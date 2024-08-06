Phonak, a Sonova brand, is proud to launch a new family of hearing aids based on the innovative Infinio platform, including the Audéo Sphere Infinio. It is the world's first hearing aid powered by a dedicated real-time AI chip for speech-from-noise separation. Speech understanding in background noise remains the biggest challenge for people with hearing loss. This technology provides unprecedented speech clarity from any direction, with an unparalleled improvement in SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) in noise of 10dB.1

The Infinio Platform powered by the ERA Chip

The Infinio platform offers remarkable improvements in:

Exceptional Sound Quality from the first moment : Infinio achieves 93% user preference from the first fit compared to leading competitors 2 45% reduction in listening effort* 3 21% less fatigue** 4 61% improvement in speech understanding (when combined with Roger ON) *** 5

: Infinio achieves Industry-leading connectivity : Enables uninterrupted hands-free calls and streaming across twice the distance, compatible with all Bluetooth -enabled devices.

: Enables uninterrupted hands-free calls and streaming across twice the distance, compatible with all Bluetooth -enabled devices. Durability: Swiss-engineered to withstand everyday challenges

Audéo Sphere Infinio: A Paradigm shift enabling clear speech in noise

Clear speech from any direction

Building on the Infinio platform, the Audéo Sphere Infinio addresses the number one challenge of speech understanding in noise with a new paradigm-shifting approach. With 53 times more processing power versus existing industry chips, it overcomes the current constraints of processing power to unleash the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI). In addition to the ERA chip, the Audéo Sphere Infinio is powered by a dedicated, proprietary chip called DEEPSONIC; a world-first, real-time AI sound processing chip. Key features include:

Spheric Speech Clarity : Clear speech from any direction instantly.

: Clear speech from any direction instantly. Speech from Noise Separation : Advanced AI separates speech from unwanted noise.

: Advanced AI separates speech from unwanted noise. Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) Improvement : Achieves an unparalleled SNR improvement of 10dB for better speech understanding in noisy environments, superior to competitor devices by up to 3.7dB. 1 Users are two to three times more likely to understand speech from any direction compared to the two leading competitors. 6

:

Real-Time AI sound processing with DEEPSONIC chip

Phonak's proprietary DEEPSONIC chip is the first of its kind, providing real-time AI processing to instantly separate speech from background noise. Unlike existing technologies, DEEPSONIC offers dynamic, real-time adjustments, allowing users to engage in conversations from any direction. The chip's AI architecture includes:

Deep Neural Network (DNN ): 4.5 million neural connections trained with over 22 million sound samples.

): 4.5 million neural connections trained with over 22 million sound samples. Unprecedented Processing Power: with 21 times more memory and 4 times more power efficiency, this chip is 53 times more powerful than existing chips and is capable of performing 7,700 million operations per second.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Audéo Sphere Infinio to our users. This is more than just a hearing aid; it's a game-changer for anyone struggling with hearing in noisy environments," says Robert Woolley, Group Vice President Hearing Instruments at Sonova. "With our proprietary ERA and DEEPSONIC AI chips, we've achieved a new level of speech clarity that we're proud to share. This innovation highlights our dedication to providing the best possible sound quality and user experience."

Comprehensive Infinio Portfolio

Phonak also introduces a comprehensive portfolio of hearing aids with some products available to order by hearing care professionals starting August 7. These devices are based on the Next-Gen Infinio platform, featuring:

Audéo Sphere Infinio: Receiver-In-the-Canal (RIC), unique dual chip technology inside, ERA and DEEPSONIC, the world's first hearing aid with a dedicated AI chip for unprecedented speech clarity in noise.

Audéo R Infinio: RIC form factor with ultra-responsive ERA chip inside, delivering exceptional sound quality and industry-leading connectivity.

CROS R Infinio: For unaidable hearing loss in one ear, CROS R is used in combination with Phonak Audéo, offering exceptional sound quality and industry-leading connectivity as well as increased battery runtime.

Virto R Infinio: Phonak's first rechargeable custom hearing aid (In-The-Ear/ITE) offering exceptional sound quality and industry-leading connectivity.

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry's broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we're committed to creating a world where "life is on" for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

