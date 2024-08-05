CUSG Acquires InetSolution, Enhancing Digital Solutions for Financial Institutions

LIVONIA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / CUSG, a leading provider of innovative software and services, proudly announces the acquisition of InetSolution, a distinguished website design and hosting company catering to banks and credit unions. This strategic acquisition underscores CUSG's commitment to expanding its comprehensive web solutions in the financial sector.

InetSolution, recognized for its bespoke, secure websites since 1998, joins forces with CUSG to create a powerhouse of talent and resources. Together, they serve more than 300 clients with secure, managed hosting services and support.

"Welcoming InetSolution into the CUSG family is a significant milestone in our growth strategy," said Patty Corkery, CUSG President and CEO. "This acquisition allows us to offer a broader range of innovative website design, hosting, and digital marketing solutions tailored specifically to the banking sector. Together, we can better support our clients in navigating the digital landscape and achieving their marketing goals."

Key advantages for InetSolution clients include access to CUSG's strategic partnerships and core products. These include preferred pricing and expert support for AudioEye, a digital accessibility platform ensuring compliance with ADA standards; MemberXP and BankingXP, customer experience management platforms powered by journey maps, surveys and secret shoppers; and CalcXML, the nation's leading provider of financial calculators, enhancing SEO, customer acquisition and customer experience.

"InetSolution clients can look forward to a seamless transition with enhanced offerings," Corkery added. "Our combined staff now consists of over 25 dedicated website professionals, and together we are committed to delivering cost-effective, innovative solutions while maintaining the high standards of security and service that InetSolution clients have come to expect."

The acquisition aligns with CUSG's mission to support businesses in delivering exceptional experiences for their employees and customers. By leveraging operational efficiencies and economies of scale, the combined entity is poised to optimize resource allocation and enhance productivity.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For more information about CUSG and its expanded digital solutions for financial institutions, visit CUSG.com.

ABOUT CUSG

CUSG is a leading provider of innovative software and services in the areas of human resources, marketing, technology, and financial empowerment. The organization's mission is to support businesses with the delivery of exceptional experiences for their employees and customers while also maintaining a secure and resilient environment. CUSG is home to numerous national brands, including Performance Pro, Compease, The Learning Center, MemberXP, BankingXP, Save to Win, and Love My Credit Union Rewards. Serving over 2,200 financial institutions, universities, hospitals, and other businesses nationwide, CUSG is a trusted partner in their growth and development. The company has established strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Trust & Will, Intuit TurboTax, H&R Block, Marquis, WHITE64, AudioEye, CalcXML, and Think|Stack, enabling it to offer comprehensive solutions tailored to support diverse business strategies and needs. For more information, visit CUSG.com.

ABOUT INETSOLUTION

InetSolution, Inc., based in Michigan, has been a trusted provider of secure website design and hosting services since 1998. Specializing in serving banks, credit unions, and related financial services companies, InetSolution is renowned for its service excellence and robust security measures. For more information, visit InetSolution.com.

Contact Information

Kaye Chervenak

VP of Corporate Marketing

kaye.chervenak@cusg.com

734-793-3413

SOURCE: CUSG

View the original press release on newswire.com.