HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nine Energy Service, Inc. ("Nine" or the "Company") (NYSE: NINE) reported second quarter 2024 revenues of $132.4 million, net loss of $(14.0) million, or $(0.40) per diluted share and $(0.40) per basic share, and adjusted EBITDA of $9.7 million. The Company had provided original second quarter 2024 revenue guidance between $130.0 and $140.0 million, with actual results coming within the provided range.

" The US rig count continued to decline during Q2, which impacted both our revenue and earnings. Since the end of 2023, over 40 additional rigs have come out of the market, following a year in which we had 150 rigs exit. As a spot-market business, our revenue and earnings are correlated closely with the US rig count," said Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nine Energy Service.

" As anticipated, cementing revenue was down slightly in Q2. This service line has been significantly impacted by the continued rig decline. However, historically the cementing business recovers rapidly with the market and is one of our most differentiated service lines. Completion tool revenue was down single digits this quarter, due to a reduction in US market activity and lower international tool sales. Growing our international tools business continues to be an important part of our long-term strategy but will continue to be lumpy in the near-term. We had a strong quarter within our US refrac business, surpassing over 300 jobs run to-date and establishing ourselves as one of the top providers in the US. Coiled tubing revenue was down due to whitespace in the Permian, as well as sustained lower activity levels in the Haynesville. Despite a tough market and a difficult competitive landscape, wireline maintained flat revenue this quarter and continues to differentiate through superior service quality and wellsite execution.

" Q2 was a challenging quarter with natural gas prices averaging below $2.15 for the first half of 2024, leading to lower activity levels and increased whitespace across all basins. Thus far, the rig count in Q3 has been relatively flat since the end of Q2 and activity and pricing levels are mostly stable. Because of this, we expect Q3 revenue and profitability to be relatively flat compared with Q2.

" It is extremely difficult to predict commodity prices, but the oil markets have remained mostly stable, and we do remain positive on the medium and long-term outlook for the gas markets. Nine's exposure to the gas markets provide a significant catalyst for growth if natural gas prices recover. We have weathered difficult markets before and have maintained a strong team across service lines and basins. Our asset-light business model allows us to shift quickly with the market, while not impeding the quality of the business. We are prepared and experienced in capitalizing on a growing market and believe we are differentiated in our service and technology offerings."

Operating Results

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported revenues of $132.4 million, gross profit of $11.4 million and adjusted gross profitB of $20.4 million. During the second quarter, the Company generated ROIC of (19.5)% and adjusted ROICC of (1.5)%.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported general and administrative ("G&A") expense of $12.5 million. Depreciation and amortization expense ("D&A") in the second quarter of 2024 was $9.4 million.

The Company's tax provision was approximately $0.3 million year to date. The provision for 2024 is the result of our tax position in state and non-U.S. tax jurisdictions.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $12.9 million. Capital expenditures totaled $2.5 million during the second quarter of 2024 and totaled $8.1 million for the first half of 2024. The Company had previously provided full-year 2024 capex guidance of $15 to $25 million, which has been reduced to $10 to $15 million.

As of June 30, 2024, Nine's cash and cash equivalents were $26.0 million, and the Company had $24.8 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, resulting in a total liquidity position of $50.8 million as of June 30, 2024. On June 30, 2024, the Company had $52.0 million of borrowings under the revolving credit facility. On July 29, 2024, the Company borrowed an additional $3.0 million under the revolving credit facility.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company sold approximately 4.2 million shares of common stock under its at-the-market equity offering program, which generated approximately $6.8 million in net proceeds.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Revenues $ 132,401 $ 142,120 Cost and expenses Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 112,048 116,006 General and administrative expenses 12,482 12,265 Depreciation 6,602 6,734 Amortization of intangibles 2,796 2,796 Gain on revaluation of contingent liability (118 ) (74 ) (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 27 (26 ) Income (loss) from operations (1,436 ) 4,419 Interest expense 12,782 12,792 Interest income (154 ) (310 ) Other income (162 ) (162 ) Loss before income taxes (13,902 ) (7,901 ) Provision for income taxes 139 154 Net loss $ (14,041 ) $ (8,055 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.40 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 35,477,154 33,850,317 Diluted 35,477,154 33,850,317 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 and $0 $ 53 $ (210 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 53 (210 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (13,988 ) $ (8,265 )

