YouGiveGoods Partners with Kids' Meals, Inc. to Fight Childhood Hunger With Juice

YouGiveGoods delivers 118,000 juice boxes and counting for lunches packed with care for food insecure children in Houston this summer.

Many children look forward to the summer months, but for some, days out of school mean one less meal. At Kids' Meals in Houston, volunteers pack lunches, stir trail mix, and decorate colorful brown bags as Hope Providers prepare to load their trucks and deliver over 15,000 meals each day to children and their families in the height of the Texas summer. Meals are packed with four items, a fruit, snack, protein, and drink. This summer, YouGiveGoods, a digital goods-raising platform, helped provide over 118,000 juice boxes in Kids' Meals' Summer Juice Box Challenge to make food insecure children's meals a little sweeter.

Kids' Meals Inc. provides children in need with lunches including 100% juice - Kids' Meals Inc.

"YouGiveGoods helps the Houston community support us during a time when our services are needed more than ever," said Beth Harp, CEO, Kids' Meals, Inc. "When managing thousands of juice boxes, the challenge is in the logistics. YouGiveGoods' help streamlines the process for our procurement and warehouse teams to ultimately get meals in the hands of hungry children faster."

Where Kids' Meals opts to provide children with healthy drink options for their meals, like water or milk, including 100% juice boxes to children in need gives not only vitamins and minerals to support their health, but also imparts some extra happiness to sweeten their day.

In the onset of Hurricane Beryl, YouGiveGoods, a Pennsylvania based company, was able to facilitate the delivery of the juice boxes from outside the Houston area. Where many local Houston businesses, supermarkets, and food procurement sources had to be put on hold, Kids' Meals was able to continue to operate and deliver meals to food insecure children and their families with little delay.

"It's the result of great work." says Teddy Frain, President at YouGiveGoods. "This is our sixth year partnering with Kids' Meals in their juice box challenge. Everyone here puts their best foot forward to make drives like this happen; logistics, warehousing, everyone. More than that, we are proud to help Kids' Meals do what they do best to have their juice box challenge be such a success."

YouGiveGoods looks forward to supporting communities in need further with upcoming school supply drives to support students and families in classrooms through the fall.

About YouGiveGoods: YouGiveGoods is a digital goods-raising platform that hosts drives for charity, from food and school supplies to books, toys, and everything in between. Start your own drive or donate to an existing drive to partner with YouGiveGoods.

