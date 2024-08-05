GovMint Announces the Next Release of the Historic Fairmont Collection Reserve+

An Extraordinary Hoard of Vintage Gold Coins Over a Century Old, $10 Indians Now Available with Mint State Grades

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / GovMint, one of the largest direct-to-consumer retailers of collectible coins, announces a selection of vintage $10 Gold Indian Coins designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, a special subset of the Fairmont Collection-which is an immense hoard of vintage U.S. pre-1933 gold coins. The Reserve+ set has been meticulously curated to include only the highest quality gold coins, with the greatest luster and exceptional beauty.



Fairmont Collection Reserve+ $10 Indian

Customers immediately embraced the initial release of $5 and $10 Gold Liberty coins, and the $20 Gold Liberty coins, from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, creating a tremendous level of buzz and excitement.

Each $10 Gold Indian coin was graded by the esteemed Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). Each coin has earned the coveted PCGS "+" designation, which means it has exceptional eye appeal and ranks in the top 30% of quality for the grade. Based on the most recent numbers from PCGS, only 1.4% of all coins submitted, regardless of type, have earned a + designation.

These exceptional coins come encased in museum-quality slabs, proudly displaying a black custom label that signifies their inclusion in The Fairmont Collection Reserve+.

These final $10 denomination coins struck for circulation by the U.S. Mint feature a stunning, Augustus Saint-Gaudens masterpiece design-a design that was created at the specific request of President Teddy Roosevelt, who demanded an upgrade to previous American coinage that was in his words, "artistically of hideous atrociousness." The obverse features a stark portrait of Liberty, wearing an Indian war bonnet with the word "Liberty" inscribed on the band. There are 13 stars above, and the date appears below. The reverse features a bald eagle perched on a bundle of arrows with an olive branch intertwined.

"I'm extremely excited that we are able to offer these vintage U.S. $10 Gold Indian coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+. The legacy and exceptional quality of these gold coins that have been well preserved for well over a century, along with the scarcity, make them exceptional," said Ted Smetana, Chief Commercial Officer Merchandising at GovMint.

GovMint has worldwide exclusivity on all the gold coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+.

About GovMint

GovMint has been on the forefront of collectible numismatic coins since 1984 and specializes in selling rare and collectible coins, as well as a variety of other modern numismatic products and bullion.

