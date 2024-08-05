SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers" or the "Company", NYSE: HIMS), the leading health and wellness platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 in a shareholder letter that is posted at investors.hims.com.
"Our second quarter results mark an acceleration in what was already an incredible trajectory. During the quarter, subscribers on our platform approached 1.9 million, increasing 43% year-over-year," said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO. "We believe access to life-changing solutions should be simple, convenient, affordable, and designed for the individual. As we expand the capabilities on our platform, we are only more convinced that we can help an individual in every household in the country feel great."
Yemi Okupe, CFO, stated, "An approach to democratizing access to high-quality personalized solutions on our platform at an affordable price continues to resonate with consumers. We are seeing this improve our ability to attract new users to longer-tenured specialties, while also allowing us to more rapidly scale new specialties. During the second quarter, these dynamics drove an acceleration in revenue growth and record profitability levels. We are updating our full year outlook to reflect this improving momentum and continue to believe we are on a clear path toward serving tens of millions of customers as we scale this increasingly powerful and efficient model."
Key Business Metrics
(In Thousands, Except for Monthly Online Revenue per Average Subscriber and AOV, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Subscribers (end of period)
1,864
1,300
43
%
1,864
1,300
43
%
Monthly Online Revenue per Average Subscriber
$
57
$
53
8
%
$
56
$
55
2
%
Net Orders
2,527
2,109
20
%
4,988
4,156
20
%
AOV
$
121
$
95
27
%
$
115
$
93
24
%
Revenue
(In Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Online Revenue
$
306,843
$
201,178
53
%
$
574,604
$
385,353
49
%
Wholesale Revenue
8,805
6,734
31
%
19,215
13,329
44
%
Total revenue
$
315,648
$
207,912
52
%
$
593,819
$
398,682
49
%
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $315.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $207.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 52% year-over-year.
- Gross margin was 81% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 82% for the second quarter of 2023.
- Net income was $13.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to a net loss of $(7.2) million for the second quarter of 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $53.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.
- Free Cash Flow was $47.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.
Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP measures, to net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities, respectively, their most comparable financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), have been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. Additional information about Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Financial Outlook
Hims & Hers is providing the following guidance:
For the third quarter 2024, we expect:
- Revenue of $375 million to $380 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $40 million, reflecting an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9% to 11%.
For the full year 2024, we expect:
- Revenue of $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $140 million to $155 million, reflecting an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10% to 11%.
The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
We have relied upon the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K and have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, net income (loss), because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including market-related assumptions that are not within our control, or others that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss). See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional important information regarding Adjusted EBITDA.
Conference Call
Hims & Hers will host a conference call to review the second quarter 2024 results on August 5, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 510-2630 for U.S. participants and +1 (646) 960-0137 for international participants, and referencing conference ID #1704296. A live audio webcast will be available online at investors.hims.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same link.
About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health.
We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That's why we're building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges-and innovates on their solutions-to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the Company provides access to personalized care designed for results.
For more information, please visit investors.hims.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "assume," "imply," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "potential," "project," "predict," "continue," "could," "confident," "confidence," or "should," or, in each case, their plural, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. There can be no assurance that actual results will not materially differ from expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our financial outlook and guidance, including our mission to drive top-line growth and profitability and our ability to attain our medium- and long-term financial targets; our expected future financial and business performance, including with respect to the Hims & Hers platform, our marketing campaigns, investments in innovation, and our infrastructure, and the underlying assumptions with respect to the foregoing; the closing of our acquisition of a 503B compounding outsourcing facility; statements relating to events and trends relevant to us, including with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, short- and long-term business operations, objectives, and financial needs; expectations regarding our mobile applications, market acceptance, user experience, customer retention, brand development, our ability to invest and generate a return on any such investment, customer acquisition costs, operating efficiencies and leverage (including our fulfillment capabilities), the effect of any pricing decisions, changes in our product or offering mix, the timing and market acceptance of any new products or offerings, the timing and anticipated effect of any pending acquisitions, the success of our business model, our market opportunity, our ability to scale our business, the growth of certain of our specialties, our ability to innovate on and expand the scope of our offerings and experiences, including through the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence, our ability to reinvest into the customer experience, and our ability to comply with the extensive, complex and evolving legal and regulatory requirements applicable to our business, including without limitation state and federal healthcare, privacy and consumer protection laws and regulations, and the effect or outcome of any litigation or governmental actions that may arise in relation to any such legal and regulatory requirement. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of each of our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation (and expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described in the "Risk Factors" section of each of our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any of our subsequent filings with the Commission may not be exhaustive.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in reports we have filed or will file with the Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and any of our subsequent filings with the Commission. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in such reports, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
Key Business Metrics
"Online Revenue" represents the sales of products and services on our platform, net of refunds, credits, and chargebacks, and includes revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP, primarily relating to deferred revenue and returns reserve. Online Revenue is generated by selling directly to consumers through our websites and mobile applications. Our Online Revenue consists of products and services purchased by customers directly through our online platform. The majority of our Online Revenue is subscription-based, where customers agree to be billed on a recurring basis to have products and services automatically delivered to them.
