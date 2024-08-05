ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is a leading global provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities with an expansive network serving clients in more than 70 countries. Refer to the Company's website (www.crawco.com) for more information.

Rohit Verma, president and chief executive officer of Crawford & Company, commented, "Our growth strategy and initiatives are yielding results. Despite a difficult comparison due to weather events last year, three of our four business segments showed operating earnings growth with improved margins in the quarter. This enabled us to achieve consolidated earnings consistent with last year and reflects Crawford's diversified revenue model with a healthy balance between weather and non-weather dependent businesses. We added $23 million in new and enhanced business in the quarter, and our pipeline remains robust. As we move through the back half of 2024, I am optimistic about the overall direction of the Company and believe we are well-positioned to drive enhanced value for customers and shareholders."

GAAP Consolidated Results

Second Quarter 2024

Revenues before reimbursements of $314.2 million, compared to $324.6 million for the 2023 second quarter

Net income attributable to shareholders of $8.6 million, increasing from the $8.4 million in the same period last year

Diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for both CRD-A and CRD-B, unchanged from diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for both share classes in the prior year second quarter

Non-GAAP Consolidated Results

Second Quarter 2024

Diluted earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis, totaled $0.25 for both CRD-A and CRD-B in the 2024 second quarter, compared with $0.24 for both share classes in the prior year second quarter

Net income attributable to shareholders, on a non-GAAP basis, totaled $12.4 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared with $12.0 million in the same period last year

Consolidated adjusted operating earnings, on a non-GAAP basis, were $22.1 million, or 7.0% of revenues before reimbursements in the 2024 second quarter, compared with $22.8 million, or 7.0% of revenues, in the 2023 second quarter

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $30.6 million, or 9.7% of revenues before reimbursements in the 2024 second quarter, compared with $31.5 million, or 9.7% of revenues, in the 2023 second quarter

Foreign currency exchange rates decreased revenues before reimbursements by $1.9 million or less than (1)%. Presented on a constant dollar basis to the prior year period, revenues before reimbursements totaled $316.1 million, decreasing (3)% from the 2023 second quarter

Mr. Verma continued, "Our second quarter performance was highlighted by strong revenue growth and margin improvement at Broadspire, resulting in another record quarter for this business. Additionally, we achieved continued improvement over the prior year period in our International Operations segment. Our North American Loss Adjusting business achieved improved margin performance and consistent revenues quarter over quarter, despite a decline in extreme weather events, reflecting the segment's increased market share in the industry. The absence of severe weather continued to impact weather-related demand for our Platform Solutions business as carriers have capacity to meet current volumes. However, we remain well positioned to respond to seasonal storm activity. Our balance sheet remains strong, providing us flexibility to execute our strategic growth strategy."

Segment Results for the Second Quarter

North America Loss Adjusting

North America Loss Adjusting revenues before reimbursements were $76.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, decreasing (0.4)% from $76.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The segment had operating earnings of $4.9 million in the 2024 second quarter, increasing from $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The operating margin was 6.4% in the 2024 quarter and 5.1% in the 2023 quarter.

International Operations

International Operations revenues before reimbursements were $102.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, up 7.3% from $95.3 million in the same period of 2023. Absent foreign exchange rate decreases of $1.5 million, revenues would have been $103.7 million for the 2024 second quarter.

Operating earnings were $5.7 million in the 2024 second quarter, increasing from $3.7 million in the 2023 period. The segment's operating margin for the 2024 quarter was 5.6% as compared with 3.9% in the 2023 quarter.

Broadspire

Broadspire segment revenues before reimbursements were a new quarterly record of $97.1 million in the 2024 second quarter, increasing 11.3% from $87.2 million in the 2023 second quarter.

Broadspire recorded operating earnings of $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, representing an operating margin of 15.5%, increasing from $8.1 million, or 9.3% of revenues, in the 2023 second quarter.

Platform Solutions

Platform Solutions revenues before reimbursements were $38.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, down (40.8)% from $65.6 million in the same period of 2023 as the Networks service line had significantly reduced weather related claim volumes.

Operating earnings were $1.5 million in the 2024 second quarter, decreasing from the $8.1 million in the 2023 period. The segment's operating margin for the 2024 quarter was 3.8% as compared with 12.3% in the 2023 quarter.

