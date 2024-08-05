BetterWork Media Group: Chief Learning Officer Announces Finalists for the 2024 LearningElite Program

35 learning and development organizations succeeded in meeting the benchmark in the five LearningElite pillars of outstanding workforce development strategy

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Chief Learning Officer announced today the finalists for the 2024 LearningElite program, a widely respected, peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking initiative that honors organizations demonstrating exemplary workforce development strategies and delivering significant business results.

Developed under the expert guidance of a panel of chief learning officers and senior learning and development practitioners, the LearningElite program employs best practices in evaluation to assess and rank organizations based on their impact, size and the industries they serve.

The LearningElite program aims to identify and recognize industry leaders, highlight the critical role of learning and development in organizational success, support organizations in achieving top performance, share best practices and strategies, and provide valuable benchmarking data for world-class learning and development. Learning and development organizations of all sizes are welcome to participate.

"We are thrilled to recognize these organizations as finalists in the LearningElite program," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for Chief Learning Officer. "Their commitment to excellence in workforce development sets a standard for others to follow, and their success stories inspire us all to strive for greater impact and innovation."

The final rankings of the 2024 LearningElite will be revealed at the LearningElite Gala on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. This event will take place on the evening of the first day of the 2024 Chief Learning Officer Symposium in Tucson, Arizona.

For more information about the LearningElite program and to see the full list of finalists, please visit this link.

