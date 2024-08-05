The Agency Sport: Elina Avanesyan to represent Armenia at upcoming tournaments after being granted citizenship

Elina Avanesyan, currently ranked 58th in women's singles by the WTA, has been given Armenian citizenship and will play under its flag at the forthcoming Cincinnati Open, Ohio and US Open in New York. Born to Armenian parents, Avanesyan, 21, has long-standing links with Armenia and its culture, including winning her first junior tournament in the country.

VALENCIA, Spain, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elina Avanesyan, a rising star of tennis currently ranked 58th in the WTA rankings, will represent Armenia at this year's Cincinnati Open and US Open after being granted citizenship.

The 21-year-old said she was "extremely proud to represent the Armenian flag" at the tournament and hoped to bring "significant success in the world of tennis" to her ancestral homeland.

Born in Pyatigorsk, Russia, to Armenian parents originally from the Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh region, Avanesyan has strong and long-standing links to her cultural heritage. Her childhood was heavily focused around Armenian traditions, and she made several trips to her family's homeland. Avanesyan also secured her first tournament victory in junior tennis in Yerevan, the country's capital.

"We are immensely proud to welcome Elina Avanesyan as a citizen of Armenia. Her decision to represent our nation at the Cincinnati Open and US Open is a testament to her dedication and love for her heritage. Elina's commitment to achieving great results as an Armenian athlete will undoubtedly inspire our youth and elevate the status of tennis in Armenia. We look forward to witnessing her success and the positive impact she will have on our sports community," said Zhanna Andreasyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports.

"I am extremely proud to represent the Armenian flag at the Cincinnati Open and US Open," said Avanesyan. "It is an extraordinary opportunity and a tribute to my roots, my family, and my community, who have always supported me. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the Keron Development Foundation for supporting throughout this process."

"I aim to achieve great results as an Armenian athlete and have ambitious goals to bring the country significant success in the world of tennis over the coming years."

Avanesyan hopes to become a role model for young Armenian athletes. "I dream of being an inspiration for Armenian citizens, especially amongst younger generations," she said.

"I want to be a role model for aspiring athletes and encourage young people to take up sport. My goal is to strengthen tennis in Armenia and ignite a passion in a new generation of athletes."

Reflecting on her own experiences, she added: "I started playing tennis on a municipal court in a small city, supported by my community, and lived the incredible dream of becoming a professional tennis player. I hope that promising Armenian athletes can experience and be supported in the same way."

Avanesyan is optimistic about her chances at this year's upcoming tournaments, which begin from August 11.

Earlier this year, Avanesyan got to the fourth round of the French Open for the second year running, losing to the eventual finalist Jasmine Paolini.

