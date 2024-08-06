Using a range of machine-learning techniques, a group of scientists found that PV systems can significantly increase the value of a property in the United Kingdom. The analysis was based on property data from Zoopla, one of the leading providers of UK property listings, and price paid data sourced from the government's Land Registry from 2012-2018. Scientists from the United Kingdom have employed a machine-learning (ML) technique to assess whether properties with solar panels are associated with higher sale prices in the British real estate market and have found that PV-equipped houses have a ...

