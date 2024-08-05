Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas Concluded Its 21st Edition with a Triumphant Showcase of Beauty Industry Innovation and Networking

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / The 21st edition of Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas, the beauty industry's leading B2B exhibition, concluded with resounding success. The event welcomed over 26,000 visits from attendees representing 105 countries and nearly 1,200 exhibitors from 45 countries, showcasing the booming beauty industry.

Exhibitors at Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas, showcasing the entire beauty industry spectrum, including skincare, makeup, fragrance, hair care, nails, and the beauty supply chain, showcased both new and established products. The diverse range of exhibitors and products on display significantly contributed to the event's success. The bustling show floor was full of innovation and opportunities.

"The success of the 21st edition of Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas is a testament to our dedication to the flourishing beauty industry and its ever-changing landscape," said Antonio Bruzzone, CEO of BolognaFiere Group. "We are incredibly proud to bring together such a diverse group of exhibitors and visitors, connecting them and serving as a launchpad for business networking and collaboration from all angles."

"With showcases yearly in Las Vegas and now Miami, Cosmoprof North America has set the standard for bringing together the entire beauty industry from coast to coast," stated Nina Daily, Executive Director of the Professional Beauty Association. "These significant events highlight the strength of collaboration and a shared vision aimed at empowering beauty professionals and strategically shaping the industry's future."

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS

WELCOME PARTY

The Welcome Party, held on the show's first day, showcased the Cosmoprof & Cosmopack North America Awards in partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS. The event celebrated the winners in six different categories. A panel of 13 judges, including retailers, brand executives, R&D experts, and press, voted for their favorites based on criteria such as concept, packaging, formulation, and uniqueness. On the supply chain side, Solésence Beauty Science won the Formulation award, while CORADIN S.A.S. won the Packaging: Design & Materials award. On the finished product side, the winners were Never Have I Ever for Make Up & Nail Products, Le Rouge Français for Green & Organic Products, Oren Medical for Skin & Body Care Products, and Small Wonder for Hair Products.

BEAUTY NEW YORK UNVEILED

During the Welcome Party on July 23rd, an exciting announcement was made - Cosmoprof North America is launching "Beauty New York," a dedicated beauty event in New York City. This yearly event will debut in October 2025, combining both B2B and consumer elements to celebrate all aspects of the global beauty business. Liza Rapay, Vice President of Cosmoprof North America, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to establish Beauty New York as the beauty industry's flagship annual event across the globe. Especially coming off the heels of our massively successful Cosmoprof North America shows in Las Vegas and Miami, we are eager to enter this new chapter with Beauty New York!"

COSMOTRENDS

Cosmoprof North America showcased the latest edition of the CosmoTrends Report, curated by BEAUTYSTREAMS, highlighting the newest trends in the beauty industry. The report, supported by an onsite installation and CosmoTalks session, unveiled five trends: You Inclusivity (beauty products for textured hair and melanin-rich skin), Youth Vota (skin care and makeup for the younger generation), Private Matter (elevated intimate care and sexual wellness products), Life in Motion (skincare and body care for active lifestyles), and Sensescape (emphasis on sensorial and feel-good formulas). The CosmoTrends Report is an essential guide for the latest innovations in the beauty industry.

EDUCATION

CosmoTalks, Cosmopack Education, and The Entrepreneur Academy's sessions and workshops were a huge highlight of this year's showcase, with sold-out and standing-room-only education sessions buzzing with attendees. Session topics ranged from "Beauty Business Start-up: What You Must Know Before You Launch!" to "The Future of Ingredient-Led Beauty," and "The State of Beauty in 2024."

A GREAT EXPERIENCE FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The show proved to be a tremendous success for the beauty industry and its professionals, providing a robust platform for networking and business connections. Exhibitors and attendees alike expressed their enthusiasm and satisfaction with the event. The overwhelmingly positive feedback highlighted the event's impact on fostering industry relationships and showcasing innovations.

Wilton Wen, Manager of Delma Global Inc., who exhibited in the skin care show section, stated, "Participating in Cosmoprof Las Vegas was a tremendous success for us. We had the opportunity to connect with brands and distributors from across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, as well as Central and South America. It was an invaluable experience for expanding our network and showcasing our innovations."

"Cosmoprof North America was a resounding success for Colep Consumer Products, with an exceptional number of visitors and a highly engaged audience," commented Luisella Bovera, Senior Vice President - Innovative Product Solutions of Colep Consumer Products. "It was a perfect event to showcase our innovations and a fantastic example of the industry's energy and dynamic spirit."

Elena Severin, VP of Bleu Beauty, added to this sentiment, stating, "As a beauty buyer who has attended Cosmoprof several times over the years, Cosmoprof Las Vegas 2024 was my favorite Cosmoprof. There were many cool brands to discover, and the fun energy on the floor was infectious."

***

Cosmoprof North America's second showcase in Miami Beach will occur at the Miami Beach Convention Center from January 21 - 23, 2025. The first Miami edition in January proved pivotal for the beauty industry in the Americas. Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas' 22nd edition will return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from July 15 - 17, 2025.

Learn more about Cosmoprof North America Miami at https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/miami/ and book your hotel and travel at www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/miami/hotel-travel/.

