Targeted Lending Co., LLC Achieves Record-Breaking Month

Portfolio Grows 65% Year-Over-Year

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / Targeted Lending Co., LLC, a leader in the equipment finance industry, is proud to announce an exceptional achievement: the company has reported its most successful funding month to date and a remarkable 65% increase in its portfolio compared to the previous year. This remarkable performance highlights the effectiveness of Targeted Lending's strategic vision, disciplined approach, and the invaluable support from its team, investors, and partners.









In July 2024, Targeted Lending reached a historic milestone with the highest number of funded loans in the company's history. "Our record-breaking funding month is a testament to the dedication of our team and the value we deliver to our stakeholders," said Brian Gallo, CEO of Targeted Lending Co., LLC.

The company has also achieved 65% year-over-year portfolio growth, demonstrating its capacity to scale operations effectively and generate substantial returns on investment. This impressive growth is the result of Targeted Lending's disciplined credit philosophy, strengthened relationships with Third Party Originators (TPOs), and an advanced suite of technology-driven tools.

"Substantially growing our portfolio size in just one year is a significant accomplishment that underscores our strategic execution and the rising demand for our equipment financing solutions," said Renee Hazard, EVP. "We are enthusiastic about the future and are committed to sustaining this growth trajectory by continuing to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our TPOs."

To build on this momentum, Targeted Lending has recently introduced a portfolio purchasing desk, launched a new TPO portal, and enhanced its innovative Pick Your Own Pricing Calculator. The company remains dedicated to strategically expanding its product offerings and driving progress to create value for all its stakeholders.

