THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

(all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Net income of $8.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income of $10.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA +18% to $23.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.1%, +230 basis points

Total Debt of $58 million, Net Debt of $23 million and Net Leverage of 0.3x as of June 30, 2024

Second Quarter (In millions) 2024 2023 Change Revenues $ 179.0 $ 183.3 $ (4.3 ) Operating income $ 13.3 $ 5.9 $ 7.4 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27.6 $ 7.4 $ 20.2 Free Cash Flow $ 21.9 $ 0.6 $ 21.3 Fluids Systems Segment Revenues $ 112.2 $ 135.2 $ (23.0 ) Operating income $ 2.3 $ 2.0 $ 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.2 $ 8.8 $ (3.6 ) Operating margin (%) 2.1 % 1.5 % 60 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 4.6 % 6.5 % -190 bps Industrial Solutions Segment Revenues $ 66.8 $ 48.1 $ 18.7 Operating income $ 19.4 $ 12.8 $ 6.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24.8 $ 18.1 $ 6.7 Operating margin (%) 29.0 % 26.6 % 240 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 37.1 % 37.7 % -60 bps

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We delivered a strong second quarter performance, as Industrial Solutions segment revenue increased nearly 40% on an organic basis versus the prior-year period," stated Matthew Lanigan, President and CEO of Newpark. "Industrial Solutions revenue growth was supported by a combination of fleet expansion and a continued shift in customer preference from legacy, wood-based mats toward our DURA-BASE composite-based matting system. Product sales increased to an all-time quarterly record in the second quarter, while rental revenue increased 9% versus the prior-year period.

"We remain highly focused on driving performance excellence across all aspects of our organization as we seek to maximize operating leverage and capital efficiency," continued Lanigan. "In the second quarter, this strategic focus translated to significant year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and free cash flow conversion, while providing us with improved balance sheet optionality to support our capital allocation priorities.

"To that end, our capital allocation strategy continues to prioritize investments in our rental fleet, return of capital through our share repurchase authorization, and opportunistic inorganic growth within both existing and complementary worksite access markets," noted Lanigan. "We generated free cash flow of $22 million in the second quarter while net leverage declined to 0.3x as of June 30, 2024.

Lanigan continued, "With regard to the Fluids Systems sale process, our entire organization has worked tirelessly on all aspects of diligence and separation planning, with an eye on a mid-year completion. Our international business continues to operate at a very strong level, contributing more than 70% of the segment's global revenues and on pace for a record year in both EBITDA and returns, however, the natural complexities of the global business are extending the process timeline beyond our targeted dates. While impacting our timing expectations, we remain committed to achieving a resolution to our strategic review process and continue to work diligently to achieve this goal in the third quarter.

"Today, we are reiterating our full-year 2024 financial guidance for our Industrial Solutions segment," concluded Lanigan. "While the third quarter is typically a seasonally softer period of the year for our business, with activity levels generally below second quarter levels, we remain encouraged by the longer-term demand outlook across our core end-markets, as we continue to expand our market."

BUSINESS UPDATE

Newpark is engaged in a multi-year business transformation plan designed to drive organic commercial growth within targeted, higher-margin product and rental markets; improve asset optimization and organizational efficiency; and pursue a capital allocation strategy that prioritizes investments in opportunities with superior return profiles, together with a programmatic return of capital program.

During the second quarter 2024, Newpark continued to deliver on its business transformation plan, highlighted by the following (all comparisons versus the prior year period unless otherwise noted):

Rental demand strengthens in the second quarter 2024. Industrial Solutions revenue from specialty rental increased 9% for the second quarter of 2024, somewhat mitigating a lower contribution from associated services. Total rental and services declined 9%.

Industrial Solutions revenue from specialty rental increased 9% for the second quarter of 2024, somewhat mitigating a lower contribution from associated services. Total rental and services declined 9%. Robust product sales demand. Revenues from product sales achieved a quarterly record $30 million, primarily driven by strong demand from the power transmission sector and project timing.

