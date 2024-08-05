MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) today reported record second quarter 2024 financial results and updated 2024 earnings guidance.

Financial Summary

Net sales were $425.9 million; value-added sales 1 were a second quarter record of $279.8 million, an increase of 4% year over year

were a second quarter record of $279.8 million, an increase of 4% year over year Net income was $19.0 million, or $0.91 per share, diluted; adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, an increase of 3% year over year and a second quarter record

Operating profit of $32.1 million; record quarterly adjusted EBITDA 2 of $57.8 million versus $55.5 million in the prior year

of $57.8 million versus $55.5 million in the prior year Updated full year adjusted earnings per share range to $5.60-5.90, a 2% increase from prior year at the midpoint

Business Highlights

Awarded a new $150 million, multi-year contract to supply critical materials for space propulsion systems

Leading Aerospace and Defense customer to invest ~$10 million to expand capacity and capabilities at existing Materion site

Announcing Precision Clad Strip application is PMI's IQOS ILUMA, a smoke-free product gaining popularity in Europe and Japan

Outperformed adjusted EBITDA margin target of 20% in the second quarter

"Our return to record profitability in the second quarter exemplifies the talent and commitment of our global team and the power of our diverse portfolio, as we delivered strong top- and bottom-line growth against a notably mixed market backdrop," Jugal Vijayvargiya, Materion President and CEO said. "Our unwavering focus on operational excellence and delivering on our organic initiatives is driving margin expansion despite the end-market conditions."

"We are also pleased to share several exciting new wins and customer initiatives that continue to seed our organic growth pipeline and strengthen our position as a critical partner for the development of advanced materials solutions aligned with compelling global megatrends," Vijayvargiya added. "Our teams are doing a great job of working with customers to demonstrate the critical and unique role that Materion can play in accelerating their innovation and driving future growth."

SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Net sales for the quarter were $425.9 million, compared to $398.6 million in the prior year period. Value-added sales were $279.8 million for the quarter, up 4% from the prior year period primarily driven by strength in aerospace and defense, semiconductor and consumer electronics (precision clad strip).

Operating profit for the quarter was $32.1 million and net income was $19.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to operating profit of $35.4 million and net income of $24.1 million, or $1.15 per share, in the prior year period.

Excluding special items3, EBITDA2 was $57.8 million in the quarter or 20.7% of value-added sales, compared to $55.5 million or 20.7% of value-added sales in the prior year period. This increase was driven by higher volume, improving operational performance and strong cost management.

Adjusted net income was $29.7 million excluding acquisition amortization, or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to $1.38 per share in the prior year period.

OUTLOOK

While we have continued to win new business and drive operational improvements throughout the company, the outlook for semiconductor, automotive and industrial end-market demand has softened since our last earnings report. Despite the softer end-market outlook, we remain confident in our ability to execute and deliver another year of record results. With that, we are lowering the top end of our guide, revising our range to $5.60 to $5.90 for the full year 2024 adjusted earnings per share, an increase of 2% from prior year at the midpoint.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with potential insurance and litigation claims, legacy environmental costs, acquisition and integration costs, certain income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a comparable GAAP range. However, items excluded from the Company's adjusted earnings guidance include the historical adjustments noted in Attachments 4 through 8 to this press release.

CONFERENCE CALL

Materion Corporation will host an investor conference call with analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, August 6, 2024. The conference call will be available via webcast through the Company's website at www.materion.com. By phone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Calls outside the U.S. can dial (973) 528-0011; please reference participant access code of 876666. A replay of the call will be available until August 20, 2024 by dialing (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 if international; please reference replay ID number 49165. The call will also be archived on the Company's website.

