Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VALERIO THERAPEUTICS (Paris:ALVIO) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:
392,365 shares
- 144,905.34
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 108
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 95
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 128,013 shares for 15,133.69
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 103,822 shares for 12,955.33
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:
368,174 shares
- 144,918.05
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 244
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 304,205 shares for 69,976.87
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 223,191 shares for 56,117.81
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
87,612 shares
- 196,423.24
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Public limited company with a capital of 21,610,998.20
Registered office: 49 boulevard du Général Martial Valin 75015 Paris
410 910 095 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