Revenues from product sales achieved a quarterly record $30 million, primarily driven by strong demand from the power transmission sector and project timing. Fluids Systems segment continues momentum in international operations. The segment delivered strong international revenue growth in the second quarter of 2024, with international operations contributing 71% of Fluids Systems revenue in the quarter. Newpark's Eastern Hemisphere revenue increased 2% to $66 million and Canada increased 28% to $13 million.

The segment delivered strong international revenue growth in the second quarter of 2024, with international operations contributing 71% of Fluids Systems revenue in the quarter. Newpark's Eastern Hemisphere revenue increased 2% to $66 million and Canada increased 28% to $13 million. Delivered margin expansion. Consolidated gross margin increased 370 basis points year-over-year to 21.7%, benefiting from a higher contribution from Industrial Solutions and improving Fluids Systems fundamentals. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 230 basis points to 13.1% in the second quarter of 2024. For the quarter, Industrial Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.1% and Fluids Systems segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.6%.

Consolidated gross margin increased 370 basis points year-over-year to 21.7%, benefiting from a higher contribution from Industrial Solutions and improving Fluids Systems fundamentals. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 230 basis points to 13.1% in the second quarter of 2024. For the quarter, Industrial Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.1% and Fluids Systems segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.6%. Robust return of capital program. In February 2024, the Board of Directors increased the authorization for repurchases of common stock up to $50.0 million. In 2023, Newpark repurchased more than $30 million of its common equity, representing more than 7% of total shares outstanding. No share repurchases were made in the first half of 2024, due to trading blackout restrictions associated with the ongoing Fluids Systems segment sale process.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In the second quarter 2024, Newpark generated net income of $8.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, on total revenue of $179.0 million, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, on total revenue of $183.3 million, in the prior year period.

The Company reported second quarter Adjusted Net Income of $10.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $6.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Newpark reported Adjusted EBITDA of $23.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, or 13.1% of total revenue, compared to $19.8 million, or 10.8% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2023.

The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $66.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $48.1 million in the prior year period. Segment operating income was $19.4 million in the second quarter, compared to $12.8 million in the prior year period.

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $112.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $135.2 million in the prior year period. Segment operating income was $2.3 million in the second quarter, compared to $2.0 million in the prior year period. The second quarter 2024 Fluids Systems segment operating income includes $1.1 million in facility exit costs, transaction expenses related to the ongoing Fluids Systems segment sale process, and severance costs. The second quarter 2023 Fluids Systems operating income included $4.9 million in total charges including $2.1 million of net facility exit and severance costs as well as $2.8 million of non-cash impairment charges related to inventory and long-lived assets associated with the exit of certain operations.

Corporate office expenses were $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $8.9 million in the prior year period. The second quarter 2024 corporate office expenses include $1.6 million in transaction expenses related to the ongoing Fluids Systems segment sale process. The second quarter 2023 corporate office expenses included $0.9 million of severance expense associated with restructuring actions as well as $0.8 million of costs related to strategic planning projects.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2024, Newpark had total cash of $35.1 million, substantially all of which resides within our international Fluids Systems subsidiaries, and available liquidity under its ABL credit facility of $74.4 million. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had total Net Debt outstanding of $23 million, or 0.3x its trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2024.

Newpark generated $27.6 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2024. Capital investments totaled $6 million, net, in the second quarter of 2024, primarily related to the expansion of Newpark's composite matting rental fleet.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The following forward-looking guidance reflects the Company's current expectations and beliefs as of August 5, 2024 and is subject to change. The following statements apply only as of the date of this disclosure and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included elsewhere in this document.

