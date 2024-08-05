BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

" We delivered a strong second quarter, exceeding our guidance and positioning us to raise our full year 2024 revenue guidance. Revenue increased 22% year-over-year and ARR grew 25% year-over-year as we focused on continuing to grow our core business, upselling and cross selling our offerings, and expanding our platform. We are also confident in our ability to continue growing and scaling our business as demonstrated by increasing average ARR per customer year-over-year. Notably, our Enterprise SEO product is gaining traction in the market with new deals such as Digital Ocean, HSBC, and the Royal Bank of Canada. We look forward to hosting our first Analyst Day on October 1st to provide more details on our growth initiatives and long-term strategy," said Oleg Shchegolev, CEO and Co-Founder of Semrush.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Second quarter revenue of $91.0 million, up 22% year-over-year.

Income from operations of $3.4 million for the second quarter, compared to a loss from operations of $2.3 million in the prior year period.

Operating margin of 3.7% for the second quarter, compared to operating margin of (3.1)% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations of $12.2 million for the second quarter, compared to a non-GAAP income from operations of $2.3 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 13.4% for the second quarter, compared to non-GAAP operating margin of 3.1% in the prior year period.

Q2 free cash flow of $7.6 million and free cash flow margin of 8.4%.

ARR of $377.7 million as of June 30, 2024, up 25% year-over-year.

Over 116,000 paying customers as of June 30, 2024, up 11.5% from a year ago.

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 107% as of June 30, 2024, consistent with the previous quarter.

See " Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Definitions of Key Metrics" below for how Semrush defines ARR, dollar-based net revenue retention, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin, and the financial tables that accompany this release for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its closest comparable GAAP financial measure.

Second Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

We are committed to empowering our customers with the best-in-class platform needed to boost their online presence and gain an edge in the market. In the second quarter, we advanced and expanded many of our offerings:

Semrush Enterprise SEO Platform is receiving strong demand; new deals were signed with large multinational corporations including Digital Ocean, HSBC, and the Royal Bank of Canada.

Launched AI Keyword Inspector for App Store Optimization. The product recommends high performing keywords for developers and marketers to use when listing and advertising their apps for increased visibility and downloads.

Upgraded ContentShake AI with an AI Images feature. The feature allows users to generate visually compelling content to complement blog and social media posts using simple text prompts.

Added daily and weekly metrics to.Trends, allowing businesses to uncover traffic insights on their competitors in real time.

Acquired a majority stake in Brand24.

Semrush customers who pay more than $10,000 annually grew by 37% year-over-year.

Ended the quarter with approximately 1.1 million registered free active customers.

Business Outlook

" Growth was driven primarily by an expansion of our average revenue per customer as we continue to execute on our cross-sell and up-sell strategy," said Brian Mulroy, CFO of Semrush. " We posted another quarter of strong profitability, with non-GAAP income from operations of $12.2 million and non-GAAP operating margin of 13.4%. We are executing well through the first half, gaining traction and strong returns on our strategic investments and remain confident in our ability to deliver long-term efficient growth."

Based on information as of today, August 5, 2024, we are issuing the following financial guidance:

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Outlook

For the third quarter, we expect revenue in a range of $96.0 to $97.0 million, which at the mid-point would represent growth of approximately 23% year-over-year.

We expect third quarter non-GAAP operating margin to be approximately 11.0%.

Full-Year 2024 Financial Outlook

For the full year, we expect revenue in a range of $373.0 to $375.0 million, which represents growth of 21% to 22% year-over-year.

We expect a full year non-GAAP operating margin of 10.5% to 11.5%.

We expect the full year free cash flow margin to be approximately 8.0%.

As previously disclosed, we are no longer providing guidance for non-GAAP net income, and instead are guiding both non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow margin. Also as previously disclosed, we have also updated our definitions of non-GAAP income (loss) from operations to exclude Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets, Acquisition Related Costs, Restructuring Costs and other one-time expenses outside the ordinary course of business in addition to the prior exclusion of Stock Based Compensation. Our guidance for the third quarter 2024 and full year 2024, as well as actual results presented herein, reflect this change.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow margin guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures, in particular the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Details

Semrush will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results, business highlights, outlook and other matters, the details for which are provided below.

