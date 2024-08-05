The Spanish utility says the 189 MW Promina project, currently under development, will be Croatia's largest solar farm upon commissioning in 2027. From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy developer Acciona Energía has been awarded a 12-year contract for difference (CfD) to develop the 189 MW Promina solar project, currently under construction in southern Croatia. The project is being built in Sibenik-Knin county and will be "the country's largest solar project by capacity upon commissioning in 2027", Acciona Energía says. The CfD was awarded by Croatia's energy market operator, Hrvatski Operator ...