For the full year 2024, Newpark currently anticipates the following:

Industrial Solutions segment revenue in a range of $230 million to $240 million and segment Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $80 million to $85 million

Total Industrial Solutions capital expenditures in a range of $30 million to $35 million

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenues $ 179,009 $ 169,107 $ 183,256 $ 348,116 $ 383,286 Cost of revenues 140,084 134,587 150,170 274,671 314,908 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,381 24,344 25,576 50,725 50,986 Other operating (income) loss, net (755 ) (1,683 ) (1,184 ) (2,438 ) (1,445 ) Impairments and other charges - - 2,816 - 2,816 Operating income 13,299 11,859 5,878 25,158 16,021 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 128 (31 ) (102 ) 97 217 Interest expense, net 1,796 1,750 2,146 3,546 4,235 Income before income taxes 11,375 10,140 3,834 21,515 11,569 Provision for income taxes 3,335 2,847 2,132 6,182 4,247 Net income $ 8,040 $ 7,293 $ 1,702 $ 15,333 $ 7,322 Calculation of EPS: Net income - basic and diluted $ 8,040 $ 7,293 $ 1,702 $ 15,333 $ 7,322 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 85,473 85,001 85,761 85,237 87,159 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 2,153 2,244 1,712 2,198 1,853 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 87,626 87,245 87,473 87,435 89,012 Net income per common share - basic: $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 $ 0.08 Net income per common share - diluted: $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 $ 0.08

Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenues Fluids Systems $ 112,218 $ 120,140 $ 135,181 $ 232,358 $ 279,355 Industrial Solutions 66,791 48,967 48,075 115,758 103,931 Total revenues $ 179,009 $ 169,107 $ 183,256 $ 348,116 $ 383,286 Operating income (loss) Fluids Systems $ 2,345 $ 6,836 $ 1,965 $ 9,181 $ 5,431 Industrial Solutions 19,392 12,936 12,774 32,328 27,257 Corporate office (8,438 ) (7,913 ) (8,861 ) (16,351 ) (16,667 ) Total operating income $ 13,299 $ 11,859 $ 5,878 $ 25,158 $ 16,021 Segment operating margin Fluids Systems 2.1 % 5.7 % 1.5 % 4.0 % 1.9 % Industrial Solutions 29.0 % 26.4 % 26.6 % 27.9 % 26.2 %

Fluids Systems operating income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 included a $2.1 million and $4.4 million, respectively, loss associated with our now exited Gulf of Mexico operations.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,087 $ 38,594 Receivables, net 158,834 168,457 Inventories 127,421 141,079 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,284 9,094 Total current assets 331,626 357,224 Property, plant and equipment, net 205,076 195,289 Operating lease assets 19,555 20,731 Goodwill 47,259 47,283 Other intangible assets, net 15,580 17,114 Deferred tax assets 3,553 2,628 Other assets 2,151 2,067 Total assets $ 624,800 $ 642,336 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current debt $ 17,591 $ 16,916 Accounts payable 69,153 70,087 Accrued liabilities 40,162 49,281 Total current liabilities 126,906 136,284 Long-term debt, less current portion 40,392 58,117 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 16,587 17,404 Deferred tax liabilities 6,843 8,307 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,463 6,860 Total liabilities 198,191 226,972 Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 111,669,464 and 111,669,464 shares issued, respectively) 1,117 1,117 Paid-in capital 631,497 639,645 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66,084 ) (62,839 ) Retained earnings 26,137 10,773 Treasury stock, at cost (25,202,455 and 26,471,738 shares, respectively) (166,058 ) (173,332 ) Total stockholders' equity 426,609 415,364 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 624,800 $ 642,336

