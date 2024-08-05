Fidelity National Financial, Inc.: FNF Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned, publicly traded subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) ("F&G"), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter were $306 million, or $1.12 per diluted share (per share), compared to $219 million, or $0.81 per share, for the second quarter of 2023. Net earnings attributable to common shareholders include mark-to-market effects and non-recurring items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings) for the second quarter were $338 million, or $1.24 per share, compared to $274 million, or $1.01 per share, for the second quarter of 2023. The Title Segment contributed $241 million, compared to $226 million for the second quarter of 2023. The F&G Segment contributed $122 million, compared to $67 million for the second quarter of 2023. The Corporate Segment had adjusted net earnings of $2 million before eliminating $27 million of dividend income from F&G in the consolidated financial statements, compared to $2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The Title Segment's increase reflects higher average fee per file, higher agency revenue and an uplift in investment income. F&G Segment adjusted net earnings include alternative investment returns below our long-term expectations of $17 million and net significant expense items of $10 million. Please see "Segment Financial Results" for F&G under "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further explanation.

Company Highlights

Title Segment revenue and margin uplift; continue to successfully navigate current market: For the Title Segment, total revenue of $1.9 billion for the quarter, in line with the second quarter of 2023. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of $2.0 billion for the second quarter, a 5% increase over $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-tax title margin was 16.2% for the quarter, compared to 15.8% in the second quarter of 2023

For the Title Segment, total revenue of $1.9 billion for the quarter, in line with the second quarter of 2023. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, of $2.0 billion for the second quarter, a 5% increase over $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-tax title margin was 16.2% for the quarter, compared to 15.8% in the second quarter of 2023 F&G Segment sustainable sales growth across multi-channel platform and record assets under management : For the F&G Segment, record gross sales of $4.4 billion for the second quarter, a 47% increase over the second quarter of 2023. F&G achieved record assets under management (AUM) of $52.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, driven by new business flows, stable inforce retention and net debt and equity proceeds over the past twelve months

: For the F&G Segment, record gross sales of $4.4 billion for the second quarter, a 47% increase over the second quarter of 2023. F&G achieved record assets under management (AUM) of $52.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, driven by new business flows, stable inforce retention and net debt and equity proceeds over the past twelve months Sustainable common dividend backed by strong balance sheet: FNF paid common dividends of $0.48 per share for $131 million and ended the second quarter with $696 million in cash and short-term liquid investments at the holding company

William P. Foley, II, Chairman, commented, "Our Title business continues to perform well, delivering an industry leading adjusted pre-tax Title margin of 16.2% for the second quarter, as compared to 15.8% in the year ago quarter, and demonstrating our disciplined operating strategy as we've adapted to the current market. While higher mortgage rates are impacting residential purchase volumes, F&G is benefiting from strong demand for its products given demographic tailwinds, prior investments in building out its multi-channel sales platform and continued strong investment performance. As a result, F&G has achieved record gross sales of $4.4 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 47% over the second quarter of 2023, as the business is seeing strength across all of its sales channels. F&G's earnings contribution to FNF has grown to 40% for the first half of 2024, providing an important complement to our Title business. Taken together, our business is performing at a high level which speaks to both our momentum and successful execution to deliver strong results."

Summary Financial Results

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year to Date

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 2024

2023 Total revenue $ 3,158

$ 3,068 $ 6,457

$ 5,542 F&G total gross sales1 $ 4,420

$ 3,008 $ 7,915

$ 6,289 F&G assets under management1 $ 52,208

$ 46,004 $ 52,208

$ 46,004 Total assets $ 88,824

$ 73,021 $ 88,824

$ 73,021 Adjusted pre-tax title margin 16.2 %

15.8 % 13.7 %

13.2 % Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 306

$ 219 $ 554

$ 160 Net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.12

$ 0.81 $ 2.04

$ 0.59 Adjusted net earnings1 $ 338

$ 274 $ 544

$ 425 Adjusted net earnings per share1 $ 1.24

$ 1.01 $ 2.00

$ 1.57 Weighted average common diluted shares 273

271 272

271 Total common shares outstanding 273

272 273

272

1 See definition of non-GAAP measures below

Segment Financial Results

Title Segment

This segment consists of the operations of the Company's title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide core title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including loan sub-servicing, valuations, default services, and home warranty.

Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Through the second quarter, we have continued to effectively manage our business to the trend in opened orders and delivered another industry leading performance, while generating strong cash flows that we have used to reinvest in the business and return to our shareholders. Our results reflect a disciplined operating strategy and ongoing investments in data and innovative technologies like InHere, our industry leading digital transaction platform. We had over 1 million real estate professionals and consumers use inHere in full year 2023 and nearly 700,000 in the first half of this year. Additionally, during the quarter we named our Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. This appointment highlights AI's importance for the future and our commitment to responsibly harness its potential to generate efficiencies, increase productivity and enhance our customers' experience throughout their transactions."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total revenue of $1.9 billion, compared with $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2023

of $1.9 billion, compared with $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2023 Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses , of $2.0 billion, a 5% increase over second quarter of 2023 Direct title premiums of $564 million, a 4% increase over second quarter of 2023 Agency title premiums of $784 million, a 10% increase over second quarter of 2023 Commercial revenue of $273 million, a 4% increase over second quarter of 2023

, of $2.0 billion, a 5% increase over second quarter of 2023 Purchase orders opened increased 2% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed were in line with the second quarter of 2023

opened increased 2% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed were in line with the second quarter of 2023 Refinance orders opened decreased 1% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed decreased 4% on a daily basis from second quarter of 2023

opened decreased 1% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed decreased 4% on a daily basis from second quarter of 2023 Commercial orders opened increased 1% over the second quarter of 2023 and commercial orders closed decreased 7% from second quarter of 2023

opened increased 1% over the second quarter of 2023 and commercial orders closed decreased 7% from second quarter of 2023 Total fee per file of $3,759 for the second quarter, a 4% increase over the second quarter of 2023

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Pre-tax title margin of 12.2% and industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin of 16.2% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 12.5% and 15.8%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023

of 12.2% and industry leading of 16.2% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 12.5% and 15.8%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023 Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations in Title for the second quarter of $235 million, compared with $233 million for the second quarter of 2023

for the second quarter of $235 million, compared with $233 million for the second quarter of 2023 Adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title for the second quarter of $324 million compared with $302 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase reflects higher average fee per file, higher agency revenue and an uplift in investment income

F&G Segment

This segment consists of operations of FNF's majority-owned subsidiary F&G, a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and funding agreement and pension risk transfer institutional clients.

Chris Blunt, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our business continues to perform well as we experienced strength across all of our channels having delivered record retail sales of $3.2 billion, increasing 39% over the prior year quarter, while our institutional market sales were $1.2 billion, up strongly as compared to $700 million of sales in the prior year quarter. Our retail products are seeing strong demand as consumers want to secure relatively higher rates, guaranteed tax deferred growth and principal protection, which is particularly attractive to baby boomers who are approaching retirement, a significant demographic trend with a long tail. We ended the second quarter with a record $61.4 billion of assets under management before flow reinsurance. We have plenty of momentum and continue to drive asset growth, deliver margin expansion and generate accretive returns that are well on pace to achieve our Investor Day targets."

Second Quarter 2024

Record profitable gross sales: Gross sales of $4.4 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 47% over the second quarter of 2023, driven by record retail channel sales and robust institutional market sales

Gross sales of $4.4 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 47% over the second quarter of 2023, driven by record retail channel sales and robust institutional market sales Record Retail channel sales of $3.2 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 39% over the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong annuity sales

of $3.2 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 39% over the second quarter of 2023, driven by strong annuity sales Robust Institutional market sales of $1.2 billion, compared to $0.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023, driven by higher funding agreements due to more favorable market conditions

of $1.2 billion, compared to $0.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023, driven by higher funding agreements due to more favorable market conditions Net sales of $3.4 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 55% over the second quarter of 2023

