ifm efector Introduces New Sanitary Flow Meter for Food and Beverage Industry

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / ifm efector, inc. (ifm), a leading provider of sensors, controls, and software for industrial automation, today announced the launch of its new sanitary magnetic-inductive flow sensor. Equipped with IO-Link, the SM Foodmag detects current flow rate, total volume, and flow direction and offers conductivity and temperature monitoring, ensuring quality by providing multiple measurements for increased process control. The magmeter is the first of its kind from ifm to allow digital data transmission with a 3A-approved sanitary design, eliminating the last blind spot in the production process.

The new sensor features a 3.5-inch display for monitoring up to four concurrent measurement values and has a standard M12 connection, ensuring a fast, waterproof connection to most data infrastructure. The app-based menu and guided installation allow users to set up in less than 5 minutes without exposing electronics to harsh environments. The sensor can withstand a temperature range upward of 150 degrees Celsius (302 degrees Fahrenheit) and has a three-part design; customers will need to purchase the flow meter, an adapter, and a gasket of their choice.

"We are excited to have an expanded range of products for this type of technology," said Connor Scott, Product Manager for flow sensors at ifm efector. "The development of this series of flow meters creates more opportunities to help our customers improve product quality and machine availability."

The food and beverage industry has strict hygienic standards and harsh operating conditions. The SM Foodmag's durability and reliability allow manufacturers to adhere to those standards, ensuring uninterrupted operation and compliance with industry regulations.

"We're thrilled to offer a sanitary meter that will enhance the production process for our customers," said John Isabell, Executive Director of Sales for Automotive and Process Market at ifm efector. "The motivation to develop this sensor is the result of years of customer requests, we saw a need for a sensor of this caliber and wanted to provide the solution."

The introduction of ifm's sanitary magnetic-inductive flow sensor is part of ifm's efforts to transition from a component supplier to a solutions supplier. The flow meter is available for purchase today by contacting sales. Visit the SM Foodmag page for more technical information.

Established in 1985, ifm efector is an ISO 9001:2015 certified subsidiary of the global company, ifm electronic gmbh, Germany. ifm develops, manufactures, and markets sensors and controls technology to industries that include assembly and robotics, automotive, material handling, metal forming, mobile equipment, plastics, and food and beverage. Based in Malvern, PA, ifm has experienced tremendous growth with more than 200 employees from the surrounding area, the expansion of ten branches throughout the US, the opening of a manufacturing and technology center, ifm prover, in Malvern, PA (2012), and the building of a new 55,000 square-foot stocking and distribution facility in Downingtown, PA. To learn more about ifm efector visit: https://www.ifm.com/us/en.