FOOTNOTES

1 Value-added sales deducts the impact of pass-through metals from net sales

2 EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization

3 Details of the special items can be found in Attachments 4 through 8

ABOUT MATERION

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,500 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of the narrative set forth in this document that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, in addition to those mentioned elsewhere herein: the global economy, including inflationary pressures, potential future recessionary conditions and the impact of tariffs and trade agreements; the impact of any U.S. Federal Government shutdowns or sequestrations; the condition of the markets which we serve, whether defined geographically or by segment; changes in product mix and the financial condition of customers; our success in developing and introducing new products and new product ramp-up rates; our success in passing through the costs of raw materials to customers or otherwise mitigating fluctuating prices for those materials, including the impact of fluctuating prices on inventory values; our success in identifying acquisition candidates and in acquiring and integrating such businesses; the impact of the results of acquisitions on our ability to fully achieve the strategic and financial objectives related to these acquisitions; our success in implementing our strategic plans and the timely and successful start-up and completion of any capital projects; other financial and economic factors, including the cost and availability of raw materials (both base and precious metals), physical inventory valuations, metal consignment fees, tax rates, exchange rates, interest rates, pension costs and required cash contributions and other employee benefit costs, energy costs, regulatory compliance costs, the cost and availability of insurance, credit availability, and the impact of the Company's stock price on the cost of incentive compensation plans; the uncertainties related to the impact of war, terrorist activities, and acts of God; changes in government regulatory requirements and the enactment of new legislation that impacts our obligations and operations; the conclusion of pending litigation matters in accordance with our expectation that there will be no material adverse effects; the disruptions in operations from, and other effects of, catastrophic and other extraordinary events including outbreaks from infectious diseases and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and other hostilities; realization of expected financial benefits expected from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; and the risk factors set forth in Part 1, Item 1A of the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports that we file with the SEC.

Attachment 1 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands except per share amounts) June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 425,866 $ 398,551 $ 811,153 $ 841,076 Cost of sales 345,007 309,496 659,082 660,685 Gross margin 80,859 89,055 152,071 180,391 Selling, general, and administrative expense 33,601 38,911 69,445 79,247 Research and development expense 7,702 7,154 14,844 14,776 Restructuring expense 3,048 1,454 4,668 2,118 Other - net 4,446 6,192 8,803 11,966 Operating profit 32,062 35,344 54,311 72,284 Other non-operating income-net (640 ) (726 ) (1,283 ) (1,456 ) Interest expense - net 8,802 7,641 17,081 15,142 Income before income taxes 23,900 28,429 38,513 58,598 Income tax expense 4,864 4,347 6,068 8,928 Net income $ 19,036 $ 24,082 $ 32,445 $ 49,670 Basic earnings per share: Net income per share of common stock $ 0.92 $ 1.17 $ 1.57 $ 2.41 Diluted earnings per share: Net income per share of common stock $ 0.91 $ 1.15 $ 1.55 $ 2.38 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 20,741 20,625 20,710 20,596 Diluted 20,914 20,896 20,937 20,892

Attachment 2 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Thousands) June 28, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,098 $ 13,294 Accounts receivable, net 185,244 192,747 Inventories, net 462,963 441,597 Prepaid and other current assets 73,811 61,744 Total current assets 739,116 709,382 Deferred income taxes 4,782 4,908 Property, plant, and equipment 1,321,083 1,281,622 Less allowances for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (793,008 ) (766,939 ) Property, plant, and equipment-net 528,075 514,683 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 60,217 57,645 Intangible assets, net 126,015 133,571 Other assets 25,922 21,664 Goodwill 319,752 320,873 Total Assets $ 1,803,879 $ 1,762,726 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 38,765 $ 38,597 Accounts payable 117,269 125,663 Salaries and wages 13,487 25,912 Other liabilities and accrued items 40,571 45,773 Income taxes 1,533 5,207 Unearned revenue 15,857 13,843 Total current liabilities 227,482 254,995 Other long-term liabilities 12,486 13,300 Operating lease liabilities 58,124 53,817 Finance lease liabilities 13,005 13,744 Retirement and post-employment benefits 25,226 26,334 Unearned income 89,418 103,983 Long-term income taxes 3,696 3,815 Deferred income taxes 21,367 20,109 Long-term debt 445,990 387,576 Shareholders' equity 907,085 885,053 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,803,879 $ 1,762,726

Attachment 3 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (Thousands) June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 32,445 $ 49,670 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 32,698 31,444 Amortization of deferred financing costs in interest expense 857 855 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 5,334 5,042 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 926 (166 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,274 26,886 Inventory (24,312 ) (36,451 ) Prepaid and other current assets (12,494 ) 1,210 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (20,863 ) (10,583 ) Unearned revenue (10,340 ) (9,222 ) Interest and taxes payable (3,906 ) (1,441 ) Unearned income due to customer prepayments - 15,061 Other-net 858 (1,783 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,477 70,522 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (38,412 ) (59,469 ) Payments for mine development (10,375 ) (3,617 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 527 409 Net cash used in investing activities (48,260 ) (62,677 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit facilities, net 73,649 15,151 Repayment of long-term debt (15,172 ) (7,743 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (382 ) (1,117 ) Cash dividends paid (5,493 ) (5,254 ) Payments of withholding taxes for stock-based compensation awards (6,402 ) (4,872 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 46,200 (3,835 ) Effects of exchange rate changes (613 ) (537 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,804 3,473 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,294 13,101 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 17,098 $ 16,574

