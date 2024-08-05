Schuler Incorporated Canton: Schuler Invests in Tubular Hydroforming

The North American headquarters expands its Hydroforming Production Center for a new 5,000-ton press, bending cell & automation technology.

Schuler North America is expanding its facility by 10,000 square feet to make room for new technology: a 5,000-ton hydroforming press, bending cell, and automation technology. The construction is already well underway.

"This significant investment is a major component in our strategic growth plan and would not be possible without the support from one of our key Tier-One customers," explains Kevin McAllister, President of Schuler North America. "The new technology and building expansion will provide us with the resources and capabilities needed to better serve our customers, support our employees, and contribute to the communities we call home."

Schuler's Hydroforming Production Center already hosts 3,500-ton and 8,500-ton hydroforming presses, with the latter being the largest hydroforming press in the United States. The new press, currently being manufactured in Brazil by Schuler Group subsidiary Prensas Schuler, will feature advanced controls and hydraulics, and it will provide greater flexibility moving jobs between all three presses.

"Our shop floor currently has two hydroforming presses running production five days per week across three shifts," states Klaus Hertell, VP of Hydroforming. "Investing in Schuler's latest technology is critical in supporting a new EV front structure project and maintaining our foothold as the lead supplier in North America for tubular hydroforming."

The Hydroforming Production Center serves as a full-service provider with in-house processes such as bending, preforming, hydroforming, laser cutting, and minor assembly. Schuler also develops new dies for in-house production and OEM/Tier supply base use and has a team of engineers with extensive expertise in various materials - including aluminum and dual-phase steels. The Hydroforming Production Center is a part of the Canton, Michigan North American headquarters that was built in 2000 to support several local key businesses: service, engineering, project management, sales, marketing, and in-house tubular hydroforming production.

Schuler North America employees celebrate the building expansion during the May 10th Groundbreaking Ceremony.

Schuler's Hydroforming Production Center expands its shop floor by 10,000 sq ft.

About Schuler Group - www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming-from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Within the Metris platform by ANDRITZ, Schuler brings together digital solutions for networking forming technology and develops them continuously to further improve line productivity and availability. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Schuler presses are minting coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, Schleicher, Sovema Group, and Bitrode Corporation.

About Schuler North America - www.schulergroup.com

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems - including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, as well as home appliance, electronics, forging, and other industries.

