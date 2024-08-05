LYNCHBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) ("BWXT", "we", "us" or the "Company") reported second quarter 2024 results. A reconciliation of non-GAAP results are detailed in Exhibit 1.

"Second quarter results were ahead of our expectations driven by strong organic growth and crisp execution across our business lines," said Rex. D Geveden. "Our solid year-to-date performance provides us the confidence to raise the lower end of our 2024 non-GAAP EPS guidance."

"In recent months there have been multiple important developments supporting our nuclear markets, including passage of the ADVANCE Act, federal and state legislation supporting small modular reactor development and the Army and Defense Innovation Unit's acquisition plans for microreactors at remote military bases, all of which have been complemented by broad-based support from private industry," continued Geveden. "These developments demonstrate the increasing appetite for nuclear solutions across the global security, clean energy, and medical markets, ultimately driving new and exciting opportunities for BWXT."

"Overall, we had a solid first half both financially and strategically and we continue to see favorable demand momentum in our end-markets," continued Geveden. "Based on our year-to-date performance and anticipated progress on key contracts during the second half of the year, we are narrowing our 2024 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $3.10- $3.20."

Financial Results Summary Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Revenues Government Operations $ 540.8 $ 492.0 $ 48.9 10 % Commercial Operations $ 141.5 $ 120.9 $ 20.6 17 % Consolidated $ 681.5 $ 612.4 $ 69.0 11 % Operating Income Government Operations $ 92.5 $ 82.2 $ 10.3 13 % Commercial Operations $ 16.6 $ 11.0 $ 5.6 51 % Unallocated Corporate (Expense) $ (10.3 ) $ (6.6 ) $ (3.8 ) NM Consolidated $ 98.8 $ 86.7 $ 12.1 14 % Consolidated non-GAAP(1) $ 104.6 $ 87.6 $ 17.0 19 % EPS (Diluted) GAAP $ 0.79 $ 0.64 $ 0.15 23 % Non-GAAP(1) $ 0.82 $ 0.65 $ 0.17 26 % Net Income GAAP $ 73.0 $ 58.7 $ 14.4 25 % Non-GAAP(1) $ 75.4 $ 59.5 $ 15.9 27 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) Government Operations $ 108.2 $ 95.5 $ 12.7 13 % Commercial Operations $ 22.5 $ 15.8 $ 6.7 42 % Corporate $ (4.5 ) $ (4.3 ) $ (0.2 ) NM Consolidated $ 126.2 $ 107.0 $ 19.2 18 % Cash Flows Operating Cash Flow(2) $ 65.9 $ 80.6 $ (14.7 ) (18 )% Capital Expenditures(2) $ 30.4 $ 39.8 $ (9.4 ) (24 )% Free Cash Flow(1) $ 35.5 $ 40.8 $ (5.3 ) (13 )% Dividends Paid(2) $ 22.0 $ 21.1 $ 0.9 4 % NM = Not Meaningful (2) Items named in the Financial Results Summary differ from names in BWXT Financial Statement. Operating Cash Flow = Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; Capital Expenditures = Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment; Share Repurchases = Repurchases of Common Stock; Dividends Paid = Dividends Paid to Common Shareholders

Revenues

Second quarter revenue increased in both operating segments. The Government Operations increase was driven by higher naval nuclear component production, microreactors and special materials processing. The Commercial Operations increase was driven by higher revenue associated with commercial nuclear field services, components, and fuel and fuel handling systems as well as higher medical sales.

Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Second quarter operating income increased in both segments. The Government Operations increase was mainly driven by higher revenue, which was partially offset by investments in new initiatives. The Commercial Operations increase was primarily driven by higher revenue and a shift in product and services mix.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA(1) increased for the reasons noted above.

EPS

Second quarter GAAP EPS increased due to higher operating income, lower interest expense and a lower effective tax rate compared to second quarter 2023. The lower tax rate was mainly driven by Canadian legislation that provides for a lower statutory tax rate for clean energy, including nuclear, manufacturers. Non-GAAP EPS(1) increased driven by the items noted above.

