Researchers have developed a quantum particle swarm optimization algorithm for maximum power point tracking that reportedly generates 3. 33% more power in higher temperature tests and 0. 89% more power in partial shading tests compared to conventional swarm optimization algorithms. An international research team has developed a particle swarm optimization (PSO) algorithm based on quantum computing for real-time maximum power point tracking (MPPT) implementation in PV systems. The scientists explained that the quantum version of the PSO algorithm capitalizes on the high speed of quantum computing ...

