirlpool website, which rates products according to their running costs and demonstrates a product's lifetime electricity financial saving. According to Youreko, 90 percent of consumers find this information useful to know when purchasing a new appliance.
Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:
- Wearable Technology Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031
- Water purifier Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031
- Smart Toys Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033
- Wellness Water Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033
- Dehumidifier Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032
- Electronic Cigarette Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031
- Household Appliances Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035
- Air Fryer Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032
- Cigarette Vending Machine Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031
- Smartphone Photo Printers Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
United States
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/air-humidifier-market-to-reach-6-0-billion-globally-by-2033-at-5-cagr-allied-market-research-302214291.html