Attachment 4 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Value-added Sales, Operating Profit, and EBITDA (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net Sales Performance Materials $ 187.5 $ 182.8 $ 356.2 $ 369.8 Electronic Materials 212.7 190.7 404.7 419.5 Precision Optics 25.7 25.1 50.3 51.7 Other - - - - Total $ 425.9 $ 398.6 $ 811.2 $ 841.0 Less: Pass-through Metal Cost Performance Materials $ 14.4 $ 17.2 $ 27.5 $ 36.2 Electronic Materials 131.6 113.1 245.9 238.0 Precision Optics 0.1 - 0.1 - Other - - - - Total $ 146.1 $ 130.3 $ 273.5 $ 274.2 Value-added Sales (non-GAAP) Performance Materials $ 173.1 $ 165.6 $ 328.7 $ 333.6 Electronic Materials 81.1 77.6 158.8 181.5 Precision Optics 25.6 25.1 50.2 51.7 Other - - - - Total $ 279.8 $ 268.3 $ 537.7 $ 566.8 Gross Margin Performance Materials(1) $ 48.7 $ 54.5 $ 88.8 $ 108.7 Electronic Materials(1) 25.2 27.2 50.2 55.8 Precision Optics (1) 7.0 7.4 13.1 15.9 Other - - - - Total $ 80.9 $ 89.1 $ 152.1 $ 180.4 (1) See reconciliation of gross margin to adjusted gross margin in Attachment 8 Note: Quarterly information presented within this document and previously disclosed quarterly information may not equal the total computed for the year due to rounding.

Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating Profit Performance Materials $ 31.9 $ 36.5 $ 54.5 $ 72.0 Electronic Materials 8.9 9.1 18.7 18.8 Precision Optics (1.4 ) (1.5 ) (4.7 ) (1.9 ) Other (7.3 ) (8.7 ) (14.2 ) (16.6 ) Total $ 32.1 $ 35.4 $ 54.3 $ 72.3 Non-Operating (Income)/Expense Performance Materials $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ 0.3 $ 0.2 Electronic Materials - - - - Precision Optics (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (0.4 ) Other (0.6 ) (0.6 ) (1.3 ) (1.3 ) Total $ (0.6 ) $ (0.7 ) $ (1.3 ) $ (1.5 ) Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Performance Materials $ 8.7 $ 8.5 $ 16.9 $ 15.9 Electronic Materials 4.5 4.3 9.1 8.6 Precision Optics 2.8 3.0 5.7 5.9 Other 0.5 0.5 1.0 1.0 Total $ 16.5 $ 16.3 $ 32.7 $ 31.4 Segment EBITDA Performance Materials $ 40.4 $ 44.9 $ 71.1 $ 87.7 Electronic Materials 13.4 13.4 27.8 27.4 Precision Optics 1.6 1.7 1.3 4.4 Other (6.2 ) (7.6 ) (11.9 ) (14.3 ) Total $ 49.2 $ 52.4 $ 88.3 $ 105.2 Special Items(2) Performance Materials $ 2.7 $ 1.0 $ 7.7 $ 1.0 Electronic Materials 3.7 1.2 3.8 1.6 Precision Optics 0.5 0.9 1.2 1.1 Other 1.7 - 2.0 - Total $ 8.6 $ 3.1 $ 14.7 $ 3.7 Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Special Items Performance Materials $ 43.1 $ 45.9 $ 78.8 $ 88.7 Electronic Materials 17.1 14.6 31.6 29.0 Precision Optics 2.1 2.6 2.5 5.5 Other (4.5 ) (7.6 ) (9.9 ) (14.3 ) Total $ 57.8 $ 55.5 $ 103.0 $ 108.9

