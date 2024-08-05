Connected Agriculture Market Size to Grow USD 3533.2 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Agriculture Market is Segmented by Type (Smart Water Management, Network Management), by Application (Farm Planning & Management, Agricultural Finance): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The Global Connected Agriculture Market was valued at USD 1694.3 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3533.2 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Get Free Sample @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-16K1785/Global_Connected_Agriculture_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Connected Agriculture Market:

The Internet of Things (IoT) is driving considerable development in the connected agriculture market by providing farmers with real-time data and analytics to optimize crop yields and resource management. The market is expanding due to the growing use of precision farming techniques, which is being aided by government efforts and subsidies in different areas. Due to their advanced agricultural regulations and technical infrastructure, North America and Europe now dominate the market. However, Asia-Pacific has the potential for significant development due to its vast agricultural base and growing investments in smart farming solutions. Growing worries about food security and sustainability are also driving this market's growth, driving up demand for effective and cutting-edge agricultural techniques.

View Full Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16K1785/global-connected-agriculture

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CONNECTED AGRICULTURE MARKET:

By maximizing water consumption and increasing crop output, smart water management plays a critical role in propelling the growth of the connected agriculture market. Farmers may track weather patterns, water demand, and soil moisture levels in real time by utilizing IoT sensors and data analytics. Higher production and profitability result from this careful management, which also minimizes water waste, enhances crop health, and guarantees effective watering. In addition to promoting sustainable agricultural methods, the use of smart water management systems helps allay rising worries about water scarcity and environmental effects. The need for connected agricultural solutions is anticipated to increase as more farmers become aware of the advantages of these technologies, driving market expansion.

The development of the connected agriculture market depends on efficient network management since it makes sure that the many IoT systems and devices used in farming are seamlessly connected and communicate with one another. Real-time data collection, transmission, and analysis of information from sensors, drones, and other devices are possible with dependable network infrastructure. Farmers are able to increase overall farm management efficiency, automate procedures, and make well-informed decisions thanks to this connectivity. Robust network administration also facilitates remote control and monitoring, which lowers the requirement for staff expenses and physical intervention. The agriculture industry is becoming more and more dependent on connected technology, which makes effective network administration crucial and propels market growth.

Because it gives farmers the money they need to invest in cutting-edge technologies, agricultural financing is a major factor in the connected agriculture market's growth. It is possible for farmers to use IoT devices, data analytics tools, and automated systems that increase production and profitability by using financial solutions including loans, subsidies, and insurance products. Small and medium-sized farms can also overcome the first financial obstacles to deploying connected agricultural solutions by having access to financial resources. Governments and financial institutions will probably extend their support for linked agriculture as they see its potential to enhance sustainability and food security, which will accelerate market expansion.

The expansion of the connected agricultural sector is mostly driven by government policies and initiatives. Globally, a growing number of countries are realizing how critical it is to modernize agriculture in order to maintain sustainability and food security. They are encouraging the use of linked technology in farming by putting rules into place and offering grants, subsidies, and other rewards. These programs include pilot project financing, research and development money, and the creation of regulatory frameworks that ease the application of IoT and data analytics in agriculture. More farmers are probably going to use linked agricultural solutions as long as government backing keeps increasing, which will propel market development.

Increased agricultural efficiency and productivity are important drivers of the linked agriculture market's expansion. Farmers may boost operational efficiency by automating processes like pest management, fertilization, and irrigation with the help of connected technology. Insights into crop health, soil conditions, and weather patterns are provided by real-time data and analytics, enabling farmers to make data-driven decisions that maximize yields. Remote farm monitoring and management also lowers labor expenses and lowers the possibility of human mistake. It is anticipated that more farmers will use connected agricultural solutions as they look for methods to increase profitability and production, which will fuel market expansion.

Buy Now @ https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-16K1785&lic=single-user

CONNECTED AGRICULTURE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Driven by a high level of investment in agricultural technology and an established technical infrastructure, North America represents a large market for linked agriculture. The development and use of IoT, AI, and big data solutions in agriculture is facilitated by the existence of significant technology businesses as well as creative startups in the United States and Canada.