"Wholesale Revenue" represents non-prescription product sales to retailers through wholesale purchasing agreements. Wholesale Revenue also includes non-prescription product sales to third-party platforms through consignment arrangements. In addition to being revenue generative and profitable, wholesale partnerships and consignment arrangements have the added benefit of generating brand awareness with new customers in physical environments and on third-party platforms.
"Subscribers" are customers who have one or more "Subscriptions" pursuant to which they have agreed to be automatically billed on a recurring basis at a defined cadence. The Subscription billing cadence is typically defined as a number of days (for example, billed every 30 days or every 90 days), which are excluded from our reporting when payment has not occurred at the contracted billing cadence. Subscribers can cancel Subscriptions in between billing periods to stop receiving additional products and/or services and can reactivate Subscriptions to continue receiving additional products and/or services.
"Monthly Online Revenue per Average Subscriber" is defined as Online Revenue divided by "Average Subscribers", which amount is then further divided by the number of months in a period. "Average Subscribers" are calculated as the sum of the Subscribers at the beginning and end of a given period divided by 2.
"Net Orders" are defined as the number of online customer orders minus transactions related to refunds, credits, chargebacks, and other negative adjustments. Net Orders represent transactions made on our platform during a defined period of time and exclude revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP.
Average Order Value ("AOV") is defined as Online Revenue divided by Net Orders (each as defined above).
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
129,295
$
96,663
Short-term investments
97,997
124,318
Inventory
40,588
22,464
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
23,038
21,608
Total current assets
290,918
265,053
Restricted cash
856
856
Goodwill
110,881
110,881
Property, equipment, and software, net
49,540
36,143
Intangible assets, net
17,133
18,574
Operating lease right-of-use assets
11,034
9,588
Other long-term assets
138
91
Total assets
$
480,500
$
441,186
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
57,099
$
43,070
Accrued liabilities
28,948
28,972
Deferred revenue
20,990
7,733
Earn-out payable
-
7,412
Operating lease liabilities
1,634
1,281
Total current liabilities
108,671
88,468
Operating lease liabilities
9,841
8,667
Other long-term liabilities
22
22
Total liabilities
118,534
97,157
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock - Class A shares, par value $0.0001, 2,750,000,000 shares authorized and 208,417,651 and 205,104,120 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; Class V shares, par value $0.0001, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 8,377,623 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
22
21
Additional paid-in capital
705,862
712,307
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(168
)
(124
)
Accumulated deficit
(343,750
)
(368,175
)
Total stockholders' equity
361,966
344,029
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
480,500
$
441,186
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
315,648
$
207,912
$
593,819
$
398,682
Cost of revenue
59,035
37,754
108,111
75,099
Gross profit
256,613
170,158
485,708
323,583
Gross margin %
81
%
82
%
82
%
81
%
Operating expenses:(1)
Marketing
144,922
107,219
275,475
204,464
Operations and support
41,453
29,227
80,200
55,409
Technology and development
18,654
11,804
33,978
22,552
General and administrative
40,554
31,144
75,122
61,657
Total operating expenses
245,583
179,394
464,775
344,082
Income (loss) from operations
11,030
(9,236
)
20,933
(20,499
)
Other income (expense):
Change in fair value of liabilities
-
(173
)
-
(468
)
Other income, net
2,394
2,239
4,894
4,116
Total other income, net
2,394
2,066
4,894
3,648
Income (loss) before income taxes
13,424
(7,170
)
25,827
(16,851
)
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
(127
)
13
(1,402
)
(373
)
Net income (loss)
13,297
(7,157
)
24,425
(17,224
)
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(6
)
(147
)
(44
)
19
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
13,291
$
(7,304
)
$
24,381
$
(17,205
)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.06
$
(0.03
)
$
0.11
$
(0.08
)
Diluted
$
0.06
$
(0.03
)
$
0.11
$
(0.08
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
214,618,037
208,422,825
214,035,065
207,785,104
Diluted
234,791,985
208,422,825
232,583,676
207,785,104
______________
|(1)
Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Marketing
$
2,393
$
1,487
$
4,297
$
2,483
Operations and support
2,702
1,854
4,857
3,008
Technology and development
3,195
2,092
5,400
3,553
General and administrative
15,752
11,412
28,520
21,968
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
24,042
$
16,845
$
43,074
$
31,012
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands, Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
24,425
$
(17,224
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,644
4,494
Stock-based compensation
43,074
31,012
Change in fair value of liabilities
-
468
Net accretion on securities
(2,281
)
(2,517
)
Impairment of long-lived assets
114
429
Non-cash operating lease cost
1,221
914
Non-cash acquisition-related costs
-
1,066
Non-cash other
412
55
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Inventory
(18,124
)
145
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,430
)
(4,756
)
Other long-term assets
(47
)
(32
)
Accounts payable
16,156
5,438
Accrued liabilities
(24
)
7,159
Deferred revenue
13,257
586
Operating lease liabilities
(1,140
)
(928
)
Earn-out payable
(2,825
)