The cost of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, ruthenium, iridium, rhodium, rhenium, and osmium is passed through to customers and, therefore, the trends and comparisons of net sales are affected by movements in the market price of these metals. Internally, management also reviews net sales on a value-added basis. Value-added sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts the value of the pass-through metals sold from net sales. Value-added sales allows management to assess the impact of differences in net sales between periods or segments and analyze the resulting margins and profitability without the distortion of the movements in pass-through market metal prices. The dollar amount of gross margin and operating profit is not affected by the value-added sales calculation. The Company sells other metals and materials that are not considered direct pass throughs, and these costs are not deducted from net sales to calculate value-added sales. The Company's pricing policy is to pass the cost of these metals on to customers in order to mitigate the impact of price volatility on the Company's results from operations. Value-added information is being presented since changes in metal prices may not directly impact profitability. It is the Company's intent to allow users of the financial statements to review sales with and without the impact of the pass-through metals. (2) See additional details of special items in Attachment 5

Attachment 5 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Sales to Value-added Sales, Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 28, 2024 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA June 28, 2024 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA Net sales $ 425.9 $ 398.6 $ 811.2 $ 841.0 Pass-through metal cost 146.1 130.3 273.5 274.2 Value-added sales $ 279.8 $ 268.3 $ 537.7 $ 566.8 Net income $ 19.0 6.8 % $ 24.1 9.0 % $ 32.4 6.0 % $ 49.7 8.8 % Income tax expense 4.9 1.8 % 4.3 1.6 % 6.1 1.1 % 8.9 1.6 % Interest expense - net 8.8 3.1 % 7.7 2.8 % 17.1 3.2 % 15.2 2.7 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 16.5 5.9 % 16.3 6.1 % 32.7 6.1 % 31.4 5.5 % Consolidated EBITDA $ 49.2 17.6 % $ 52.4 19.5 % $ 88.3 16.4 % $ 105.2 18.6 % Special items Restructuring and cost reduction(1) $ 6.7 2.4 % $ 3.1 1.2 % $ 9.1 1.7 % $ 3.7 0.7 % Additional start up resources and scrap(2) 1.2 0.4 % - - % 4.9 0.9 % - - % Merger, acquisition and divestiture related costs(3) 0.7 0.3 % - - % 0.7 0.1 % - - % Total special items 8.6 3.1 % 3.1 1.2 % 14.7 2.7 % 3.7 0.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 57.8 20.7 % $ 55.5 20.7 % $ 103.0 19.2 % $ 108.9 19.2 %

In addition to presenting financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains financial measures, including operating profit, segment operating profit, earnings before earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization (EBITDA), net income, and earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis. As detailed in the above reconciliation and Attachment 6, we have adjusted the results for certain special items, including the following: (1) Restructuring and cost reduction - Costs include restructuring charges, costs associated with temporarily idled facilities as a result of decreased demand and costs associated with strategic asset disposals. (2) Additional start up resources and scrap - Represents incremental costs incurred related to the ramp of the precision clad strip facility. (3) Merger, acquisition and divestiture related costs - Includes due diligence costs associated with potential merger, acquisition and divestitures. Internally, management reviews the results of operations without the impact of these costs in order to assess the profitability from ongoing activities. We are providing this information because we believe it will assist investors in analyzing our financial results and, when viewed in conjunction with the GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

Attachment 6 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 28, 2024 Diluted EPS June 30, 2023 Diluted EPS June 28, 2024 Diluted EPS June 30, 2023 Diluted EPS Net income and EPS $ 19.0 $ 0.91 $ 24.1 $ 1.15 $ 32.4 $ 1.55 $ 49.7 $ 2.38 Special items Restructuring and cost reduction $ 6.7 $ 3.1 $ 9.1 $ 3.7 Additional start up resources and scrap 1.2 - 4.9 - Merger, acquisition and divestiture related costs 0.7 - 0.7 - Provision for income taxes(1) (0.3 ) (0.8 ) (2.2 ) (1.5 ) Total special items 8.3 0.40 2.3 0.12 12.5 0.60 2.2 0.11 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 27.3 $ 1.31 $ 26.4 $ 1.27 $ 44.9 $ 2.15 $ 51.9 $ 2.49 Acquisition amortization (net of tax) 2.4 0.11 2.5 0.11 4.9 0.23 4.9 0.23 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS excl. amortization $ 29.7 $ 1.42 $ 28.9 $ 1.38 $ 49.8 $ 2.38 $ 56.8 $ 2.72 (1) Provision for income taxes includes the net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (listed above), the impact of certain discrete tax items recorded during the respective periods as well as other adjustments to reflect the use of one overall effective tax rate on adjusted pre-tax income in interim periods.