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 15,333 $ 7,322 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Impairments and other non-cash charges - 2,816 Depreciation and amortization 14,835 15,803 Stock-based compensation expense 3,122 3,298 Provision for deferred income taxes (2,196 ) (916 ) Credit loss expense 1,040 464 Gain on sale of assets (1,049 ) (1,649 ) Gain on insurance recovery (874 ) - Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 260 274 Change in assets and liabilities: Decrease in receivables 4,369 39,324 (Increase) decrease in inventories 12,158 (3,440 ) Increase in other assets (1,524 ) (3,187 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 647 (14,453 ) Decrease in accrued liabilities and other (6,590 ) (8,808 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 39,531 36,848 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (20,468 ) (15,347 ) Proceeds from divestitures - 18,086 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,042 2,304 Proceeds from insurance property claim 1,385 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (17,041 ) 5,043 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on lines of credit 87,444 149,253 Payments on lines of credit (101,077 ) (167,435 ) Purchases of treasury stock (4,332 ) (21,966 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 17 - Other financing activities (7,040 ) (2,864 ) Net cash used in financing activities (24,988 ) (43,012 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (961 ) 332 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,459 ) (789 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 38,901 25,061 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 35,442 $ 24,272

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Net Leverage.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income and net income per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share:

Consolidated Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 8,040 $ 7,293 $ 1,702 $ 15,333 $ 7,322 Fluids Systems sale process transaction expenses 1,859 2,256 - 4,115 - Impairments and other charges - - 2,816 - 2,816 Gain on insurance recovery - (874 ) - (874 ) - Gain on legal settlement - (550 ) - (550 ) - Facility exit costs and other, net 741 - 2,107 741 4,399 Severance costs 212 1,147 1,169 1,359 2,124 Tax on adjustments (435 ) (416 ) (1,019 ) (851 ) (1,701 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 10,417 $ 8,856 $ 6,775 $ 19,273 $ 14,960

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 10,417 $ 8,856 $ 6,775 $ 19,273 $ 14,960 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 85,473 85,001 85,761 85,237 87,159 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 2,153 2,244 1,712 2,198 1,853 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 87,626 87,245 87,473 87,435 89,012 Adjusted Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP): $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.17

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table reconciles the Company's net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Consolidated Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenues $ 179,009 $ 169,107 $ 183,256 $ 348,116 $ 383,286 Net income (GAAP) $ 8,040 $ 7,293 $ 1,702 $ 15,333 $ 7,322 Interest expense, net 1,796 1,750 2,146 3,546 4,235 Provision for income taxes 3,335 2,847 2,132 6,182 4,247 Depreciation and amortization 7,424 7,411 7,908 14,835 15,803 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 20,595 19,301 13,888 39,896 31,607 Fluids Systems sale process transaction expenses 1,859 2,256 - 4,115 - Impairments and other charges - - 2,816 - 2,816 Gain on insurance recovery - (874 ) - (874 ) - Gain on legal settlement - (550 ) - (550 ) - Facility exit costs and other, net 741 - 1,944 741 4,236 Severance costs 212 1,147 1,169 1,359 2,124 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 23,407 $ 21,280 $ 19,817 $ 44,687 $ 40,783 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 13.1 % 12.6 % 10.8 % 12.8 % 10.6 %

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of Free Cash Flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) 27,581 11,950 7,404 39,531 36,848 Capital expenditures (6,586 ) (13,882 ) (8,375 ) (20,468 ) (15,347 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 899 1,143 1,564 2,042 2,304 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 21,894 $ (789 ) $ 593 $ 21,105 $ 23,805

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's segment operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenues $ 112,218 $ 120,140 $ 135,181 $ 232,358 $ 279,355 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,345 $ 6,836 $ 1,965 $ 9,181 $ 5,431 Depreciation and amortization 1,750 1,745 1,961 3,495 3,936 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 4,095 8,581 3,926 12,676 9,367 Fluids Systems sale process transaction expenses 304 313 - 617 - Impairments and other charges - - 2,816 - 2,816 Gain on insurance recovery - (807 ) - (807 ) - Facility exit costs and other, net 741 - 1,944 741 4,236 Severance costs 36 515 148 551 1,103 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 5,176 $ 8,602 $ 8,834 $ 13,778 $ 17,522 Operating Margin (GAAP) 2.1 % 5.7 % 1.5 % 4.0 % 1.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 4.6 % 7.2 % 6.5 % 5.9 % 6.3 %

Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenues $ 66,791 $ 48,967 $ 48,075 $ 115,758 $ 103,931 Operating income (GAAP) $ 19,392 $ 12,936 $ 12,774 $ 32,328 $ 27,257 Depreciation and amortization 5,215 5,181 5,277 10,396 10,534 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 24,607 18,117 18,051 42,724 37,791 Gain on insurance recovery - (67 ) - (67 ) - Gain on legal settlement - (550 ) - (550 ) - Severance costs 175 518 92 693 92 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 24,782 $ 18,018 $ 18,143 $ 42,800 $ 37,883 Operating Margin (GAAP) 29.0 % 26.4 % 26.6 % 27.9 % 26.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 37.1 % 36.8 % 37.7 % 37.0 % 36.5 %

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Trailing Twelve Months ("TTM") Consolidated Three Months Ended TTM (In thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Revenues $ 198,498 $ 167,816 $ 169,107 $ 179,009 $ 714,430 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,670 $ (476 ) $ 7,293 $ 8,040 $ 22,527 Interest expense, net 2,027 1,919 1,750 1,796 7,492 Provision for income taxes 3,995 2,424 2,847 3,335 12,601 Depreciation and amortization 7,704 7,865 7,411 7,424 30,404 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 21,396 11,732 19,301 20,595 73,024 Fluids Systems sale process transaction expenses 892 894 2,256 1,859 5,901 Impairments and other charges - 3,540 - - 3,540 Gain on insurance recovery - - (874 ) - (874 ) Gain on legal settlement - - (550 ) - (550 ) Facility exit costs and other, net 358 - - 741 1,099 Severance costs 506 29 1,147 212 1,894 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 23,152 $ 16,195 $ 21,280 $ 23,407 $ 84,034 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 11.7 % 9.7 % 12.6 % 13.1 % 11.8 %

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended TTM (In thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Revenues $ 141,236 $ 121,361 $ 120,140 $ 112,218 $ 494,955 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 7,573 $ (1,147 ) $ 6,836 $ 2,345 $ 15,607 Depreciation and amortization 1,883 1,957 1,745 1,750 7,335 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 9,456 810 8,581 4,095 22,942 Fluids Systems sale process transaction expenses 293 326 313 304 1,236 Impairments and other charges - 3,540 - - 3,540 Gain on insurance recovery - - (807 ) - (807 ) Facility exit costs and other, net 358 - - 741 1,099 Severance costs 40 29 515 36 620 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 10,147 $ 4,705 $ 8,602 $ 5,176 $ 28,630 Operating Margin (GAAP) 5.4 % (0.9 )% 5.7 % 2.1 % 3.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 7.2 % 3.9 % 7.2 % 4.6 % 5.8 %

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited) Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended TTM (In thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Revenues $ 57,262 $ 46,455 $ 48,967 $ 66,791 $ 219,475 Operating income (GAAP) $ 14,336 $ 11,415 $ 12,936 $ 19,392 $ 58,079 Depreciation and amortization 5,224 5,350 5,181 5,215 20,970 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 19,560 16,765 18,117 24,607 79,049 Gain on insurance recovery - - (67 ) - (67 ) Gain on legal settlement - - (550 ) - (550 ) Severance costs 162 - 518 175 855 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 19,722 $ 16,765 $ 18,018 $ 24,782 $ 79,287 Operating Margin (GAAP) 25.0 % 24.6 % 26.4 % 29.0 % 26.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 34.4 % 36.1 % 36.8 % 37.1 % 36.1 %

Net Debt and Net Leverage

The following table reconciles the Company's total debt calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of Net Debt and Net Leverage:

(In thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current debt $ 17,591 $ 16,916 Long-term debt, less current portion 40,392 58,117 Total Debt 57,983 75,033 Less: cash and cash equivalents (35,087 ) (38,594 ) Net Debt $ 22,896 $ 36,439 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) - TTM $ 84,034 $ 80,130 Net Leverage 0.3x 0.5x

