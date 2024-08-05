Biomedical Waste Solutions: Houston Medical Waste Disposal Company Tackles Piercing Surge in Needlestick Injuries With Essential Guide

The CDC has reported an estimated 385,000 incidents of needlestick and sharps-related injuries among healthcare workers annually in the U.S.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / With the number of needlestick injuries reaching concerning levels, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a prominent national provider of medical waste disposal services headquartered in Houston, TX, is proactively working to educate the public on the dangers of improperly disposing of medical waste, including needles.

The CDC has reported an estimated 385,000 incidents of needlestick and sharps-related injuries among healthcare workers annually in the U.S. This figure likely falls short of the actual number, considering the underreporting of incidents, especially those occurring in private residences, affecting the elderly and the 38.4 million Americans (11.6% of the population) with diabetes who depend on needle use daily.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the risk of sharps injuries in transmitting serious diseases, noting annual global infection rates among healthcare professionals as follows:

Approximately 2,005,000 HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infections

66,000 hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections

16,000 hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections

These infections can lead to death or severe long-term health issues, including disability.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has identified that 33% of all injuries from sharps occur at the point of disposal, underscoring the necessity of adopting stringent medical waste disposal methods to protect healthcare workers and the public.

To address this urgent issue, Houston medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions has published The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This resource provides straightforward guidance on the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, demonstrating the company's commitment to enhancing safety and preventing the spread of infections through proper waste management.

Highlighted within the guide are five essential tips for preventing needlestick injuries, including:

The use of FDA-approved sharps disposal containers Avoiding overfilling disposal containers Not reaching into disposal containers Not attempting to recap needles Keeping sharp objects and disposal containers away from children

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, expressed, "The significant rate of needlestick injuries and their severe impacts on healthcare workers and the wider community is a major concern. Our disposal guide is a crucial tool in preventing these injuries and ensuring the health and safety of healthcare providers and individuals managing needles at home. We're here to support facilities in need of dependable Houston medical waste disposal solutions. By working together, we can lessen the dangers associated with needlestick injuries."

As a leader in Houston medical waste disposal, BioMedical Waste Solutions invites health facilities, professionals, and anyone using needles to explore their detailed guide for help with the correct disposal of sharps and medical waste. The company's expertise and advanced equipment guarantee the safe handling, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, adhering to the strictest national, state, and local regulations.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com.

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

