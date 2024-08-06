Lyvia Group AB (publ): Lyvia Group acquires Dokeos Limited and enters Belgium

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyvia Group, the European partner for business-critical tech and software solutions, acquires Dokeos Limited, a leading Learning Management System specializing in regulated industries. With this acquisition, Lyvia Group strengthens their offering within SaaS and business-critical software and enters the Belgian market.

Dokeos is a leading Learning Management System specializing in regulated industries. Their flagship product xLms is based on their own IP and used by over 2 million users and more than 400 clients. Operating on a pure SaaS model and complemented by consulting and training resources, Dokeos LMS is designed to accommodate all needs of regulated companies aiming to establish their own digital training environment. Their one-stop-shop platform enables training, assessment and certification for clients subject to regulatory compliance.

"We're delighted to join Lyvia Group. Being part of a European group of technology companies will accelerate our international reach and our market segmentation strategy," says Stephan Atsou, CEO of Dokeos.

"We appreciate Lyvia's straightforward, honest, and pragmatic communication and approach. Throughout the process, we have maintained a personal connection, with everyone committed to ensuring everything runs smoothly and inclusively. We look forward to this next chapter with Lyvia and are excited about the opportunities it will bring," adds Thomas De Praetere, Founder of Dokeos.

"We are proud that Dokeos chose Lyvia Group as their partner for future growth. Their background in the academic world and their commitment to delivering high quality software aligns with many segments of Lyvia's value chain" says Hossein Araghi, Managing Director Benelux, Lyvia Group.

This acquisition marks the entry of Lyvia Group into the Belgian market and aligns with Lyvia Group's strategy to deliver complex digital solutions with deep integration and long-term relationships. It underscores Lyvia Group's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration and to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to clients worldwide.

ABOUT DOKEOS:

Dokeos is a Learning Management System specializing in regulated industries. It was founded in 2004 to address the training needs of small and medium-sized businesses in what was then a fledgling market. From 2017 on, Dokeos started focusing on regulated industries and developed xLMS, a 100% SaaS solution for life science, healthcare, training and retail companies.

Read more about Dokeos here: https://www.dokeos.com/

ABOUT LYVIA GROUP:

Lyvia is a European partner offering business-critical software and services. We develop and deliver software solutions and services that drive mission-critical functions throughout the entire value chain. We help our customers increase their operational efficiency, drive profitability, and generate growth, as well as remain competitive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Read more about Lyvia Group here: https://lyviagroup.com/