Unallocated Corporate and Shared Costs and Credits, Net

Unallocated corporate costs were $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $1.1 million in the same period of 2023. The increase in the 2024 second quarter was primarily due to an increase in professional fees and other reserves.

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased $1.8 million, or 2.6%, in the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared with the 2023 period. The increase was primarily due to professional fees, IT costs, and compensation expense, including taxes and benefits.

Other Matters

The Company recognized pretax contingent earnout expenses totaling $0.4 million in the 2024 second quarter, compared to $0.7 million in the same period of 2023, related to the fair value adjustment of earnout liabilities arising from recent acquisitions. This adjustment, which is not a component of operating earnings, is based on favorable changes to projections of acquired entities over the respective earnout periods, which span multiple years.

The Company recognized non-service pension costs of $2.4 million in the 2024 second quarter compared with $2.1 million in the 2023 period. Non-service pension costs represent the U.S. and U.K. non-service defined benefit pension costs, which are non-operating in nature as the U.S. plan is frozen and the U.K. plans are closed to new participants.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company's consolidated cash and cash equivalents position as of June 30, 2024, totaled $46.7 million, compared with $58.4 million at December 31, 2023. The Company's total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2024, totaled $233.8 million, compared with $209.1 million at December 31, 2023.

The Company's operations used $8.3 million of cash during the first six months of 2024, compared with $27.2 million provided in 2023. The increase in cash used was due primarily to $13.5 million lower operating earnings, $16.7 million net change in incentive compensation, and a $5.9 million increase in other working capital items over the prior year.

The Company made no contributions to its U.S. defined benefit pension plan and $1.2 million in contributions to its U.K. plans for the first half of 2024, compared with no contributions to the U.S. plan and $1.0 million to the U.K. plans in 2023.

During the first six months of 2024, the Company didn't repurchase any shares of CRD-A, but repurchased 230,861 shares of CRD-B at an average per share cost of $8.98. There were no shares repurchased during the first six months of 2023. The total cost of share repurchases during 2024 was $2.1 million.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Crawford & Company will host a conference call on August 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2024 results. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-888-259-6580 and using Conference ID 95332233. A presentation for tomorrow's call can also be found on the investor relations portion of the Company's website, https://ir.crawco.com. The call will be recorded and available for replay through September 5, 2024. You may dial 1-877-674-7070 and use passcode 332233# to listen to the replay.

Non-GAAP Presentation

In the normal course of business, our operating segments incur certain out-of-pocket expenses that are thereafter reimbursed by our clients. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), these out-of-pocket expenses and associated reimbursements are required to be included when reporting expenses and revenues, respectively, in our consolidated results of operations. In the foregoing discussion and analysis of segment results of operations, we do not include a gross up of segment expenses and revenues for these pass-through reimbursed expenses. The amounts of reimbursed expenses and related revenues offset each other in our results of operations with no impact to our net income or operating earnings. A reconciliation of revenues before reimbursements to consolidated revenues determined in accordance with GAAP is self-evident from the face of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Operating earnings is the primary financial performance measure used by our senior management and chief operating decision maker ("CODM") to evaluate the financial performance of our Company and operating segments, and make resource allocation and certain compensation decisions. Unlike net income, segment operating earnings is not a standard performance measure found in GAAP. We believe this measure is useful to others in that it allows them to evaluate segment and consolidated operating performance using the same criteria used by our senior management and CODM. Consolidated operating earnings represent segment earnings including certain unallocated corporate and shared costs, but before net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, contingent earnout adjustments, non-service pension costs, income taxes and net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a term defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark our operational results. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company with adjustments for depreciation and amortization, net corporate interest expense, contingent earnout adjustments, non-service pension costs, income taxes and stock-based compensation expense.

Unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits include expenses and credits related to our chief executive officer and Board of Directors, certain provisions for bad debt allowances or subsequent recoveries such as those related to bankrupt clients, certain unallocated professional fees and certain self-insurance costs and recoveries that are not allocated to our individual operating segments.