Attachment 7 Reconciliation of Segment Net sales to Segment Value-added sales and Segment EBITDA to Adjusted Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) Performance Materials Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 28, 2024 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA June 28, 2024 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA Net sales $ 187.5 $ 182.8 $ 356.2 $ 369.8 Pass-through metal cost 14.4 17.2 27.5 36.2 Value-added sales $ 173.1 $ 165.6 $ 328.7 $ 333.6 EBITDA $ 40.4 23.3 % $ 44.9 27.1 % $ 71.1 21.6 % $ 87.7 26.3 % Restructuring and cost reduction 1.5 0.9 % 1.0 0.6 % 2.8 0.9 % 1.0 0.3 % Additional start up resources and scrap 1.2 0.7 % - - % 4.9 1.5 % - - % Adjusted EBITDA $ 43.1 24.9 % $ 45.9 27.7 % $ 78.8 24.0 % $ 88.7 26.6 % Electronic Materials Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 28, 2024 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA June 28, 2024 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA Net sales $ 212.7 $ 190.7 $ 404.7 $ 419.5 Pass-through metal cost 131.6 113.1 245.9 238.0 Value-added sales $ 81.1 $ 77.6 $ 158.8 $ 181.5 EBITDA $ 13.4 16.5 % $ 13.4 17.3 % $ 27.8 17.5 % $ 27.4 15.1 % Restructuring and cost reduction 3.7 4.6 % 1.2 1.5 % 3.8 2.4 % 1.6 0.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 17.1 21.1 % $ 14.6 18.8 % $ 31.6 19.9 % $ 29.0 16.0 % Precision Optics Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 28, 2024 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA June 28, 2024 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA Net sales $ 25.7 $ 25.1 $ 50.3 $ 51.7 Pass-through metal cost 0.1 - 0.1 - Value-added sales $ 25.6 $ 25.1 $ 50.2 $ 51.7 EBITDA $ 1.6 6.3 % $ 1.7 6.8 % $ 1.3 2.6 % $ 4.4 8.5 % Restructuring and cost reduction 0.5 2.0 % 0.9 3.6 % 1.2 2.4 % 1.1 2.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2.1 8.2 % $ 2.6 10.4 % $ 2.5 5.0 % $ 5.5 10.6 % Other Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 28, 2024 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA June 28, 2024 % of VA June 30, 2023 % of VA EBITDA $ (6.2 ) $ (7.6 ) $ (11.9 ) $ (14.3 ) Restructuring and cost reduction 1.0 - 1.3 - Merger, acquisition and divestiture related costs 0.7 - 0.7 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (4.5 ) $ (7.6 ) $ (9.9 ) $ (14.3 )

Attachment 8 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Gross Margin to Adjusted Gross Margin (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Gross Margin Performance Materials $ 48.7 $ 54.5 $ 88.8 $ 108.7 Electronic Materials 25.2 27.2 50.2 55.8 Precision Optics 7.0 7.4 13.1 15.9 Other - - - - Total $ 80.9 $ 89.1 $ 152.1 $ 180.4 Special Items (1) Performance Materials $ 2.0 $ 0.7 $ 6.2 $ 0.7 Electronic Materials 2.0 0.6 2.0 0.6 Precision Optics 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 Other - - - - Total $ 4.1 $ 1.6 $ 8.4 $ 1.6 Adjusted Gross Margin Performance Materials $ 50.7 $ 55.2 $ 95.0 $ 109.4 Electronic Materials 27.2 27.8 52.2 56.4 Precision Optics 7.1 7.7 13.3 16.2 Other - - - - Total $ 85.0 $ 90.7 $ 160.5 $ 182.0 (1) Special items impacting gross margin represent restructuring and cost reduction and additional start up resources and scrap in 2024 and restructuring and cost reduction in 2023.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Kyle Kelleher

(216) 383-4931

kyle.kelleher@materion.com

Media Contact:

Jason Saragian

(216) 383-6893

jason.saragian@materion.com

https://materion.com

Mayfield Hts-g