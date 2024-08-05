A coalition of three renewables associations in Chile have released a joint statement expressing "deep concern and opposition" to the Chilean government's proposals to reduce income for distributed generation. From pv magazine LatAm The Chilean Ministry of Energy is considering to reduce feed-in tariff for distributed generation (PMGD) for the purpose of raising funds for the extension of the electricity subsidy. The Chilean Association of Renewable Energy and Storage (Acera), the Chilean Solar Energy Association (Acesol) and the Association of Small and Medium Generators (GPM A. G. ) have responded ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...