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
79,432
26,309
Investing activities
Purchases of investments
(97,539
)
(65,376
)
Maturities of investments
126,095
72,334
Proceeds from sales of investments
-
676
Investment in website development and internal-use software
(6,191
)
(4,062
)
Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets
(13,793
)
(5,312
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
8,572
(1,740
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of vested stock options
16,472
560
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(22,281
)
(7,411
)
Repurchases of common stock
(47,996
)
-
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
1,622
898
Payments for acquisition-related earn-out consideration
(3,190
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(55,373
)
(5,953
)
Foreign currency effect on cash and cash equivalents
1
29
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
32,632
18,645
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
97,519
47,628
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
130,151
$
66,273
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
Cash and cash equivalents
$
129,295
$
65,417
Restricted cash
856
856
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
130,151
$
66,273
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid for taxes
$
3,468
$
626
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
1,256
$
466
Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for lease liability
2,174
591
Issuance of common stock for acquisition-related earn-out consideration
1,396
-
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present Adjusted EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), Adjusted EBITDA margin (which is a non-GAAP ratio), and Free Cash Flow (which is a non-GAAP financial measure) each as defined below. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow, when taken together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. We consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. We believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow is helpful to our investors as they are used by management in assessing the health of our business, our operating performance, and our liquidity.
However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures or ratios differently or may use other financial measures or ratios to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow as tools for comparison. Reconciliations are provided below to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review our U.S. GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income (loss) before stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, acquisition and transaction-related costs (which includes (i) consideration paid for employee compensation with vesting requirements incurred directly as a result of acquisitions, inclusive of revaluation of earn-out consideration recorded in general and administrative expenses, and (ii) transaction professional services), income taxes, impairment of long-lived assets, change in fair value of liabilities, and interest income. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the U.S. GAAP items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. When evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other financial performance measures, including our net income (loss) and other U.S. GAAP results.
Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(In Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
315,648
$
207,912
$
593,819
$
398,682
Net income (loss)
13,297
(7,157
)
24,425
(17,224
)
Stock-based compensation
24,042
16,845
43,074
31,012
Depreciation and amortization
3,643
2,377
6,644
4,494
Acquisition and transaction-related costs
590
583
966
1,229
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
127
(13
)
1,402
373
Impairment of long-lived assets
39
-
114
429
Change in fair value of liabilities
-
173
-
468
Interest income
(2,431
)
(2,173
)
(4,971
)
(4,086
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
39,307
$
10,635
$
71,654
$
16,695
Net income (loss) as a % of revenue
4
%
(3
)%
4
%
(4
)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
12
%
5
%
12
%
4
%
Free Cash Flow is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our liquidity. Because Free Cash Flow facilitates internal comparisons of our historical liquidity on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. "Free Cash Flow" is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets and investment in website development and internal-use software in investing activities.
Some of the limitations of Free Cash Flow include (i) Free Cash Flow does not represent our residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures and our non-discretionary commitments, and (ii) Free Cash Flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which may be realized in periods subsequent to those in which the expenditures took place. In evaluating Free Cash Flow, you should be aware that in the future we will have cash outflows similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these cash outflows or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider Free Cash Flow in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other financial performance measures, including our net cash provided by operating activities and other U.S. GAAP results.
Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
(In Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
53,594
$
16,826
$
79,432
$
26,309
Less: purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets in investing activities
(3,212
)
(4,677
)
(13,793
)
(5,312
)
Less: investment in website development and internal-use software in investing activities
(2,814
)
(2,187
)
(6,191
)
(4,062
)
Free Cash Flow
$
47,568
$
9,962
$
59,448
$
16,935
