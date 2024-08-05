Sainsbury's has announced it has chosen NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX), a global leader in digital commerce solutions, to help transform its shopping experience and support its Next Level Sainsbury's business strategy. The seven-year agreement expands the UK grocer's more than 20-year strategic partnership with NCR Voyix.

Sainsbury's is upgrading its checkout technology by rolling out the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform, Point of Sale Solutions (POS) and Next Generation Self-Checkout systems to 22,500 checkouts across its supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol stations. These technologies, powered by NCR Voyix Edge software, provide innovative solutions for Sainsbury's customers and colleagues.

Leveraging NCR Voyix cloud technology, Sainsbury's will be able to help speed up the customer journey by receiving real-time data and analytics while harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for sales analysis, estimating future store performance, colleague productivity and cash management.

The new platform will enable colleagues to approve transactions remotely via tablet, speeding up the checkout process and enhancing the shopping experience. Additionally, the next-generation self-checkout systems, powered by AI technologies, will deliver personalized promotions uniquely tailored to each customer.

Clodagh Moriarty, chief retail and technology director, said, "Our commitment to unbeatable quality food and great service, whether in store or online, is strengthened by NCR Voyix technology. NCR Voyix has grown alongside Sainsbury's for two decades, unlocking new capabilities and optimising product management, sales forecasting and store efficiencies. This is driving us to the Next Level and delivers for customers, colleagues and shareholders."

"We aim to operate at the speed of consumers, if not faster striking to outpace the market and keep our customers ahead of the curve with configurable, scalable and smart technology," said Eric Schoch, executive vice president and president of Retail at NCR Voyix. "With our modern software-first approach, Sainsbury's can implement rapid changes at much lower costs, run services in the cloud while the store can operate self-checkout at the speed of a digital channel."

With a fully hosted, edge-enabled POS system deployed by NCR Voyix, Sainsbury's has the flexibility to adapt to market trends quickly, eliminating in-store complexities and paving the way for innovative digital and in store experiences for customers.