Income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, contingent earnout adjustments, and non-service pension costs are recurring components of our net income, but they are not considered part of our segment operating earnings because they are managed on a corporate-wide basis. Income taxes are calculated for the Company on a consolidated basis based on statutory rates in effect in the various jurisdictions in which we provide services and vary significantly by jurisdiction. Net corporate interest expense results from capital structure decisions made by senior management and the Board of Directors, affecting the Company as a whole. Stock option expense represents the non-cash costs generally related to stock options and employee stock purchase plan expenses which are not allocated to our operating segments. Amortization expense is a non-cash expense for finite-lived customer-relationship and trade name intangible assets acquired in business combinations. Contingent earnout adjustments relate to changes in the fair value of earnouts associated with our recent acquisitions. Non-service pension costs represent the U.S. and U.K. non-service defined benefit pension costs, which are non-operating in nature as the U.S. plan was frozen in 2002 and the U.K. plans are closed to new participants. None of these costs relate directly to the performance of our services or operating activities and, therefore, are excluded from segment operating earnings to better assess the results of each segment's operating activities on a consistent basis.

A significant portion of our operations are international. These international operations subject us to foreign exchange fluctuations. The following table illustrates revenue as a percentage of total revenue for the major currencies of the geographic areas that Crawford does business:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Geographic Area Currency USD equivalent % of total USD equivalent % of total USD equivalent % of total USD equivalent % of total U.S. USD $ 189,743 60.4 % $ 204,854 63.1 % $ 369,464 60.0 % $ 404,711 63.1 % U.K. GBP 41,420 13.2 % 34,725 10.7 % 81,675 13.3 % 67,849 10.6 % Canada CAD 22,201 7.1 % 24,390 7.5 % 46,042 7.5 % 49,004 7.6 % Australia AUD 22,316 7.1 % 22,926 7.1 % 41,977 6.8 % 45,920 7.2 % Europe EUR 15,661 5.0 % 14,301 4.4 % 30,546 5.0 % 28,339 4.4 % Rest of World Various 22,886 7.2 % 23,360 7.2 % 46,177 7.4 % 45,067 7.1 % Total Revenues, before reimbursements $ 314,227 100.0 % $ 324,556 100.0 % $ 615,881 100.0 % $ 640,890 100.0 %

Following is a reconciliation of consolidated operating earnings to net income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating earnings: North America Loss Adjusting $ 4,885 $ 3,900 $ 9,364 $ 11,965 International Operations 5,702 3,742 7,392 6,777 Broadspire 15,091 8,148 27,895 16,075 Platform Solutions 1,469 8,106 2,584 18,072 Unallocated corporate and shared costs, net (5,079 ) (1,098 ) (13,086 ) (5,217 ) Consolidated operating earnings 22,068 22,798 34,149 47,672 (Deduct) add: Net corporate interest expense (4,256 ) (4,309 ) (7,852 ) (8,708 ) Stock option expense (139 ) (139 ) (306 ) (295 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,856 ) (1,979 ) (3,724 ) (3,878 ) Non-service pension costs (2,399 ) (2,095 ) (4,872 ) (4,266 ) Contingent earnout adjustments (430 ) (725 ) (581 ) (973 ) Income tax provision (4,486 ) (5,206 ) (5,533 ) (10,477 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 82 82 140 33 Net income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 8,584 $ 8,427 $ 11,421 $ 19,108

Following is a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net income attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 8,584 $ 8,427 $ 11,421 $ 19,108 Add: Depreciation and amortization 8,845 9,191 18,144 18,241 Stock-based compensation 1,613 1,586 2,831 2,609 Net corporate interest expense 4,256 4,309 7,852 8,708 Non-service pension costs 2,399 2,095 4,872 4,266 Contingent earnout adjustments 430 725 581 973 Income tax provision 4,486 5,206 5,533 10,477 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 30,613 $ 31,539 $ 51,234 $ 64,382

Following is a reconciliation of operating cash flow to free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities $ (8,253 ) $ 27,169 $ (35,422 ) Less: Property & Equipment Purchases, net (1,418 ) (1,914 ) 496 Capitalized Software (internal and external costs) (17,031 ) (16,031 ) (1,000 ) Free Cash Flow $ (26,702 ) $ 9,224 $ (35,926 )

Non-GAAP consolidated results for 2024 and 2023 exclude the non-cash, after-tax adjustments for amortization of intangible assets, non-service-related pension costs, and contingent earnout adjustment.