of $3.4 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 55% over the second quarter of 2023 Record assets under management (AUM) of $52.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 13% from $46.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, driven by net new business flows, stable inforce retention and net debt and equity proceeds over the past twelve months. AUM before flow reinsurance was $61.4 billion as of June 30, 2024

of $52.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 13% from $46.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, driven by net new business flows, stable inforce retention and net debt and equity proceeds over the past twelve months. AUM before flow reinsurance was $61.4 billion as of June 30, 2024 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders for F&G Segment of $171 million for the second quarter due to favorable mark-to-market movement, compared to $110 million for the second quarter of 2023 which included favorable mark-to-market movement

of $171 million for the second quarter due to favorable mark-to-market movement, compared to $110 million for the second quarter of 2023 which included favorable mark-to-market movement Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders for F&G Segment of $122 million for the second quarter, compared to $67 million for the second quarter of 2023 F&G's adjusted net earnings reflect alternatives investment portfolio short-term mark-to-market movement that differs from long-term return expectation. The second quarter of 2024 includes short term investment income from alternative investments and $10 million of net significant expense items, whereas the second quarter of 2023 included short term investment income from alternative investments and $4 million of significant income items As compared to the prior year quarter, adjusted net earnings reflect asset growth, margin diversification from accretive flow reinsurance fees and owned distribution margin, disciplined expense management and higher interest expense due to planned capital market activity Please see "Segment Financial Results" for F&G under "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further explanation

of $122 million for the second quarter, compared to $67 million for the second quarter of 2023

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Eliminations Three Months Ended









June 30, 2024









Direct title premiums

$ 564

$ 564

$ -

$ -

$ - Agency title premiums

784

784

-

-

- Escrow, title related and other fees

1,115

571

505

39

- Total title and escrow

2,463

1,919

505

39

-





















Interest and investment income

783

87

684

39

(27) Recognized gains and losses, net

(88)

(75)

(17)

4

- Total revenue

3,158

1,931

1,172

82

(27)





















Personnel costs

779

680

69

30

- Agent commissions

609

609

-

-

- Other operating expenses

387

311

46

30

- Benefits & other policy reserve changes

608

-

608

-

- Market risk benefit (gains) losses

20

-

20

-

- Depreciation and amortization

189

35

147

7

- Provision for title claim losses

61

61

-

-

- Interest expense

47

-

28

19

- Total expenses

2,700

1,696

918

86

-





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 458

$ 235

$ 254

$ (4)

$ (27)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

116

72

50

(6)

- Earnings (loss) from equity investments

1

1

-

-

- Non-controlling interests

37

5

33

(1)

-





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 306

$ 159

$ 171

$ 3

$ (27)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.13





































EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.12





































Weighted average shares - basic

271















Weighted average shares - diluted

273

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Eliminations Three Months Ended









June 30, 2024









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 306

$ 159

$ 171

$ 3

$ (27)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 458

$ 235

$ 254

$ (4)

$ (27)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

53

75

(18)

(4)

- Market related liability adjustments

(71)

-

(71)

-

- Purchase price amortization

35

14

19

2

- Transaction costs

(3)

-

(3)

-

-





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 472

$ 324

$ 181

$ (6)

$ (27)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 14

$ 89

$ (73)

$ (2)

$ - Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(4)

(21)

16

1

- Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

8

-

8

-

- Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

14

14

-

-

- Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 32

$ 82

$ (49)

$ (1)

$ -





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 338

$ 241

$ 122

$ 2

$ (27)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.24

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Three Months Ended









June 30, 2023









Direct title premiums

$ 541

$ 541

$ -

$ -

$ - Agency title premiums

713

713

-

-

- Escrow, title related and other fees

1,212

581

576

55

- Total title and escrow

2,466

1,835

576

55

-





















Interest and investment income

618

79

525

35

(21) Recognized gains and losses, net

(16)

(50)

67

(33)

- Total revenue

3,068

1,864

1,168

57

(21)





















Personnel costs

755

656

56

43

- Agent commissions

550

550

-

-

- Other operating expenses

394

330

33

31

- Benefits & other policy reserve changes

817

-

817

-

- Market risk benefit (gains) losses

(30)

-

(30)

