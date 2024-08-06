EQS-News: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2024 financial results



06.08.2024 / 05:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2024 financial results Huntsville, Alabama, USA. - August 05, 2024 - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) ("ADTRAN Holdings" or the "Company") today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Revenue: $226.0 million

Gross margin: GAAP gross margin: 36.1%; Non-GAAP gross margin: 41.9%

Operating margin: GAAP operating margin negative 17.0%; Non-GAAP operating margin positive 0.7%

Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: $49.9 million; Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company: $18.8 million

Earnings (Loss) per share: GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company: $0.63; Non-GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to the Company: $0.24.

ADTRAN Holdings' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "We had a solid second quarter, during which we saw improvements across all our major operating metrics, including profitability and working capital. During the quarter, we saw growth in our customer base across the U.S. and Europe as customers continue to adopt our latest fiber networking solutions". For the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects revenue in a range of $215million to $235million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in a range of -1% to +3%. Furthermore, non-GAAP operating margin (which is calculated as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has provided third quarter guidance with regard to non-GAAP operating margin. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify without unreasonable effort all of the adjustments that may occur during the period due to the difficulty of predicting the timing and amounts of various items within a reasonable range. In particular, non-GAAP operating margin excludes certain items, including continued restructuring and integration expenses that will continue to evolve as our business efficiency program is implemented, that the Company is unable to quantitatively predict. Depending on the materiality of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Tuesday, August 06, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, or 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. The Company will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit our Investor Relations site at investors.adtran.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event "ADTRAN Holdings Releases 2nd Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Earnings Call", and click on the webcast link. An online replay of the Company's conference call, as well as the transcript of the Company's conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit investors.adtran.com or email investor.relations@adtran.com . Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to expectations regarding future revenues; ADTRAN Holdings ability to reduce its inventory levels; ADTRAN Holdings' potential funding opportunities; and ADTRAN Holdings' strategy and outlook, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will," "may," "could" and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management's best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which have caused and may in the future cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties relating to ADTRAN Holdings' ability to continue to reduce expenditures and the impact of such reductions on its financial results and financial condition; (ii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products, as well as ongoing tighter inventory management of ADTRAN Holdings' customers; (iii) risks and uncertainties relating to ongoing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; (iv) our ability to comply with the covenants set forth in our credit facility; (v) risks posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (vi) the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (vii) other risks set forth in ADTRAN Holdings' public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and risks to be disclosed in its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024. Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Set forth in the tables below are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating loss, other (expense) income, net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to the Company, net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, and loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP other expense, non-GAAP net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net loss attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, respectively, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments as well as legal and advisory fees related to a potential significant transaction), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation adjustments, integration expenses, restructuring expenses, goodwill impairments, the tax effect of these adjustments to net loss and purchases of property, plant and equipment. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies. About Adtran ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran , LinkedIn and Twitter . Published by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. www.adtran.com For media Gareth Spence +44 1904 699 358 public.relations@adtran.com For investors Rhonda Lambert investor@adtran.com Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,185 $ 87,167 Accounts receivable, net 186,176 216,445 Other receivables 11,436 17,450 Income tax receivable 13,050 7,933 Inventory, net 287,860 362,295 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,612 45,566 Total Current Assets 668,319 736,856 Property, plant and equipment, net 134,578 123,020 Deferred tax assets 24,931 25,787 Goodwill 54,897 353,415 Intangibles, net 290,793 327,985 Other non-current assets 87,105 87,706 Long-term investments 30,159 27,743 Total Assets $ 1,290,782 $ 1,682,512 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 158,550 $ 162,922 Unearned revenue 55,107 46,731 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,307 37,607 Accrued wages and benefits 37,520 27,030 Income tax payable, net 2,228 5,221 Total Current Liabilities 289,712 279,511 Non-current revolving credit agreement outstanding 190,273 195,000 Deferred tax liabilities 21,077 35,655 Non-current unearned revenue 26,584 25,109 Non-current pension liability 11,505 12,543 Deferred compensation liability 30,601 29,039 Non-current lease obligations 26,613 31,420 Other non-current liabilities 34,445 28,657 Total Liabilities 630,810 636,934 Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest 439,743 451,756 Equity Common stock 791 790 Additional paid-in capital 802,737 795,304 Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,274 47,461 Retained deficit (606,375 ) (243,908 ) Treasury stock (5,198 ) (5,825 ) Total Equity 220,229 593,822 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity $ 1,290,782 $ 1,682,512 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Network Solutions $ 179,194 $ 283,002 $ 360,467 $ 565,420 Services & Support 46,797 44,376 91,697 85,870 Total Revenue 225,991 327,378 452,164 651,290 Cost of Revenue Network Solutions 124,457 216,960 250,783 436,090 Network Solutions - inventory write-down and other charges 143 - 8,925 - Services & Support 19,816 17,865 38,626 34,839 Total Cost of Revenue 144,416 234,825 298,334 470,929 Gross Profit 81,575 92,553 153,830 180,361 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,493 66,583 118,593 133,980 Research and development expenses 60,388 70,598 120,639 140,741 Goodwill impairment - - 292,583 - Operating Loss (38,306 ) (44,628 ) (377,985 ) (94,360 ) Interest and dividend income 366 358 763 662 Interest expense (6,906 ) (4,064 ) (11,504 ) (7,351 ) Net investment gain 872 1,262 3,125 2,514 Other (expense) income, net (901 ) 2,494 409 2,191 Loss Before Income Taxes (44,875 ) (44,578 ) (385,192 ) (96,344 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (2,136 ) 8,363 16,511 19,676 Net Loss $ (47,011 ) $ (36,215 ) $ (368,681 ) $ (76,668 ) Less: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest 2,854 2,882 5,734 2,512 Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (49,865 ) $ (39,097 ) $ (374,415 ) $ (79,180 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 78,852 78,366 78,803 78,364 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 78,852 78,366 78,803 78,364 Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic $ (0.63 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (4.75 ) $ (1.01 ) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - diluted $ (0.63 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (4.75 ) $ (1.01 ) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (368,681 ) $ (76,668 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,156 67,467 Goodwill impairment 292,583 - Amortization of debt issuance cost 1,013 291 Gain on investments, net (2,867 ) (4,530 ) Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 185 - Stock-based compensation expense 