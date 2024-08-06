Anzeige
EcoMatcher Limited: EcoMatcher and VNV Advisory Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch TREES+, Certified Transparent Tree Planting Projects

HONG KONG and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoMatcher Limited, a leading provider of digital tree-planting technology solutions, and VNV Advisory Services, an authority in sustainable development and climate action, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to offer customers unique tree-planting projects branded as TREES+, where each tree can be tracked and managed through the EcoMatcher platform. Every project will carry official carbon certification from Verra or Gold Standard, ensuring the highest standards of environmental impact and credibility.

TREES+ offers carbon-certified transparent tree planting projects

Through this partnership, EcoMatcher and VNV will enable businesses to engage in impactful reforestation efforts. By leveraging EcoMatcher's state-of-the-art platform, customers will be able to integrate tree planting into their business while also offsetting their environmental footprint through verified and validated emission removals. The platform provides detailed information about each tree, including its species, planting date, and geolocation.

All TREES+ projects under this collaboration, starting in Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Madagascar, will be officially certified by either Verra or Gold Standard, two of the most respected carbon accreditation standards globally. These certifications guarantee that the carbon sequestration from the tree-planting projects meet stringent international standards, providing verifiable and measurable climate benefits that can be used towards offsetting plans.

Both EcoMatcher and VNV share a deep commitment to promoting sustainable development and fighting climate change. By joining forces, they aim to scale up reforestation efforts, restore ecosystems, and support local communities. This partnership is a testament to their dedication to creating a greener and more sustainable future.

"Our partnership with VNV, a global leader in carbon credit projects, marks a significant milestone in our mission to make tree planting transparent and impactful," said Bas Fransen, CEO of EcoMatcher. "By ensuring that the projects are certified by Verra or Gold Standard, our customers can use these projects in their business and for their carbon offset strategies."

Sandeep Roy Choudhury, CEO of VNV, added, "We are thrilled to partner with EcoMatcher, a global leader in tree technologies. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal to drive meaningful climate action and sustainable development. Together, we can offer projects that benefit the environment and the communities involved and bring further value to our customers."

About EcoMatcher Limited

EcoMatcher plants trees and complete forests with vetted foundations from around the world, specializing in reforestation and conservation projects. Through EcoMatcher's digital platform, customers can track, manage, and engage with their trees and forests, making tree planting transparent, fun, and impactful.

About VNV Advisory Services

VNV Advisory is a leading organization dedicated to promoting sustainable development through climate action, nature-based removals, and community-driven projects. To date, VNV has issued more than 20 million verified emission reductions across more than 100 projects. With extensive expertise in carbon certification and project management, VNV Advisory Services ensures that all its initiatives meet the highest standards of environmental and social impact.

Contact Information

For EcoMatcher:
- Bas Fransen
- bas@ecomatcher.com

For VNV:
- Sandeep Roy Choudbury
- contact@vnvadvisory.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2472935/TREES__offers_carbon_certified_transparent_tree_planting_projects.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecomatcher-and-vnv-advisory-announce-strategic-partnership-to-launch-trees-certified-transparent-tree-planting-projects-302213344.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
