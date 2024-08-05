Paper Transport Recognized as a 2024 SmartWay High Performer by the U.S. EPA

DE PERE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Paper Transport is proud to announce that it has been named a 2024 SmartWay® High Performer by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) based on the performance of its freight transportation operations. This prestigious recognition highlights Paper Transport's commitment to sustainability and efficiency in goods movement.

For the eighth year, the EPA will publish a list of SmartWay High Performers, and Paper Transport is honored to be included. A complete list of all 2024 SmartWay High Performers and the criteria for making the list are available on the SmartWay website: www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-high-performer-lists.

In addition to this recognition, Paper Transport has also submitted and received approval for its current data submission to the SmartWay Transport Partnership. This innovative collaboration between the EPA and the transportation industry provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains.

Paper Transport will continue to contribute to the Partnership's savings of 379 million barrels of oil, $52 billion on fuel costs, 162 million metric tons of CO2, 2.8 million short tons of NOx, and 114,000 short tons of PM. This is the equivalent of the annual electricity use in 24 million homes. By joining SmartWay Transport Partnership, Paper Transport demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility.

"For the past 15 years, Paper Transport has been a leader in providing sustainable transportation solutions," stated Ben Schill, CEO of Paper Transport. "We have pushed the envelope to test and implement solutions that help reduce the carbon footprint of our shippers across the board. We lean on acting and learning from real-world experience versus pontificating about what can or cannot work. We embrace the spirit of SmartWay in terms of embracing real-world testing and finding sustainable solutions that can work in a practical environment."

About SmartWay: Developed jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, American Trucking Associations, and Business for Social Responsibility, this innovative program celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2014. Partners rely upon SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement. The Partnership currently has nearly 4,000 Partners including shippers, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge, and multimodal carriers.

For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership, visit www.epa.gov/smartway.

About Paper Transport: Transport Topics Top 100 for-hire truckload carrier and Top 20 IMC, Paper Transport excels in dedicated, one-way OTR, intermodal/drayage, brokerage, and sustainability solutions. After over 30 years, Paper Transport has established a notable national presence offering asset and non-asset solutions through strategic partnerships and versatile logistics capabilities across diverse industries.

For more information about Paper Transport, visit www.papertransport.com or call (920) 617-5412.

