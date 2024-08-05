Mirame Fine Art: Discover the Abstract Transformation of Costa Rican Artist Gilberto Ramírez Chaves at MÍRAME Fine Art

MÍRAME Fine Art introduces new work by Costa Rican artist Gilberto Ramírez Chaves. Known for his striking hyperrealism, Ramírez Chaves is now exploring abstraction with his newest collection of paintings, making significant contributions to the wider Latin American art scene.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / MÍRAME Fine Art, the premier online Costa Rican art gallery dedicated to supporting the nation's finest artists, celebrates the work of artist Ramírez Chaves. Promoting the nation's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide.

Gilberto Ramírez Chaves, Tiempo Presente

Oil on Canvas

The Abstract Awakening

Renowned for his contemporary hyperrealism, Ramírez Chaves intricately navigates the boundary between reality and illusion. His notable realist works, including 'El Baño' and 'Principio Y Fin,' are reflections of his personal perspective, delving into themes such as intimacy, loneliness, and the existential interplay of life and death. These paintings, often featuring Costa Rican landscapes or enigmatic figures, are rendered with meticulous detail.

Ramírez Chaves employs the revered "Golden Ratio," a time-honored mathematical principle rooted in natural patterns, to create compositions marked by balance and harmony.

In his latest collection, he transitions from hyperrealism to abstraction, integrating his technical prowess into a bold, freer, abstract language. These new works come alive with a synthesis of colors and shapes, imagining new atmospheres and exemplifying his talent for reinterpreting traditional Costa Rican art through a contemporary, abstract lens.

Whether hyperrealism or abstraction, Ramírez Chaves's paintings are always intimate, created from personal experiences, from figures to Costa Rican scenery, and the animals who call it their home.

A Legacy of Artistic Commitment

Beyond his artistic achievements, Ramírez Chaves has been actively involved in the Costa Rican art community. His participation in significant exhibitions, his teaching role at the University of Costa Rica, and his contributions to the Taller de Dibujantes Eclécticos and the Asociación de Pintores Figurativos de Costa Rica (APF) underscore his dedication to nurturing the arts.

His accolades, including the Hugo Díaz Award and an Honoris Causa Doctorate, further highlight his commitment to both traditional and contemporary art forms.

Experience the Evolution with MÍRAME Fine Art

MÍRAME Fine Art invites art lovers to explore this transformative collection by Ramírez Chaves. Discover how his unique perspective has evolved, celebrating Costa Rican art and the wider Latin American art scene through an innovative abstract vision.

Experience the work of Ramírez Chaves like never before with MÍRAME Fine Art's augmented reality feature. This cutting-edge technology allows you to see how his paintings will look on the walls of your home, no matter where you are in the world.

His new collection is a testament to his creative versatility and his ability to capture the essence of Costa Rican landscapes and culture in both hyperrealist and abstract styles.

