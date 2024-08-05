Iron Mountain InSight Digital Experience Platform (DXP) helps customers automate workflows, make data more quickly accessible, enable audit-ready compliance, and get their data AI-ready.

Intelligent document processing makes it possible for anyone to extract intelligence from content, no matter where it is stored.

Customers and system integrators can use templated solution design tools to build custom content management and workflow automation solutions.

Global information management leader Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) today announced the availability of Iron Mountain InSight Digital Experience Platform (DXP), a secure software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Customers can use the platform to access, manage, govern, and monetize physical and digital information. AI-powered self-service tools automate workflows, enable audit-ready compliance, and make data accessible and useful. Through InSight DXP's unique intelligent document processing that extracts, classifies, and enriches information with speed and accuracy, customers can quickly turn physical and digital unstructured information into structured, actionable data they can use in their integrated business applications and as the basis for their AI initiatives.

Research conducted across six countries with 700 IT and data decision-makers, indicates that most (93%) of the respondents' organizations already use generative AI in some way. An overwhelming majority of those surveyed (96%) agree that a unified asset strategy for managing both digital and physical assets is critical to the success of generative AI initiatives.

The modular InSight DXP platform includes secure generative AI-powered chat, enabling fast access to data trapped within documents. It can be used to quickly query data and documents in a secure isolated environment separate from publicly available generative AI applications. Its low-code solution designer allows anyone to use its intuitive drag-and-drop features to intelligently process and unlock intelligence from content.

Nathan Booth, Product Manager, Amazon MGM Studios, said: "Iron Mountain InSight DXP's generative AI integration with content management has the potential to provide us with enhanced visibility into our assets, allowing us to make quicker and easier business decisions."

InSight DXP is focused on improving the business to employee (B2E) experience which can greatly enhance how Iron Mountain customers create meaningful experiences for their employees while increasing productivity.

IDC's Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager, Enterprise Content and Knowledge Management Strategies, said: "Iron Mountain's ability to help its customers build models and secure data within Large Language Models (LLMs) with low-code tools can change the way organizations access and monetize documents, both digital and physical."

Narasimha Goli, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Iron Mountain Digital Solutions, said: "We are thrilled to introduce InSight DXP, our next-generation SaaS platform, which is the foundation for AI-readiness. InSight DXP transforms your information-whether physical or digital, structured or unstructured-from unrealized potential to actionable power. This innovative platform empowers businesses to harness the full capabilities of their data, driving intelligent decisions and unlocking new growth opportunities."

Mithu Bhargava, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Iron Mountain Digital Solutions, said: "We see InSight DXP as a critical platform to help our customers get their information ready for use in generative AI and other AI-powered applications that drive operational efficiency and enhance customer experience. With unified asset management, information governance, workflow automation, and intelligent document processing tools, our customers can efficiently manage information across physical and digital assets."

InSight DXP is a flexible platform designed to quickly design, build, and publish solutions ranging from industry-specific, such as banking solutions like Digital Auto Lending, and healthcare solutions like Health Information Exchange, to cross-industry solutions, such as Digital Human Resources and Invoice Processing. These pre-built, customizable solutions are intended to help customers and system integrators get a head start on their unique configuration needs through pre-built connectors, workflows, document types, metadata, retention rules, and AI prompts. Further announcements with more details will be forthcoming.

