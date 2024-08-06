A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate Launches Its Smart Carts at Franprix in Paris

A2Z Cust2mate Smart Shopping Carts to Revolutionize Retail Experience in France

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)($AZ)( FRA - WKN: A3CSQ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, announced today the first deployment of its new generation Cust2Mate 3.0 smart shopping carts at Franprix in Paris, France. Franprix is a leading grocery chain that operates over 600 stores in France.

The launch is part of a framework agreement with IR2S, a distinguished integrator of advanced retail technologies, to deploy 30,000 smart carts until 2026 across renowned retail chains in France (see press release dated September 20, 2023 https://finance.yahoo.com/news/a2zs-cust2mate-ir2s-finalize-agreement-134500410.html).

The A2Z Cust2Mate innovative smart shopping carts that were deployed feature an all-in-one clip-on panel equipped with advanced AI technology, self-scanning, and in-cart payments for a convenient "pick and go" experience. The 3.0 carts enable the "connected store," combining online and physical shopping to offer exclusive promotions and personalized product recommendations as if shopping online. These carts enhance convenience, redefine the shopping experience, and streamline the checkout process, improving shopper satisfaction while increasing basket size and reducing shrinkage for retailers, thus revolutionizing the retail experience.

Customers based in Paris were able to use the carts for the first time during the public launch yesterday.

"The enthusiasm and positive feedback we received from our customers yesterday show that they are eager to embrace new technologies that enhance the shopping experience," said Tahar Ben Abdlkader, Store manager of the Franprix branch in Paris, 17th quarter. "We are thrilled to be the first Franprix location to deploy Cust2Mate's smart carts and look forward to continuing to revolutionize the way our customers shop".

"We are thrilled to advance our Cust2Mate partnership with the Franprix deployment," said Marc Dahan, CEO of IR2S. "Cust2Mate's 3.0 smart cart represents a significant leap forward in retail innovation, not only aligning with our vision of pioneering retail advancements but also setting a new benchmark for the industry across France."

The Smart Shopping Cart Market grew from USD 1.76 billion in 2023 to and is projected to grow USD 2.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 27.59%, reaching USD 9.74 billion by 2030 [1]. The agreement between Cust2Mate and IR2S spans thousands of stores across the country, with an average of 300 carts per store. Franprix is part of this strategic collaboration, bolstering Cust2Mate's leadership in the rapidly expanding market.

"We are proud to see our carts improve the shoppers' experience and store operations at this leading grocery chain," said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2mate. "Our partnership with IR2S, and Franprix's dedication to innovation, are key and we look forward to continuing and expanding our work here."

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and other technologies, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the on SEDAR and with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