Following are the reconciliations of GAAP Pretax Earnings, Net Income and Earnings Per Share to related non-GAAP Adjusted figures, which reflect each of 2024 and 2023 before amortization of intangible assets, non-service related pension costs and contingent earnout adjustments:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Pretax earnings Net income

attributable to Crawford & Company Diluted earnings per

CRD-A

share Diluted earnings per

CRD-B

share GAAP $ 12,988 $ 8,584 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,856 1,565 0.03 0.03 Non-service related pension costs 2,399 1,876 0.04 0.04 Contingent earnout adjustments 430 423 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 17,673 $ 12,448 $ 0.25 $ 0.25

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Pretax earnings Net income

attributable to Crawford & Company Diluted earnings per

CRD-A

share Diluted earnings per

CRD-B

share GAAP $ 13,551 $ 8,427 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,979 1,484 0.03 0.03 Non-service related pension costs 2,095 1,557 0.03 0.03 Contingent earnout adjustments 725 537 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 18,350 $ 12,005 $ 0.24 $ 0.24

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Pretax earnings Net income

attributable to Crawford & Company Diluted earnings per

CRD-A

share Diluted earnings per

CRD-B

share GAAP $ 16,814 $ 11,421 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 3,724 3,139 0.06 0.06 Non-service related pension costs 4,872 3,805 0.08 0.08 Contingent earnout adjustments 581 574 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 25,991 $ 18,939 $ 0.38 $ 0.38

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Pretax earnings Net income

attributable to Crawford & Company Diluted

earnings per

CRD-A

share(1) Diluted

earnings per

CRD-B

share GAAP $ 29,552 $ 19,108 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 3,878 2,909 0.06 0.06 Non-service related pension costs 4,266 3,170 0.06 0.06 Contingent earnout adjustments 973 720 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 38,669 $ 25,907 $ 0.52 $ 0.53 (1) Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components.

Following is information regarding the weighted average shares used in the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Basic Earnings Per Share: Class A Common Stock 29,728 28,956 29,657 28,899 Class B Common Stock 19,374 19,848 19,458 19,848 Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Diluted Earnings Per Share: Class A Common Stock 30,171 29,770 30,225 29,456 Class B Common Stock 19,374 19,848 19,458 19,848

Further information regarding the Company's operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, financial position as of June 30, 2024, and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2024 is shown on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

About Crawford & Company

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is a leading provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities with an expansive network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights for the Class B Common Stock (CRD-B) and protections for the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A). More information is available at www.crawco.com.

TAG: Crawford-Financial, Crawford-Investor-News-and-Events

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THIS PRESS RELEASE, PLEASE CALL BRUCE SWAIN AT (404) 300-1051.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected future financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook of Crawford & Company. Statements, both qualitative and quantitative, that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or Crawford & Company's present expectations. Accordingly, no one should place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Crawford & Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise or not arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. For further information regarding Crawford & Company, including factors that could cause our actual financial condition, results or earnings to differ from those described in any forward-looking statements, please read Crawford & Company's reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and in the Investor Relations section of Crawford & Company's website at www.crawco.com.

CRAWFORD & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Revenues: Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 314,227 $ 324,556 (3 )% Reimbursements 12,626 13,073 (3 )% Total Revenues 326,853 337,629 (3 )% Costs and Expenses: Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements 222,265 234,031 (5 )% Reimbursements 12,626 13,073 (3 )% Total Costs of Services 234,891 247,104 (5 )% Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 72,270 70,473 3 % Corporate Interest Expense, Net 4,256 4,309 (1 )% Total Costs and Expenses 311,417 321,886 (3 )% Other Loss, Net (2,448 ) (2,192 ) 12 % Income Before Income Taxes 12,988 13,551 (4 )% Provision for Income Taxes 4,486 5,206 (14 )% Net Income 8,502 8,345 2 % Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 82 82 - Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 8,584 $ 8,427 2 % Earnings Per Share - Basic: Class A Common Stock $ 0.17 $ 0.17 - Class B Common Stock $ 0.17 $ 0.17 - Earnings Per Share - Diluted: Class A Common Stock $ 0.17 $ 0.17 - Class B Common Stock $ 0.17 $ 0.17 - Cash Dividends Per Share: Class A Common Stock $ 0.07 $ 0.06 17 % Class B Common Stock $ 0.07 $ 0.06 17 %