Cash Flows

Second quarter operating cash flow decreased as higher net income was more than offset by greater working capital needs due to contract timing. Capital expenditures were lower due to timing of select growth investments.

Dividend

BWXT paid $22.0 million, or $0.24 per common share, to shareholders in the second quarter of 2024. On August 1, 2024, the BWXT Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on September 5, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2024.

2024 Guidance

BWXT reaffirmed its 2024 guidance for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1), and Free Cash Flow(1) and narrowed its guidance range for Non-GAAP EPS(1).

(In millions, except per share amounts) Year Ended Year Ending Year Ending December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Results Current Guidance Prior Guidance Revenue $2,496 >$2,600 >$2,600 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $472 ~$500 ~$500 Non-GAAP(1) Earnings Per Share $3.02 $3.10 - $3.20 $3.05 - $3.20 Free Cash Flow(1) $212 $225 - $250 $225 - $250

Additional information can be found in the second quarter 2024 earnings call presentation on the BWXT investor relations website at www.bwxt.com/investors. The Company does not provide GAAP guidance because it is unable to reliably forecast most of the items that are excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP results. These items could cause GAAP results to differ materially from non-GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Measures

BWXT uses and makes reference to adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP EPS, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion, which are not recognized measures under GAAP. BWXT is providing these non-GAAP measures to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP and it should not be considered superior to, or as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. BWXT believes the non-GAAP measures provide meaningful insight and transparency into the Company's operational performance and provides these measures to investors to help facilitate comparisons of operating results with prior periods and to assist them in understanding BWXT's ongoing operations. Definitions for the non-GAAP measures are provided below and reconciliations are detailed in Exhibit 1, except that reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP measures are not provided because the company is unable to reliably forecast most of the items that are excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP results. Other companies may define these measures differently or may utilize different non-GAAP measures, thus impacting comparability.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS) is calculated using GAAP EPS less the non-operational tax effected per share impact of pension & OPEB mark-to-market gains or losses and other one-time items, such as restructuring, transformation, and acquisition-related costs.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) is calculated using non-GAAP net income, plus provision for income taxes, less other - net, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted pre-tax income is non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) is calculated using net income to derive net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.

Free Cash Flow conversion is free cash flow divided by net income.

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Our GAAP financial results detailed in Exhibit 1 have been adjusted for the following items:

Restructuring and Transformation Costs: Restructuring and transformation costs include restructuring charges as well as costs associated with our efforts to optimize underlying business processes through investments in information technology, process improvements and the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives which we deem to be incremental and non-recurring in nature.

Acquisition-related Costs: Acquisition-related costs relate to third-party professional service costs and one-time incremental costs associated with efforts to integrate the acquired business with our legacy operations.

One-Time Tax Benefit: During the second quarter of 2024, a change in Canadian tax legislation went into effect that provides qualifying nuclear manufacturers with a temporary reduction of the Canadian federal tax rate. This change in legislation resulted in a one-time revaluation of our Canadian net deferred tax liabilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to backlog, to the extent they may be viewed as an indicator of future revenues; our plans and expectations for each of our reportable segments, including growth opportunities and the expectations, timing and revenue of our strategic initiatives, such as medical radioisotopes, SMR components and recent acquisitions; disruptions to our supply chain and/or operations, changes in government regulations and other factors; and our expectations and guidance for 2024 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, our ability to execute contracts in backlog; federal budget uncertainty, the risk of future budget cuts, the impact of continuing resolution funding mechanisms and the debt ceiling, the potential for government shutdowns and changing funding and acquisition priorities; the demand for and competitiveness of nuclear products and services; capital priorities of power generating utilities and other customers; the timing of technology development, regulatory approvals and automation of production; the receipt and/or timing of government approvals; the potential recurrence of subsequent waves or strains of COVID-19 or similar diseases; labor market challenges, including employee retention and recruitment; adverse changes in the industries in which we operate; and delays, changes or termination of contracts in backlog. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, see BWXT's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Form 10-Q filings. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental restoration, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 7,800 employees, BWXT has 14 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

