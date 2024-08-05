In the north of Scotland, multiple new BESS projects have been proposed by the local council, two at up to 200 MW, along with a 49. 9 MW project. From ess-news The Highland Council, a local government body in northern Scotland that includes the famous Highlands region, is considered several new large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESSs) in the region, which could add as much as 450 MW of storage capacity. The Highlands are dominated by wind farms and hydroelectric schemes, with the potential the BESS projects will add to sustainable infrastructure in the region. Three main projects from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...