The modernization of farming operations through government efforts and subsidies also contributes to market expansion. Large-scale farms and agribusinesses in the area are leading the way in the adoption of connected agricultural technology, with an emphasis on automated machinery, effective water management, and precision farming. The adoption of connected agricultural solutions in North America is being further propelled by the growing focus on sustainable farming and food safety.

Purchase Regional Report @https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16K1785/global-connected-agriculture/6

Key Companies:

Geographic Revenue Mix

Cisco Systems

IBM

Parametric Technology Corporation

Microsoft

Vodafone Group Plc

Accenture Plc

AT&T

Link Labs LLC

SAP

SAP SE

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Purchase Chapters @ https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16K1785/global-connected-agriculture/1

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Connected Agriculture Software Market Research Report

- The global IoT in agriculture market Size was valued at USD 27.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 84.5 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

- The global smart agriculture market size was valued at USD 16,746.7 Million in 2019, and is estimated to reach USD 29,234.6 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2027.

- Agricultural Products Traceability Software Market Research Report

- Agricultural Machinery Market Research Report

- Agricultural IoT Software Market Research Report

- The global supply chain management market was valued at USD 27.2 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 75.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.

- Agricultural Chains Market Research Report

- Agricultural Fertilizer Transportation Services Market Research Report

- Agricultural Product Safety Traceability System Market Research Report

- According to a new report published by , titled, "Agricultural Disinfectants Market," The agricultural disinfectants market was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach USD 3.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

- Connected Cow and Farm Market Research Report

- Agriculture IoT Sensor Market Research Report

- Agriculture ERP Software Market Research Report

- Agriculture Tires market is projected to reach USD 4321.3 Million by 2030 from an estimated USD 4373.5 Million in 2024, at a CAGR of -0.2% during 2024 and 2030.

- Agriculture ERP Market Research Report

- Antibacterial in Agriculture market was valued at USD 11890 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 15350 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Agriculture Harvester Tyres Market Research Report

- Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Research Report

- Precision Agriculture Robot Market revenue was USD 3209 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 24770 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 33.5% during the review period (2023-2029).

- Regenerative Agriculture Market Research Report

- Smart Agriculture Livestock Monitoring Market Research Report

- The global Smart Connected Assets and Operations market was valued at USD 128250 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 196390 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- According to a new report published by , titled, "New, Pre-Owned, And Rental Agriculture Equipment Market," The new, pre-owned, and rental agriculture equipment market was valued at D236.6 Billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach D434.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

- The global Agriculture Packaging market was valued at USD 5487 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 8014 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Precision Farming & Agriculture Device Market Research Report

- Agriculture and Farming Equipment Market Research Report

- Agricultural Chelates Market revenue was USD 467.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 615.5 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Agricultural Grade Manganese Sulphate market was valued at USD 133 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 194.4 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Slow-release Urea-formaldehyde (UF) Fertilizer market is projected to reach USD 1155.2 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 886 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 4.0% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Research Report

- AR in Agriculture Market Research Report

- Agriculture Reinsurance Market Research Report

- Agricultural UGV market was valued at USD 2290 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3595.1 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global Crop Protection market is projected to grow from USD 79880 Million in 2024 to USD 115250 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period.

- Coco Coir Market Research Report

- The global Cocoa Powder Market revenue was USD 4362.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5452.5 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Biostimulants Market was estimated to be worth USD 2295.8 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3825.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Urea Market Research Report

- The global GNSS RTK Auto-steering System for Agricultural Machinery market is projected to reach USD 910.2 Million by 2030 from an estimated USD 541.3 Million in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2024 and 2030.

- The global Granulated Lime in Agriculture market was valued at USD 338 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 454 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global weather forecasting services market size was valued at USD 1.63 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/connected-agriculture-market-size-to-grow-usd-3533-2-million-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-10-9--valuates-reports-302214451.html