EXHIBIT 1 BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE(1)(2)(3) (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Restructuring &

Transformation

Costs Acquisition-

related Costs One-Time Tax

Benefit Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 98.8 $ 5.8 $ 0.1 $ - $ 104.6 Other Income (Expense) (7.2 ) - - - (7.2 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 91.6 5.8 0.1 - 97.4 Provision for Income Taxes (18.6 ) (1.3 ) (0.0 ) (2.2 ) (22.1 ) Net Income 73.0 4.4 0.0 (2.2 ) 75.4 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (0.1 ) - - - (0.1 ) Net Income Attributable to BWXT $ 73.0 $ 4.4 $ 0.0 $ (2.2 ) $ 75.3 Diluted Shares Outstanding 91.8 91.8 Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.79 $ 0.05 $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.82 Effective Tax Rate 20.3 % 22.7 % Government Operations Operating Income $ 92.5 $ 0.3 $ - $ - $ 92.8 Commercial Operations Operating Income $ 16.6 $ 1.5 $ - $ - $ 18.1 Unallocated Corporate Operating Income $ (10.3 ) $ 4.0 $ 0.1 $ - $ (6.3 )

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Restructuring

Costs Acquisition-

related Costs Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 86.7 $ 0.9 $ 0.1 $ 87.6 Other Income (Expense) (8.7 ) - - (8.7 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 77.9 0.9 0.1 78.9 Provision for Income Taxes (19.3 ) (0.1 ) (0.0 ) (19.4 ) Net Income 58.7 0.8 0.1 59.5 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (0.1 ) - - (0.1 ) Net Income Attributable to BWXT $ 58.6 $ 0.8 $ 0.1 $ 59.4 Diluted Shares Outstanding 91.8 91.8 Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.64 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.65 Effective Tax Rate 24.7 % 24.6 % Government Operations Operating Income $ 82.2 $ 0.2 $ - $ 82.4 Commercial Operations Operating Income $ 11.0 $ 0.4 $ - $ 11.5 Unallocated Corporate Operating Income $ (6.6 ) $ 0.3 $ 0.1 $ (6.2 )

EXHIBIT 1 (continued) RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA(1)(2)(3) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Restructuring &

Transformation

Costs Acquisition-

related Costs One-Time Tax

Benefit Non-GAAP Net Income $ 73.0 $ 4.4 $ 0.0 $ (2.2 ) $ 75.4 Provision for Income Taxes 18.6 1.3 0.0 2.2 22.1 Other - net (3.0 ) - - - (3.0 ) Interest Expense 10.7 - - - 10.7 Interest Income (0.5 ) - - - (0.5 ) Depreciation & Amortization 21.6 - - - 21.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 120.4 $ 5.8 $ 0.1 $ - $ 126.2

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Restructuring

Costs Acquisition-

related Costs Non-GAAP Net Income $ 58.7 $ 0.8 $ 0.1 $ 59.5 Provision for Income Taxes 19.3 0.1 0.0 19.4 Other - net (3.0 ) - - (3.0 ) Interest Expense 12.2 - - 12.2 Interest Income (0.5 ) - - (0.5 ) Depreciation & Amortization 19.4 - - 19.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 106.1 $ 0.9 $ 0.1 $ 107.0

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTING SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA(1)(2)(3)

(In millions)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Operating Income

(GAAP) Non-GAAP

Adjustments(4) Depreciation &

Amortization Adjusted

EBITDA Government Operations $ 92.5 $ 0.3 $ 15.4 $ 108.2 Commercial Operations $ 16.6 $ 1.5 $ 4.4 $ 22.5

