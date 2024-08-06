International Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notice

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2024 / International Media Acquisition Corp. (the "Company" or "IMAQ") (NASDAQ:IMAQ) today announced that it received a delisting notification letter (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on July 30, 2024.

The delisting determination arises from the Company's failure to complete one or more business combinations within 36 months of the effectiveness of its IPO registration statement. Since the Company failed to complete its initial business combination by July 28, 2024, the Company did not comply with IM-5101-2 and its securities are subject to delisting.

The Company has also failed to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, and Form 10-K, in breach of Listing Rule 5810(d)(2).

In the event the Company's securities are delisted from Nasdaq, its securities are expected to trade over-the-counter. The Company intends to apply to list on Nasdaq in connection with the closing of a potential business combination. Furthermore, the delisting of the SPAC is not expected to preclude the combined entity, or the deSPAC entity, from receiving initial listing approval for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, assuming that it meets the initial listing requirements typical for a deSPAC company.

On August 5, 2024, IMAQ made a deposit of $20,000 to the trust account to extend the period of time the Company has to consummate an initial business combination from August 2, 2024 to September 2, 2024.

About International Media Acquisition Corp. International Media Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware corporation incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region (excluding China).

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.