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Hosts: Oleg Shchegolev, CEO, Eugene Levin, President, and Brian Mulroy, CFO

Conference ID: 618536

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 833 470 1428

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 929 526 1599

Registration:

The live webcast of the conference call as well as the replay can be accessed for a limited time from the Semrush investor relations website at http://investors.semrush.com/.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Florida, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, guidance on financial results for the third quarter and full year of 2024 (including revenue, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow margin); statements regarding the expectations of demand for our products, our upcoming Analyst Day, adoption of and demand for new products and features and results of recent acquisitions; statements about expansion of our platform, and launching new products; statements about future operating results, including revenue, growth opportunities, variability of expenses, future spending and incremental investments, business trends, our ability to deliver profits, and growth and value for shareholders.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on form 10-K, and our subsequently filed quarterly reports and other SEC filings. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations page on its website at investors.semrush.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Definitions of Key Metrics

We believe that providing non-GAAP information to investors, in addition to the GAAP presentation, allows investors to view the financial results in the way management views the operating results. We further believe that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand our financial performance, but also to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. We also believe that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. We also believe free cash flow margin is useful to investors as we monitor it as a measure of our overall business performance, which enables us to analyze our future performance without the effects of non-cash items and allows us to better understand the cash needs of our business. The non-GAAP information included in this press release should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as of a given date as the monthly recurring revenue that we expect to contractually receive from all paid subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of that date multiplied by 12. We include both monthly recurring paid subscriptions, which renew automatically unless canceled, as well as the annual recurring paid subscriptions so long as we do not have any indication that a customer has canceled or intends to cancel its subscription and we continue to generate revenue from them.

Dollar-based net revenue retention is defined as (a) the revenue from our customers during the twelve-month period ending one year prior to such period as the denominator and (b) the revenue from those same customers during the twelve months ending as of the end of such period as the numerator. This calculation excludes revenue from new customers and any non-recurring revenue.

Free cash flow and free cash flow margin. We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by GAAP revenue.

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, and non-GAAP operating margin. As described above, we have updated our definitions for non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and have introduced non-GAAP operating margin; the updated definitions, which apply to our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2024, are as follows. We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as GAAP income (loss) from operations, excluding Stock Based Compensation, Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets, Acquisition Related Costs, Restructuring Costs and other one-time expenses outside the ordinary course of business (for example, our Exit Costs incurred primarily in 2022). We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income (loss) from operations divided by GAAP revenue. We believe investors may want to consider our results with and without the effects of these items in order to compare our financial performance with that of other companies that exclude such items and to compare our results to prior periods.

Stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense accounted for in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense allows for financial results that are more indicative of our operational performance and provide for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and company to company due to such things as differing valuation methodologies, timing of awards and changes in stock price.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. Excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets from non-GAAP expense and income measures allows management and investors to evaluate results "as-if" the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired and, therefore, provides a supplemental measure of performance in which our acquired intellectual property is treated in a comparable manner to our internally developed intellectual property. These amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation.

Restructuring and other costs. Restructuring and other costs include restructuring expenses as well as other charges that are unusual in nature, are the result of unplanned events, and arise outside the ordinary course of our business. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance costs, charges for the closure of excess facilities and other contract termination costs. Other costs include litigation contingency reserves, asset impairment charges, relocation expenses associated with the migration of employees in 2022 that occurred throughout 2022 and early 2023, and gains or losses on the sale or disposition of certain non-strategic assets or product lines.

Acquisition-related costs, net. In recent years, we have completed a number of acquisitions, which result in transition, integration and other acquisition-related expense which would not otherwise have been incurred, are unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are deal-specific or outside of our control, are not indicative of our operational performance (or that of the acquired businesses or assets) and are likely to fluctuate as our acquisition activity increases or decreases in future periods. By excluding acquisition-related costs and adjustments from our non-GAAP measures, management is better able to evaluate our ability to utilize our existing assets and estimate the long-term value that acquired assets will generate for us.

Semrush Holdings, Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 90,951 $ 74,693 $ 176,763 $ 145,563 Cost of revenue (1) 14,957 12,972 29,602 25,611 Gross profit 75,994 61,721 147,161 119,952 Operating expenses Sales and marketing (1) 35,000 30,237 68,921 65,733 Research and development (1) 19,288 14,116 36,592 27,996 General and administrative (1) 18,312 19,388 36,786 38,028 Exit costs - 309 - 1,292 Total operating expenses 72,600 64,050 142,299 133,049 Income (loss) from operations 3,394 (2,329 ) 4,862 (13,097 ) Other income, net 2,616 2,919 6,255 4,624 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,010 590 11,117 (8,473 ) Provision for income taxes 4,649 869 7,753 1,666 Net income (loss) 1,361 (279 ) 3,364 (10,139 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries (298 ) - (433 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to Semrush Holdings, Inc. $ 1,659 $ (279 ) $ 3,797 $ (10,139 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Semrush Holdings, Inc. per share attributable to common stockholders-basic: $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.03 $ (0.07 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Semrush Holdings, Inc. per share attributable to common stockholders-diluted: $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.03 $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders-basic: 145,678 142,239 145,122 141,946 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders-diluted: 148,825 142,239 148,261 141,946