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Operating Income

(GAAP) Non-GAAP

Adjustments(4) Depreciation &

Amortization Adjusted

EBITDA Government Operations $ 82.2 $ 0.2 $ 13.1 $ 95.5 Commercial Operations $ 11.0 $ 0.4 $ 4.4 $ 15.8

EXHIBIT 1 (continued) RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW(1)(2)(3) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 65.9 Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment (30.4 ) Free Cash Flow $ 35.5

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 80.6 Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment (39.8 ) Free Cash Flow $ 40.8

(1) Tables may not foot due to rounding. (2) BWXT is providing non-GAAP information regarding certain of its historical results and guidance on future earnings per share to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP and it should not be considered superior to, or as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. BWXT believes the non-GAAP measures provide meaningful insight and transparency into the Company's operational performance and provides these measures to investors to help facilitate comparisons of operating results with prior periods and to assist them in understanding BWXT's ongoing operations. (3) For Non-GAAP adjustment details, see reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income and earnings per share.

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Revenues $ 681,465 $ 612,445 $ 1,285,431 $ 1,180,805 Costs and Expenses: Cost of operations 513,196 471,324 968,553 902,454 Research and development costs 1,271 2,595 2,761 4,799 Gains on asset disposals and impairments, net (4 ) (9 ) (4 ) (15 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 79,780 64,437 147,141 125,272 Total Costs and Expenses 594,243 538,347 1,118,451 1,032,510 Equity in Income of Investees 11,584 12,568 24,787 26,213 Operating Income 98,806 86,666 191,767 174,508 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 540 517 1,386 980 Interest expense (10,688 ) (12,206 ) (20,283 ) (23,025 ) Other - net 2,971 2,962 7,136 5,150 Total Other Income (Expense) (7,177 ) (8,727 ) (11,761 ) (16,895 ) Income before Provision for Income Taxes 91,629 77,939 180,006 157,613 Provision for Income Taxes 18,584 19,274 38,427 37,955 Net Income $ 73,045 $ 58,665 $ 141,579 $ 119,658 Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (73 ) (68 ) (139 ) 31 Net Income Attributable to BWX Technologies, Inc. $ 72,972 $ 58,597 $ 141,440 $ 119,689 Earnings per Common Share: Basic: Net Income Attributable to BWX Technologies, Inc. $ 0.80 $ 0.64 $ 1.54 $ 1.31 Diluted: Net Income Attributable to BWX Technologies, Inc. $ 0.79 $ 0.64 $ 1.54 $ 1.30 Shares used in the computation of earnings per share: Basic 91,564,263 91,626,846 91,559,824 91,565,417 Diluted 91,801,539 91,805,179 91,831,232 91,802,435

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income $ 141,579 $ 119,658 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,160 38,404 Income of investees, net of dividends (3,301 ) (4,113 ) Recognition of losses for pension and postretirement plans 1,663 1,660 Stock-based compensation expense 10,279 8,669 Other, net (32 ) 131 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (20,319 ) (4,936 ) Accounts payable 47,018 7,071 Retainages 587 (5,808 ) Contracts in progress and advance billings on contracts (78,722 ) (47,278 ) Income taxes (6,741 ) (10,830 ) Accrued and other current liabilities (328 ) (13,158 ) Pension liabilities, accrued postretirement benefit obligations and employee benefits (23,625 ) (17,865 ) Other, net (11,298 ) (4,016 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 98,920 67,589 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (60,827 ) (69,582 ) Purchases of securities - (2,343 ) Sales and maturities of securities - 5,996 Other, net 203 15 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (60,624 ) (65,914 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings of long-term debt 241,400 210,900 Repayments of long-term debt (239,525 ) (164,025 ) Repurchases of common stock (20,000 ) - Dividends paid to common shareholders (44,373 ) (42,735 ) Cash paid for shares withheld to satisfy employee taxes (6,941 ) (6,948 ) Settlements of forward contracts, net 4,543 (520 ) Other, net (108 ) 46 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (65,004 ) (3,282 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (308 ) 196 TOTAL DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (27,016 ) (1,411 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 81,615 40,990 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 54,599 $ 39,579 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 32,181 $ 34,602 Income taxes (net of refunds) $ 45,382 $ 48,315 SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH INVESTING ACTIVITY: Accrued capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 9,273 $ 10,694

