Dienstag, 06.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Frankfurt
06.08.24
08:04 Uhr
0,577 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire
06.08.2024 08:22 Uhr
Observation status removed from Tallink Grupp shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-08-06 08:18 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on August 6, 2024 to remove observation status from
Tallink Grupp shares (TAL1T, ISIN code: EE3100004466) as the reasons due to
which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied because AS Infortar made an offer to acquire all
shares of AS Tallink Group. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
