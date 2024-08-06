EQS-News: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
Huntsville, Alabama, USA. - August 05, 2024 - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) ("ADTRAN Holdings" or the "Company") today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.
ADTRAN Holdings' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "We had a solid second quarter, during which we saw improvements across all our major operating metrics, including profitability and working capital. During the quarter, we saw growth in our customer base across the U.S. and Europe as customers continue to adopt our latest fiber networking solutions".
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenue in a range of $215million to $235million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in a range of -1% to +3%.
Furthermore, non-GAAP operating margin (which is calculated as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has provided third quarter guidance with regard to non-GAAP operating margin. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify without unreasonable effort all of the adjustments that may occur during the period due to the difficulty of predicting the timing and amounts of various items within a reasonable range. In particular, non-GAAP operating margin excludes certain items, including continued restructuring and integration expenses that will continue to evolve as our business efficiency program is implemented, that the Company is unable to quantitatively predict. Depending on the materiality of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Tuesday, August 06, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, or 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. The Company will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit our Investor Relations site at investors.adtran.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event "ADTRAN Holdings Releases 2nd Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Earnings Call", and click on the webcast link.
An online replay of the Company's conference call, as well as the transcript of the Company's conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit investors.adtran.com or email investor.relations@adtran.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to expectations regarding future revenues; ADTRAN Holdings ability to reduce its inventory levels; ADTRAN Holdings' potential funding opportunities; and ADTRAN Holdings' strategy and outlook, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," "may," "could" and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management's best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which have caused and may in the future cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties relating to ADTRAN Holdings' ability to continue to reduce expenditures and the impact of such reductions on its financial results and financial condition; (ii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products, as well as ongoing tighter inventory management of ADTRAN Holdings' customers; (iii) risks and uncertainties relating to ongoing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; (iv) our ability to comply with the covenants set forth in our credit facility; (v) risks posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (vi) the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (vii) other risks set forth in ADTRAN Holdings' public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and risks to be disclosed in its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024.
Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Set forth in the tables below are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating loss, other (expense) income, net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to the Company, net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, and loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP other expense, non-GAAP net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, respectively, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments as well as legal and advisory fees related to a potential significant transaction), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation adjustments, integration expenses, restructuring expenses, goodwill impairments, the tax effect of these adjustments to net loss and purchases of property, plant and equipment. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.About Adtran
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin to
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
(1)Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations.
(2)Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges of $8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, incurred as a result of a strategy shift which included discontinuance of certain product lines in connection with the Business Efficiency Program. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and is expected to be substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany. These expenses include restructuring wage charges of $2.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The closure of the facility is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024.
(3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA.
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
(1) Includes $3.9M of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $2.8 million of legal and advisory fees related to a potential strategic transaction which are both included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(2) $2.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(3) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $11.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses of $13.5 million of wage related and other charges due to the Greifswald facility closure of which $2.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative and $10.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(4) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.
(5) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.
(6) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $4.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(7) $2.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(8) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(9) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.
(10) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments.
(11) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $3.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(12) $2.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(13) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(14) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPLTA.
(15) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $11.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(16) $4.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(17) $5.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $15.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses of $13.5 million of wage related and other charges due to the Greifswald facility closure of which $2.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative and $10.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(18) $1.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and less than $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE.
(19) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $8.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(20) $5.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(21) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.
(22) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPLTA.
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
(1)Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations.
(2) Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges incurred as a result of a strategic shift in certain product lines in connection with the restructuring program. Additionally, includes expenses related to the closure of the Greifswald facility.
(3)Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a results of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA.
(4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.
(5) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued customer inventory adjustments.
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Other Expense to Non-GAAP Other Expense
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees.
(2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Net Loss inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to
Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest
(Unaudited)
and
Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest to
Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
(Unaudited)
and
Reconciliation ofNet Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and
Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - Basic and Diluted to
Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and
Non-GAAP Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - Basic and Diluted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(1) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of Adtran Networks SE pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA.
(2) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees.
(3) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.
Supplemental Information
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