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,341 $ 75,766 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,927 2,858 Accounts receivable - trade, net 89,374 70,180 Accounts receivable - other 17,448 16,339 Retainages 54,594 55,181 Contracts in progress 622,062 533,155 Other current assets 75,097 64,322 Total Current Assets 909,843 817,801 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 1,241,538 1,228,520 Investments 10,237 9,496 Goodwill 293,156 297,020 Deferred Income Taxes 13,115 16,332 Investments in Unconsolidated Affiliates 91,909 88,608 Intangible Assets 176,147 185,510 Other Assets 104,688 103,778 TOTAL $ 2,840,633 $ 2,747,065

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 9,375 $ 6,250 Accounts payable 164,306 126,651 Accrued employee benefits 47,056 64,544 Accrued liabilities - other 62,644 70,210 Advance billings on contracts 125,199 107,391 Total Current Liabilities 408,580 375,046 Long-Term Debt 1,203,196 1,203,422 Accumulated Postretirement Benefit Obligation 17,809 18,466 Environmental Liabilities 90,884 90,575 Pension Liability 76,784 82,786 Other Liabilities 45,129 43,469 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, authorized 325,000,000 shares; issued 128,282,125 and 128,065,521 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,283 1,281 Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, authorized 75,000,000 shares; No shares issued - - Capital in excess of par value 216,973 206,478 Retained earnings 2,191,079 2,093,917 Treasury stock at cost, 36,864,491 and 36,537,695 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (1,387,803 ) (1,360,862 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (23,044 ) (7,463 ) Stockholders' Equity - BWX Technologies, Inc. 998,488 933,351 Noncontrolling interest (237 ) (50 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 998,251 933,301 TOTAL $ 2,840,633 $ 2,747,065

BWX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands) REVENUES: Government Operations $ 540,846 $ 491,967 $ 1,027,967 $ 951,853 Commercial Operations 141,491 120,920 258,529 229,844 Eliminations (872 ) (442 ) (1,065 ) (892 ) TOTAL $ 681,465 $ 612,445 $ 1,285,431 $ 1,180,805 SEGMENT INCOME: Government Operations $ 92,520 $ 82,208 $ 178,206 $ 172,768 Commercial Operations 16,628 11,017 25,219 12,530 SUBTOTAL $ 109,148 $ 93,225 $ 203,425 $ 185,298 Unallocated Corporate (10,342 ) (6,559 ) (11,658 ) (10,790 ) TOTAL $ 98,806 $ 86,666 $ 191,767 $ 174,508 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION: Government Operations $ 15,431 $ 13,141 $ 29,664 $ 25,936 Commercial Operations 4,397 4,362 8,841 8,721 Corporate 1,781 1,881 3,655 3,747 TOTAL $ 21,609 $ 19,384 $ 42,160 $ 38,404 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES: Government Operations $ 14,201 $ 23,223 $ 30,584 $ 38,491 Commercial Operations 15,736 15,777 29,080 29,728 Corporate 468 802 1,163 1,363 TOTAL $ 30,405 $ 39,802 $ 60,827 $ 69,582 BACKLOG: Government Operations $ 2,865,193 $ 3,405,716 $ 2,865,193 $ 3,405,716 Commercial Operations 669,054 709,254 669,054 709,254 TOTAL $ 3,534,247 $ 4,114,970 $ 3,534,247 $ 4,114,970 BOOKINGS: Government Operations $ 497,021 $ 788,668 $ 676,434 $ 841,405 Commercial Operations 83,183 164,375 145,597 310,061 TOTAL $ 580,204 $ 953,043 $ 822,031 $ 1,151,466

