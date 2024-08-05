HireQuotient Launches Advanced AI Detector for Recruiters and Hiring Managers

The AI Detector is meticulously trained on the latest and most diverse sources beyond publicly available content. This free AI detector allows the user to check unlimited content and does not require them to sign up.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / HireQuotient, the next-gen HR technology leader committed to simplifying recruiting and fostering meaningful conversations between recruiters and candidates, is excited to announce the launch of its advanced AI Detector - a key addition to its comprehensive AI product suite. This innovative tool answers the growing demand for detecting AI-generated content across various domains such as recruitment, human resources, compliance, and education.





HireQuotient's Forever Free AI Detector

The AI Content Detector is meticulously trained on the latest and most diverse sources beyond publicly available content. This extensive training allows it to accurately identify AI-generated text from platforms like GPT-3.5, GPT-4, Gemini, and Claude, ensuring unmatched precision and reliability. This free AI detector allows the user to check unlimited content and does not require them to sign up. The AI checker can not only read text but can also read files in formats such as .docx, .pdf, .jpeg, .jpg and .png.

This AI Detector is a versatile tool that offers significant benefits for several personas such as:

Recruiters can use the AI Detector to ensure the integrity of the recruiting process by identifying AI-generated content in resumes and cover letters, ensuring that all candidates have a level playing field to get shortlisted and the hiring process is authentic and reliable.

Hiring managers will find the AI Detector particularly useful in identifying AI-generated content, human-written content and a mix of both in case studies and assignments submitted as part of the hiring process and make more informed decisions.

HR professionals can use the AI Text Detector to ensure that employee-generated content, such as in performance reviews and internal communications, remains authentic, maintaining credibility and fostering a transparent workplace culture.

Compliance officers can verify the originality of documents and reports, maintaining the integrity of regulatory submissions and ensuring that all corporate communications meet strict compliance standards.

Educational institutions can use the AI Detector to uphold academic integrity by identifying AI-generated content in student submissions, ensuring all student work is original and reflects genuine effort.

Additionally, the AI Detector can assist content creators and marketers in maintaining the originality of their work, providing an extra layer of authenticity in published materials.

"After extensive interactions with professionals, we recognized the need for a tool to minimize false positives and ensure a fair and effective process across various applications. This led to the creation of our AI Detector," said Amit Thokal, AVP of Marketing, at HireQuotient. "We are committed to delivering a highly accurate detector, trained on the most extensive dataset of professional and recruitment-related content," he further added.

