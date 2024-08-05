Veterinary Surgical Procedures Market worth $67.8 billion in 2029 driven by Advancements in Surgical Procedures | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Veterinary Surgical Procedures Market is expected to grow from USD 48.3 billion in 2024 to USD 67.8 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The global veterinary surgical procedures market is experiencing significant transformation due to advancements in surgical instruments, robotics, imaging technologies, and increased pet ownership. Key drivers include the rise in companion animal populations and innovations such as minimally invasive techniques and advanced imaging, which enhance surgical efficiency and outcomes. However, rising pet care costs and a shortage of veterinary practitioners in developing countries present challenges. Opportunities lie in technological advancements in veterinary surgery, improving treatment options and reducing recovery times. The market is segmented by procedure type, animal type, end user, and region, with spaying/neutering procedures and cat surgeries expected to see notable growth. Veterinary clinics are anticipated to experience strong growth, with North America leading in market expansion due to high pet ownership, advanced veterinary medicine, and increased pet insurance coverage. Major players in the market include Ethicon, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, BD Animal Health, and others.

Cardinal Health, Inc.: Leading Provider of Medical and Veterinary Products

Cardinal Health, Inc., headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, is a major player in the global healthcare sector, particularly noted for its extensive range of medical and laboratory products. The company is a significant supplier of veterinary surgical instruments, gloves, syringes, catheters, and diagnostic test kits. Cardinal Health serves approximately 90% of U.S. veterinary hospitals, over 60,000 U.S. pharmacies, and more than 10,000 specialty physician offices and clinics. The company's commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and supporting medication adherence underpins its broad impact in the U.S. and international markets.

Ethicon, Inc.: Innovator in Surgical Instruments and Techniques

Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, specializes in essential surgical tools including sutures, staplers, and energy devices, with applications in veterinary surgery. Although primarily focused on human health products, Ethicon's innovations, such as robotic-assisted surgery tools and advanced energy devices, are adapted for veterinary use. The company's emphasis on minimally invasive procedures aims to improve recovery times and reduce pain, supported by ongoing research and development in laparoscopic and robotic surgical technologies.

BD Animal Health: Global Leader in Diagnostic and Delivery Systems

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) is a leading global medical technology company with a strong presence in animal health through its BD Animal Health division. Known for its expertise in medical devices, BD offers diagnostic tools such as blood analysis systems and microbiology solutions for animals. Additionally, the company provides advanced delivery systems for vaccines and medications, ensuring precise dosing and minimizing discomfort. BD Animal Health's global footprint and adaptability to regional veterinary needs highlight its significant role in enhancing animal health care.

Procedure Type Segmentation: Spaying/Neutering Dominates

In 2023, the veterinary surgical procedures market was segmented into spaying/neutering, dental procedures, soft tissue surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, neurological surgeries, and other specialized surgeries. The spaying/neutering segment holds the largest market share, driven by its benefits in eliminating ovarian and uterine cancers in females and preventing infections such as pyometra, which can be life-threatening. This high impact on animal health is expected to further propel the growth of this segment.

Animal Type Segmentation: Small Animals Lead

The market is divided into small animals and large animals. Small animals account for the largest share of the veterinary surgical procedures market. Surgeries on small animals benefit from specialized equipment and techniques designed for their specific anatomy and size. This specialization, particularly in delicate procedures like neurosurgery and ophthalmic surgery, supports the segment's growth.

Regional Insights: North America at the Forefront

The veterinary surgical procedures market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In 2023, North America held the largest market share, with the U.S. and Canada leading due to their well-equipped veterinary hospitals and emphasis on advanced medical care. Compared to established markets like Europe, the Asia Pacific region often offers lower labor costs, making it an appealing option for companies aiming to optimize manufacturing expenses.