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,027 $ 10,237 Accounts receivable, net 84,398 90,968 Income taxes receivable 679 344 Inventories, net 59,710 56,340 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,519 9,798 Total current assets 178,333 167,687 Property and equipment, net 77,057 81,232 Operating lease right of use assets, net 38,456 40,600 Finance lease right of use assets, net 48 31 Intangible assets, net 84,837 87,633 Other long-term assets 2,991 3,227 Total assets $ 381,722 $ 380,410 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 39,395 $ 38,828 Accrued expenses 32,393 22,804 Current portion of long-term debt 730 1,805 Current portion of operating lease obligations 10,415 10,396 Current portion of finance lease obligations 30 21 Total current liabilities 82,963 73,854 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 318,748 317,100 Long-term operating lease obligations 28,686 30,903 Other long-term liabilities 1,040 1,867 Total liabilities 431,437 423,724 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock (120,000,000 shares authorized at $.01 par value; 41,167,385 and 35,324,861 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively) 412 353 Additional paid-in capital 803,215 795,687 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,016 ) (5,069 ) Accumulated deficit (848,326 ) (834,285 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (49,715 ) (43,314 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 381,722 $ 380,410

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (14,041 ) $ (8,055 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided (used in) by operating activities Depreciation 6,602 6,734 Amortization of intangibles 2,796 2,796 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,862 1,795 Amortization of operating leases 3,337 3,294 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 346 (1 ) Provision for inventory obsolescence 338 220 Stock-based compensation expense 807 581 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 27 (26 ) Gain on revaluation of contingent liability (118 ) (74 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable, net 6,227 (2,533 ) Inventories, net (3,654 ) (2,229 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,279 (430 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,488 (7,796 ) Income taxes receivable/payable (334 ) 148 Operating lease obligations (3,288 ) (3,251 ) Other assets and liabilities (780 ) (10 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,894 (8,837 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 6 28 Purchases of property and equipment (2,639 ) (5,488 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,633 ) (5,460 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on ABL credit facility - (5,000 ) Payments of short-term debt (1,075 ) (1,054 ) Payments on finance leases (17 ) (10 ) Payments of contingent liability (184 ) (159 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ATM program 6,780 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,504 (6,223 ) Impact of foreign currency exchange on cash 25 (83 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,790 (20,603 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 10,237 30,840 End of period $ 26,027 $ 10,237

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Net loss $ (14,041 ) $ (8,055 ) Interest expense 12,782 12,792 Interest income (154 ) (310 ) Depreciation 6,602 6,734 Amortization of intangibles 2,796 2,796 Provision for income taxes 139 154 EBITDA $ 8,124 $ 14,111 Gain on revaluation of contingent liability (1) (118 ) (74 ) Restructuring charges 315 27 Stock-based compensation expense 807 581 Cash award expense 580 415 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 27 (26 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,735 $ 15,034 (1) Amounts relate to the revaluation of contingent liability associated with a 2018 acquisition.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION AND CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED ROIC (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Net loss $ (14,041 ) $ (8,055 ) Add back: Interest expense 12,782 12,792 Interest income (154 ) (310 ) Restructuring charges 315 27 Adjusted after-tax net operating income (loss) $ (1,098 ) $ 4,454 Total capital as of prior period-end: Total stockholders' deficit $ (43,314 ) $ (35,630 ) Total debt 353,805 359,859 Less: cash and cash equivalents (10,237 ) (30,840 ) Total capital as of prior period-end: $ 300,254 $ 293,389 Total capital as of period-end: Total stockholders' deficit $ (49,715 ) $ (43,314 ) Total debt 352,730 353,805 Less: cash and cash equivalents (26,027 ) (10,237 ) Total capital as of period-end: $ 276,988 $ 300,254 Average total capital $ 288,621 $ 296,822 ROIC -19.5 % -10.9 % Adjusted ROIC -1.5 % 6.0 %

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Calculation of gross profit: Revenues $ 132,401 $ 142,120 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 112,048 116,006 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,139 6,263 Amortization of intangibles 2,796 2,796 Gross profit $ 11,418 $ 17,055 Adjusted gross profit reconciliation: Gross profit $ 11,418 $ 17,055 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,139 6,263 Amortization of intangibles 2,796 2,796 Adjusted gross profit $ 20,353 $ 26,114

