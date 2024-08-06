NAGA.COM: NAGA Rolls Out Exciting Platform and Mobile App Upgrades

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAGA is thrilled to announce a series of powerful updates aimed at significantly improving user experience and creating a more user-friendly trading environment.

Discover Top Traders Effortlessly

The NAGA.com platform has seen a major update to the Top Traders and Leaderboard sections. The revamped interface offers a seamless and intuitive way to discover and access trader information. Users can explore and filter top traders more easily, ensuring that all relevant profiles are visible and detailed information is just a few clicks away.

Trade on the Go with Enhanced Insights

Recognizing the growing mobile trading trend, NAGA introduces the Trading Signals feature from Trading Central directly into our mobile applications. This feature delivers timely and relevant trading insights, empowering users to stay informed and make smarter trading decisions while on the move.

Performance-Based Copy Trading

In its ongoing commitment to a better user experience, NAGA has updated the fee structure and remuneration policy of its copy trading product. Now, fees paid by users and premiums awarded to traders are performance-based, reflecting actual trading outcomes. This ensures a system that rewards successful trading strategies, enhancing overall user satisfaction.

NAGA is a pioneering German fintech company offering a Super App that integrates social trading, stock and crypto investing, and neo-banking into one unified platform. Serving a global community across more than 100 countries, NAGA provides a wide range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Our platform features a physical VISA card with automatic crypto conversion and cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced auto copy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of top-performing traders. Designed for a global audience, NAGA creates an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.

Join the NAGA community today and experience a new standard in trading and personal finance management!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2475625/NAGA_Mobile_App.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/naga-rolls-out-exciting-platform-and-mobile-app-upgrades-302215247.html