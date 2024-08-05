Asset Marketing Services, LLC: AMS is Official Distributor for the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, An Extraordinary Hoard of Century Old Vintage Gold Coins

Beautiful, Mint State $10 Gold Indian Coins Feature an Augustus Saint-Gaudens Design!

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Asset Marketing Services (AMS), one of the largest direct-to-consumer retailers of collectible coins, announces a world exclusive release, a selection of vintage $10 Gold Indian Coins featuring Augustus Saint-Gaudens designs from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, a special subset of the Fairmont Collection-which is an immense hoard of U.S. vintage gold coins. The Reserve+ has been meticulously curated to include only the highest quality gold coins, with the greatest luster and exceptional beauty.





Customers immediately embraced the initial release of $5 and $10 Gold Liberty coins, and $20 Gold Liberty coins, from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, creating a tremendous level of buzz and excitement.

Each of the $10 Gold Indian coins in this release was graded by the esteemed Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), and has earned the coveted PCGS "+" designation-which means it has outstanding eye appeal and ranks in the top 30% of quality for the grade. Based on the most recent numbers from PCGS, only 1.4% of all coins submitted, regardless of type, have earned a + designation.

These exceptional coins come encased in museum-quality slabs, displaying a black custom label that signifies their inclusion in The Fairmont Collection Reserve+.

These final $10 denomination coins struck for circulation by the U.S. Mint feature a stunning, Augustus Saint-Gaudens masterpiece design-a design that was created at the specific request of President Teddy Roosevelt, who demanded an upgrade to previous American coinage that was, in his words, "artistically of hideous atrociousness." The obverse features a stark portrait of Liberty, wearing an Indian war bonnet with the word "Liberty" inscribed on the band. There are 13 stars above, and the date appears below. The reverse features a bald eagle perched on a bundle of arrows with an olive branch intertwined.

"I'm extremely excited we are able to offer these quality vintage gold coins that have been well preserved for well over a century from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+. It is a testament to what AMS does best: distributing world-class precious metal coins into the U.S. market. Given the legacy of these historic U.S. gold coins, along with their quality and scarcity, we are confident this will inspire and delight our customers," said Ted Smetana, Chief Commercial Officer Merchandising at AMS.

AMS has worldwide exclusivity on all the gold coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+.

About Asset Marketing Services

Since 1984, AMS has provided collectors, history buffs and others with the finest numismatic and collectible coin products ranging from modern U.S. Mint releases to ancient coins dating back more than 2,000 years.