¹ includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 59 $ 32 $ 98 $ 49 Sales and marketing 1,209 840 1,979 1,368 Research and development 1,371 542 2,007 885 General and administrative 4,527 2,351 8,197 4,259 Total stock-based compensation $ 7,166 $ 3,765 $ 12,281 $ 6,561

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations ($) (%) ($) (%) ($) (%) ($) (%) Income (loss) from operations $ 3,394 4 % $ (2,329 ) (3 )% $ 4,862 3 % $ (13,097 ) (9 )% Stock-based compensation expense 7,166 8 % 3,765 5 % 12,281 7 % 6,561 5 % Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations (prior definition) $ 10,560 12 % $ 1,436 2 % $ 17,143 10 % $ (6,536 ) (4 )% Amortization of acquired intangibles 890 1 % 548 1 % 1,582 1 % 1,070 1 % Restructuring and other costs - - % 309 - % 2,124 1 % 1,292 1 % Acquisition-related costs, net 737 1 % - - % 1,075 1 % - - % Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations (new definition) $ 12,187 14 % $ 2,293 3 % $ 21,924 13 % $ (4,174 ) (2 )%

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Free cash flow ($) (%) ($) (%) ($) (%) ($) (%) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 12,143 13 % $ (6,314 ) (8 )% $ 26,922 15 % $ (9,923 ) (7 )% Purchases of property and equipment (2,147 ) (2 )% (689 ) (1 )% (2,906 ) (2 )% (957 ) (1 )% Capitalization of internal-use software costs (2,354 ) (3 )% (1,574 ) (2 )% (4,369 ) (3 )% (2,630 ) (2 )% Free cash flow $ 7,642 8 % $ (8,577 ) (11 )% $ 19,647 10 % $ (13,510 ) (10 )%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) As of June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,626 $ 58,848 Short-term investments 161,906 179,721 Accounts receivable 9,060 7,897 Deferred contract costs, current portion 9,738 9,074 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,268 10,014 Total current assets 280,598 265,554 Property and equipment, net 7,395 6,686 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,812 14,069 Intangible assets, net 26,948 16,083 Goodwill 40,630 24,879 Deferred contract costs, net of current portion 2,997 3,586 Other long-term assets 2,568 633 Total assets $ 372,948 $ 331,490 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,199 $ 9,187 Accrued expenses 21,788 19,891 Deferred revenue 66,589 58,310 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,829 4,274 Other current liabilities 7,601 2,817 Total current liabilities 112,006 94,479 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 237 331 Deferred tax liability 1,932 839 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,084 10,331 Other long-term liabilities 1,534 1,195 Total liabilities 123,793 107,175 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 8,733 - Stockholders' equity Class A common stock 1 1 Class B common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 306,103 291,898 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,284 ) (752 ) Accumulated deficit (68,201 ) (71,998 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Semrush Holdings, Inc. 235,619 219,149 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 4,803 5,166 Total stockholders' equity 240,422 224,315 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 372,948 $ 331,490

Semrush Holdings, Inc. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 3,364 $ (10,139 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 4,269 3,135 Amortization of deferred contract costs 6,054 4,855 Amortization (accretion) of premiums and discounts on investments (2,023 ) (3,201 ) Non-cash lease expense 2,233 1,886 Stock-based compensation expense 12,281 6,561 Non-cash interest expense - 105 Change in fair value of convertible debt securities - (380 ) Deferred taxes (217 ) 81 Other non-cash items 1,400 649 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (774 ) (422 ) Deferred contract costs (6,129 ) (5,768 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,017 ) (5,869 ) Accounts payable 1,906 (5,184 ) Accrued expenses 2,917 (1,390 ) Other current liabilities 360 - Deferred revenue 7,353 6,958 Other long-term liabilities 92 - Change in operating lease liability (2,147 ) (1,800 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 26,922 (9,923 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,906 ) (957 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (4,369 ) (2,630 ) Purchases of short-term investments (83,605 ) (172,687 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 102,500 132,741 Purchases of convertible debt securities (650 ) (323 ) Funding of investment loan receivable (7,000 ) - Cash paid for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (10,026 ) (1,082 ) Purchases of other investments (131 ) (150 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,187 ) (45,088 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,053 302 Proceeds from issuance of shares in connection with employee stock purchase plan - 264 Payment of finance leases (493 ) (1,209 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,560 (643 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (614 ) (39 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,681 (55,693 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 58,848 79,765 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 81,529 $ 24,072