7,793 8,103 Deferred income taxes (13,684 ) (31,962 ) Other, net (126 ) 130 Inventory write down - business efficiency program 4,135 - Inventory reserves 3,722 20,885 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 26,913 40,975 Other receivables 6,279 561 Income taxes receivable, net (5,653 ) - Inventory 62,151 (6,920 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (14,731 ) 7,105 Accounts payable (3,966 ) (67,923 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,152 110 Income taxes payable, net (2,878 ) 6,216 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 56,496 (36,160 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (29,369 ) (20,118 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 956 2,074 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (121 ) (580 ) Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitized accounts receivable - 1,156 Net cash used in investing activities (28,534 ) (17,468 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements (189 ) (6,315 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 219 163 Dividend payments - (14,156 ) Proceeds from receivables purchase agreement 68,556 - Repayments on receivables purchase agreement (66,399 ) - Proceeds from draw on revolving credit agreements - 163,729 Repayment of revolving credit agreements (5,000 ) (49,155 ) Payment of redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest (25 ) (1,202 ) Payment of debt issuance cost (1,994 ) - Repayment of notes payable - (24,885 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,832 ) 68,179 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 23,130 14,551 Effect of exchange rate changes 888 1,099 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 87,167 108,644 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 111,185 $ 124,294 Supplemental disclosure of cash financing activities: Cash paid for interest $ 6,554 $ 4,719 Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,433 $ - Cash used in operating activities related to operating leases $ 4,780 $ 5,082 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 1,999 $ 515 Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,059 $ 2,662 Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Total Revenue $ 225,991 $ 226,173 $ 327,378 $ 452,164 $ 651,290 Cost of Revenue $ 144,416 $ 153,918 $ 234,825 $ 298,334 $ 470,929 Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(1) (10,064 ) (10,177 ) (33,439 ) (20,241 ) (66,017 ) Stock-based compensation expense (280 ) (275 ) (335 ) (555 ) (575 ) Restructuring expenses(2) (2,788 ) (11,247 ) - (14,035 ) (76 ) Integration expenses(3) (35 ) (35 ) - (70 ) - Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue $ 131,249 $ 132,184 $ 201,051 $ 263,433 $ 404,261 Gross Profit $ 81,575 $ 72,255 $ 92,553 $ 153,830 $ 180,361 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 94,742 $ 93,989 $ 126,327 $ 188,731 $ 247,029 Gross Margin 36.1 % 31.9 % 28.3 % 34.0 % 27.7 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 41.9 % 41.6 % 38.6 % 41.7 % 37.9 % (1)Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. (2)Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges of $8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, incurred as a result of a strategy shift which included discontinuance of certain product lines in connection with the Business Efficiency Program. The restructuring program commenced upon the closing of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE and is expected to be substantially completed in late 2024. Additionally, as part of the Business Efficiency Program, management determined to close a facility in Greifswald, Germany. These expenses include restructuring wage charges of $2.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The closure of the facility is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024. (3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Expenses $ 119,881 $ 411,934 $ 137,181 $ 531,815 $ 274,721 Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (7,233 ) (1) (4,881 ) (6) (4,398 ) (11) (12,114 ) (15) (8,982 ) (19) Stock-based compensation expense (3,321 ) (2) (3,447 ) (7) (3,974 ) (12) (6,768 ) (16) (7,432 ) (20) Restructuring expenses (14,742 ) (3) (5,862 ) (8) (5,868 ) (13) (20,604 ) (17) (8,229 ) (21) Integration expenses (531 ) (4) (480 ) (9) (563 ) (14) (1,011 ) (18) (1,412 ) (22) Deferred compensation adjustments(5) (848 ) (1,940 ) 307 (2,788 ) (87 ) Goodwill impairment - (292,583 ) (10) - (292,583 ) (10) - Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 93,206 $ 102,741 $ 122,685 $ 195,947 $ 248,579 (1) Includes $3.9M of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $2.8 million of legal and advisory fees related to a potential strategic transaction which are both included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (2) $2.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (3) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $11.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses of $13.5 million of wage related and other charges due to the Greifswald facility closure of which $2.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative and $10.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (4) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. (5) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss. (6) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $4.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (7) $2.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (8) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (9) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. (10) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments. (11) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $3.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (12) $2.7 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (13) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (14) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPLTA. (15) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $11.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (16) $4.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (17) $5.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $15.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses of $13.5 million of wage related and other charges due to the Greifswald facility closure of which $2.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative and $10.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (18) $1.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and less than $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. (19) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $8.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (20) $5.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.3 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (21) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. (22) $1.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes fees relating to the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPLTA. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30 June 30 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Loss $ (38,306 ) $ (339,679 ) $ (44,628 ) $ (377,985 ) $ (94,360 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments(1) 17,297 15,058 37,837 32,355 74,999 Stock-based compensation expense 3,601 3,722 4,309 7,323 8,007 Restructuring expenses(2) 17,530 17,110 5,868 34,640 8,305 Integration expenses(3) 566 514 563 1,080 1,412 Deferred compensation adjustments(4) 848 1,940 (307 ) 2,788 87 Goodwill impairment(5) - 292,583 - 292,583 - Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 1,536 $ (8,752 ) $ 3,642 $ (7,216 ) $ (1,550 ) (1)Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. (2) Includes expenses for restructuring program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. These expenses include inventory write down and other charges incurred as a result of a strategic shift in certain product lines in connection with the restructuring program. Additionally, includes expenses related to the closure of the Greifswald facility. (3)Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a results of the business combination with Adtran Networks SE. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks SE and the implementation of the DPTLA. (4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss. (5) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued customer inventory adjustments. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Other Expense to Non-GAAP Other Expense (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest and dividend income $ 366 $ 397 $ 358 $ 763 $ 662 Interest expense (6,906 ) (4,598 ) (4,064 ) (11,504 ) (7,351 ) Net investment gain 872 2,253 1,262 3,125 2,514 Other (expense) income, net (901 ) 1,310 2,494 409 2,191 Total Other (Expense) Income $ (6,569 ) $ (638 ) $ 50 $ (7,207 ) $ (1,984 ) Deferred compensation adjustments (1) (896 ) (2,439 ) (1,254 ) (3,335 ) (2,504 ) Pension expense (2) 7 7 6 14 13 Non-GAAP Other Expense $ (7,458 ) $ (3,070 ) $ (1,198 ) $ (10,528 ) $ (4,475 ) (1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees. (2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.



Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Loss inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest (Unaudited) and Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest to Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (Unaudited) and Reconciliation ofNet Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and Non-GAAP Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - Basic and Diluted (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (49,865 ) $ (324,550 ) $ (39,097 ) $ (374,415 ) $ (79,180 ) Plus: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1) 2,854 2,880 2,882 5,734 2,512 Net Loss inclusive of non-controlling interest $ (47,011 ) $ (321,670 ) $ (36,215 ) $ (368,681 ) $ (76,668 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 17,297 15,058 37,837 32,355 74,999 Stock-based compensation expense 3,601 3,722 4,309 7,323 8,007 Deferred compensation adjustments (2) (48 ) (499 ) (1,561 ) (547 ) (2,417 ) Pension adjustments (3) 7 7 6 14 13 Restructuring expenses 17,530 17,110 5,868 34,640 8,305 Integration expenses 566 514 563 1,080 1,412 Goodwill impairment - 292,583 - 292,583 - Tax effect of adjustments to net loss (7,880 ) (5,614 ) (13,426 ) (13,494 ) (25,733 ) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income inclusive of non-controlling interest $ (15,938 ) $ 1,211 $ (2,619 ) $ (14,727 ) $ (12,082 ) Less: Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1) 2,854 2,880 2,882 5,734 4,041 Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (18,792 ) $ (1,669 ) $ (5,501 ) $ (20,461 ) $ (16,123 ) GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1) $ 2,854 $ 2,880 $ 2,882 $ 5,734 $ 2,512 Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments - - - - 1,457 Restructuring expenses - - - - 29 Integration expenses - - - - 6 Stock-based compensation expense - - - - 37 Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1) $ 2,854 $ 2,880 $ 2,882 $ 5,734 $ 4,041 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 78,852 78,814 78,366 78,803 78,364 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 78,852 78,814 78,366 78,803 78,364 Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic $ (0.63 ) $ (4.12 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (4.75 ) $ (1.01 ) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - diluted $ (0.63 ) $ (4.12 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (4.75 ) $ (1.01 ) Non-GAAP Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN - basic $ (0.24 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.21 ) Non-GAAP Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN - diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.21 ) (1) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of Adtran Networks SE pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA. (2) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees. (3) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries. Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 19,898 $ 36,598 $ (16,234 ) $ 56,496 $ (36,160 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (15,995 ) (13,374 ) (11,679 ) (29,369 ) (20,118 ) Free cash flow $ 3,903 $ 23,224 $ (27,913 ) $ 27,127 $ (56,278 )



06.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

