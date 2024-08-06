Marechale Capital Plc - Appointment of Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

06 August 2024

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Appointment of Director

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC), an established City of London based corporate finance house with a long-term track record and a strong reputation for advising and financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, mineral extraction and technology companies, announces the appointment of Mr Chris Kenning as Non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect .

As announced on 28 June 2023, Mr Chris Kenning made a strategic investment in the Company, acquiring approximately 9.89 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital at the time. As a part of the subscription, Mr Kenning was provided with the right to join the board of the Company as a Non-executive Director, subject to the completion of regulatory and due diligence processes.

Mr Kenning is a longstanding experienced corporate finance professional, currently serving as the founder and Chief Executive Officer at Stubben Edge Group Ltd since 2018, following a Management Buyout of two IOMA companies, IOMA Broking (UK) Ltd and IOMA Group (UK) Ltd, where he had been a director since 2010 and 2014 respectively. Previously he was a director at IOMA Group including the roles of Managing Director from 2014 to 2018 and Group Finance Director from 2011 to 2014. Prior to this he was corporate finance manager at Strand Partners (now Hannam & Partners) from 2010 to 2011.

Mr Kenning graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 2006 with an MA Economic History. He joined Grant Thornton from 2007 to 2010, where he qualified as a chartered accountant and was admitted to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW).

The following information regarding the appointment of Mr Chris Kenning (aged 41) is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.

Current positions, directorships and/or partnerships: Former positions, directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years): Akoni Hub Limited Edge1 Limited Akoni Innovations Limited Cedar Underwriting Limited Duffy Boxing Limited Edge Money Limited Fildes Investments Limited Finpoint Limited Genesis Special Risks Ltd Insurercore Ltd Lucid UX Limited Randell Dorling Limited Stubben Edge (Risk) Limited Stubben Edge And Partners Limited Stubben Edge Capital Limited Stubben Edge Claims Limited Stubben Edge Distribution Limited Stubben Edge Events Limited Stubben Edge Group Limited Stubben Edge Group Operations Ltd Stubben Edge Labs (SE Labs) Limited Stubben Edge Markets Limited Stubben Edge Media Limited Stubben Edge Operations Limited Stubben Edge Payments Limited Stubben Edge Products Limited

Mr Kenning has interest in 10,480,000 ordinary shares in the Company, approximately 9.89 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. He holds no options over ordinary shares or warrants over ordinary shares in the Company.

Save as set out above, no further information regarding Mr Kenning is required to be disclosed pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies.

Mark Warde-Norbury, Chairman of the Board of Marechale, said "Since Lord Howard Flight's retirement, we have been reviewing possible replacement non-executive directors. We have known and worked with Chris Kenning for a number of years now and particularly since he became a significant shareholder. We feel confident that Chris will add value as our new Board Director and look forward to continuing to work with him in this new capacity."

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582 Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad and Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson