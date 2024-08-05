HireQuotient Partners With Sendoso to Empower HR Teams to Drive Exceptional Recruitment Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / HireQuotient, the pioneer behind EasySource, the world's first fully autonomous talent sourcing platform powered by Generative AI, announces a strategic partnership with Sendoso, the leader in AI-enhanced gifting automation. This collaboration empowers HR teams to create memorable candidate experiences, enhancing employer branding in a cost-effective way.





With this partnership, recruiters using EasySource can easily send eGifts and physical gifts to candidates, increasing interview show rates and boosting final offer acceptance, all while humanizing the recruitment process.

Key Benefits:

Enhanced Employer Branding: Personalized gifting leaves a lasting impression on candidates, elevating brand image.

Humanizing Recruitment: Customized gifts add a personal touch, making candidates feel valued.

Cost-Effective Impact: Memorable experiences help attract top talent faster with minimal effort.

100% Transparency: No platform fees; clients only pay for gifts sent, with a full refund if a gift is not accepted.

Smarthveer Sidana, CEO of HireQuotient, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "We are thrilled to partner with Sendoso to bring a new dimension to the recruitment process. Our goal has always been to make talent sourcing smarter and more efficient. By integrating Sendoso's unique gifting capabilities, we can help our clients not only attract top talent but also create memorable candidate experiences that enhance their employer brand."

Kris Rudeegraap, CEO of Sendoso, shared his excitement about the partnership, "Partnering with HireQuotient is an exciting step in our mission to create meaningful, personalized experiences. By integrating our AI-enhanced gifting with EasySource's innovative platform, we're not just attracting top talent - we're transforming recruitment into a more engaging and human process. This synergy will drive exceptional outcomes for HR teams and candidates alike."

Katie Penner, Head of Sender Relationship at Sendoso, added, "Partnering with HireQuotient aligns perfectly with our mission to create meaningful connections through personalized gifting. We believe this collaboration will not only improve recruitment metrics but also transform how companies engage with potential hires."

Maitreyee Srivastava, Product Partnership at HireQuotient, shared this partnership aligns with HireQuotient's vision, "Partnering with Sendoso aligns perfectly with our vision of driving product adoption through impactful engagement. By integrating their AI-enhanced gifting capabilities with EasySource, we're empowering our users to create deeper connections with candidates, ultimately accelerating adoption and enhancing the overall hiring experience."

The integration of Sendoso with EasySource is a game-changer for HR teams, enabling them to build stronger relationships with candidates and drive better recruitment outcomes.

About HireQuotient:

HireQuotient is a leader in HR technology, offering tools that enhance the talent acquisition process. EasySource, their advanced candidate sourcing software, leverages AI to simplify and improve the outbound hiring process.

About Sendoso:

Sendoso, the top AI-enhanced gifting platform, helps companies engage with customers, prospects, and employees through personalized experiences. Trusted by thousands, its robust integrations deliver impactful results at scale.