CRAWFORD & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Revenues: Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 615,881 $ 640,890 (4 )% Reimbursements 24,045 24,677 (3 )% Total Revenues 639,926 665,567 (4 )% Costs and Expenses: Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements 436,654 461,109 (5 )% Reimbursements 24,045 24,677 (3 )% Total Costs of Services 460,699 485,786 (5 )% Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 149,590 137,184 9 % Corporate Interest Expense, Net 7,852 8,708 (10 )% Total Costs and Expenses 618,141 631,678 (2 )% Other Loss, Net (4,971 ) (4,337 ) 15 % Income Before Income Taxes 16,814 29,552 (43 )% Provision for Income Taxes 5,533 10,477 (47 )% Net Income 11,281 19,075 (41 )% Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 140 33 324 % Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company $ 11,421 $ 19,108 (40 )% Earnings Per Share - Basic: Class A Common Stock $ 0.23 $ 0.39 (41 )% Class B Common Stock $ 0.23 $ 0.39 (41 )% Earnings Per Share - Diluted: Class A Common Stock $ 0.23 $ 0.39 (41 )% Class B Common Stock $ 0.23 $ 0.39 (41 )% Cash Dividends Per Share: Class A Common Stock $ 0.14 $ 0.12 17 % Class B Common Stock $ 0.14 $ 0.12 17 %

CRAWFORD & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 Unaudited (In Thousands, Except Par Values) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 46,742 $ 58,363 Accounts Receivable, Net 133,847 131,362 Unbilled Revenues, at Estimated Billable Amounts 131,119 116,611 Income Taxes Receivable 4,894 4,842 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 35,393 58,168 Total Current Assets 351,995 369,346 Net Property and Equipment 20,365 22,742 Other Assets: Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset, Net 83,175 88,615 Goodwill 76,572 76,724 Intangible Assets Arising from Business Acquisitions, Net 78,127 81,786 Capitalized Software Costs, Net 103,884 96,770 Deferred Income Tax Assets 25,456 26,247 Other Noncurrent Assets 46,238 36,969 Total Other Assets 413,452 407,111 Total Assets $ 785,812 $ 799,199 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Current Liabilities: Short-Term Borrowings $ 24,425 $ 14,813 Accounts Payable 43,378 45,107 Accrued Compensation and Related Costs 77,828 97,842 Self-Insured Risks 19,332 33,238 Income Taxes Payable - 6,130 Operating Lease Liability 24,411 24,351 Other Accrued Liabilities 46,657 42,271 Deferred Revenues 36,193 35,540 Total Current Liabilities 272,224 299,292 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-Term Debt and Finance Leases, Less Current Installments 209,410 194,335 Operating Lease Liability 70,888 78,029 Deferred Revenues 23,768 24,871 Accrued Pension Liabilities 23,221 24,006 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 36,594 38,835 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 363,881 360,076 Shareholders' Investment: Class A Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value 29,743 29,525 Class B Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value 19,324 19,555 Additional Paid-in Capital 85,461 82,589 Retained Earnings 231,263 228,564 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (214,402 ) (218,615 ) Shareholders' Investment Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company 151,389 141,618 Noncontrolling Interests (1,682 ) (1,787 ) Total Shareholders' Investment 149,707 139,831 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 785,812 $ 799,199

CRAWFORD & COMPANY SUMMARY RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT WITH DIRECT COMPENSATION AND OTHER EXPENSES Unaudited (In Thousands, Except Percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, North America Loss

Adjusting % International Operations % Broadspire % Platform Solutions % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 76,030 $ 76,362 (0.4 )% $ 102,283 $ 95,312 7.3 % $ 97,087 $ 87,244 11.3 % $ 38,827 $ 65,638 (40.8 )% Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 54,708 54,619 0.2 % 66,047 62,331 6.0 % 58,162 54,500 6.7 % 23,404 43,689 (46.4 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 72.0 % 71.5 % 64.6 % 65.4 % 59.9 % 62.5 % 60.3 % 66.6 % Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 16,437 17,843 (7.9 )% 30,534 29,239 4.4 % 23,834 24,596 (3.1 )% 13,954 13,843 0.8 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 21.6 % 23.4 % 29.9 % 30.7 % 24.5 % 28.2 % 35.9 % 21.1 % Total Operating Expenses 71,145 72,462 (1.8 )% 96,581 91,570 5.5 % 81,996 79,096 3.7 % 37,358 57,532 (35.1 )% Operating Earnings (1) $ 4,885 $ 3,900 25.3 % $ 5,702 $ 3,742 52.4 % $ 15,091 $ 8,148 85.2 % $ 1,469 $ 8,106 (81.9 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 6.4 % 5.1 % 5.6 % 3.9 % 15.5 % 9.3 % 3.8 % 12.3 %

Six Months Ended June 30, North America Loss

Adjusting % International Operations % Broadspire % Platforms Solutions % 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenues Before Reimbursements $ 153,395 $ 153,959 (0.4 )% $ 200,375 $ 187,175 7.1 % $ 191,385 $ 171,298 11.7 % $ 70,726 $ 128,458 (44.9 )% Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 110,175 108,783 1.3 % 131,026 123,752 5.9 % 115,419 107,141 7.7 % 42,334 84,600 (50.0 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 71.8 % 70.7 % 65.4 % 66.1 % 60.3 % 62.5 % 59.9 % 65.9 % Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor 33,856 33,211 1.9 % 61,957 56,646 9.4 % 48,071 48,082 (0.0 )% 25,808 25,786 0.1 % % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 22.1 % 21.6 % 30.9 % 30.3 % 25.1 % 28.1 % 36.5 % 20.1 % Total Operating Expenses 144,031 141,994 1.4 % 192,983 180,398 7.0 % 163,490 155,223 5.3 % 68,142 110,386 (38.3 )% Operating Earnings(1) $ 9,364 $ 11,965 (21.7 )% $ 7,392 $ 6,777 9.1 % $ 27,895 $ 16,075 73.5 % $ 2,584 $ 18,072 (85.7 )% % of Revenues Before Reimbursements 6.1 % 7.8 % 3.7 % 3.6 % 14.6 % 9.4 % 3.7 % 14.1 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measurement which represents net income attributable to the applicable reporting segment excluding income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, non-service pension costs, contingent earnout adjustments, and certain unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits. See pages 3 and 4 for additional information about segment operating earnings.

CRAWFORD & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year-to-Date Period Ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 Unaudited (In Thousands) 2024 2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net Income $ 11,281 $ 19,075 Reconciliation of net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,145 18,241 Stock-based compensation 2,831 2,609 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (80 ) 116 Contingent earnout adjustments 581 973 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,537 ) (15,107 ) Unbilled revenues, net (14,234 ) 1,828 Accrued or prepaid income taxes (6,652 ) (1,217 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (22,336 ) (3,928 ) Deferred revenues (798 ) 4,529 Accrued retirement costs 1,581 750 Prepaid expenses and other operating activities 3,965 (700 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (8,253 ) 27,169 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Acquisitions of property and equipment (1,418 ) (1,914 ) Capitalization of computer software costs (17,031 ) (16,031 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,449 ) (17,945 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Cash dividends paid (6,880 ) (5,854 ) Repurchases of common stock (2,073 ) - Increases in short-term and revolving credit facility borrowings 48,592 20,958 Payments on short-term and revolving credit facility borrowings (23,769 ) (18,879 ) Payments of contingent consideration on acquisitions (579 ) (4,916 ) Other financing activities 364 213 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 15,655 (8,478 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (155 ) 1,062 (Decrease) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash(1) (11,202 ) 1,808 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year(1) 59,545 46,645 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 48,343 $ 48,453 (1) The 2024 amounts include beginning restricted cash of $1,182 at December 31, 2023, and ending restricted cash of $1,601 at June 30, 2024, and the 2023 amounts include beginning restricted cash of $638 at December 31, 2022, and ending restricted cash of $974 at June 30, 2023, which we present as part of "Prepaid expenses and other current assets" on the Balance Sheets.

Contacts

Media Contacts: mediarelations@us.crawco.com



Lynn Cufley

+44 207 265 4067

Lynn.Cufley@crawco.uk



Katie Cline

+1 470 792 5678

Katie.Cline@us.crawco.com



Investor Contact:

Jennifer Belodeau/Rosalyn Christian

IMS Investor Relations

203 972 9200

crawford@imsinvestorrelations.com