-

- Depreciation and amortization

151

39

104

8

- Provision for title claim losses

56

56

-

-

- Interest expense

43

-

25

18

- Total expenses

2,736

1,631

1,005

100

-





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 332

$ 233

$ 163

$ (43)

$ (21)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

90

65

33

(8)

- Earnings from equity investments

1

1

-

-

- Non-controlling interests

24

4

20

-

-





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 219

$ 165

$ 110

$ (35)

$ (21)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 0.81





































EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.81





































Weighted average shares - basic

270















Weighted average shares - diluted

271

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Three Months Ended









June 30, 2023









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 219

$ 165

$ 110

$ (35)

$ (21)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 332

$ 233

$ 163

$ (43)

$ (21)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

113

50

30

33

- Market related liability adjustments

(102)

-

(102)

-

- Purchase price amortization

28

19

6

3

- Transaction costs

2

-

-

2

-





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 373

$ 302

$ 97

$ (5)

$ (21)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 41

$ 69

$ (66)

$ 38

$ - Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(11)

(17)

15

(9)

- Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

8

-

8

-

- Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

17

9

-

8

- Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 55

$ 61

$ (43)

$ 37

$ -





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 274

$ 226

$ 67

$ 2

$ (21)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.01







































FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Six Months Ended









June 30, 2024









Direct title premiums

$ 1,004

$ 1,004

$ -

$ -

$ - Agency title premiums

1,377

1,377

-

-

- Escrow, title related and other fees

2,396

1,055

1,246

95

- Total title and escrow

4,777

3,436

1,246

95

-





















Interest and investment income

1,493

170

1,300

77

(54) Recognized gains and losses, net

187

(12)

195

4

- Total revenue

6,457

3,594

2,741

176

(54)





















Personnel costs

1,506

1,298

135

73

- Agent commissions

1,069

1,069

-

-

- Other operating expenses

756

596

104

56

- Benefits & other policy reserve changes

1,769

-

1,769

-

- Market risk benefit (gains) losses

9

-

9

-

- Depreciation and amortization

356

71

270

15

- Provision for title claim losses

107

107

-

-

- Interest expense

96

-

58

38

- Total expenses

5,668

3,141

2,345

182

-





















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 789

$ 453

$ 396

$ (6)

$ (54)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

179

117

76

(14)

- Earnings (loss) from equity investments

2

2

-

-

- Non-controlling interests

58

7

51

-

-





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 554

$ 331

$ 269

$ 8

$ (54)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.04





































EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.04





































Weighted average shares - basic

271















Weighted average shares - diluted

272

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Six Months Ended









June 30, 2024









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 554

$ 331

$ 269

$ 8

$ (54)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 789

$ 453

$ 396

$ (6)

$ (54)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

22

12

14

(4)

- Market related liability adjustments

(126)

-

(126)

-

- Purchase price amortization

76

30

41

5

- Transaction costs

(2)

-

(3)

1

-





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 759

$ 495

$ 322

$ (4)

$ (54)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (30)

$ 42

$ (74)

$ 2

$ - Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

7

(10)

17

-

- Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

8

8

-

-

- Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

5

-

5

-

- Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (10)

$ 40

$ (52)

$ 2

$ -





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 544

$ 371

$ 217

$ 10

$ (54)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 2.00

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)











F&G







Six Months Ended

Consolidated

Title



Corporate and

Other

Elimination June 30, 2023









Direct title premiums

$ 969

$ 969

$ -

$ -

$ - Agency title premiums

1,263

1,263

-

-

- Escrow, title related and other fees

2,092

1,052

941

99

- Total title and escrow

4,324

3,284

941

99

-





















Interest and investment income

1,229

160

1,044

46

(21) Recognized gains and losses, net

(11)

(28)

52

(35)

- Total revenue

5,542

3,416

2,037

110

(21)





















Personnel costs

1,432

1,254

109

69

- Agent commissions

970

970

-

-

- Other operating expenses

754

626

69

59

- Benefits & other policy reserve changes

1,629

-

1,629

-

- Market risk benefit (gains) losses

29

-

29

-

- Depreciation and amortization

285

76

194

15

- Provision for title claim losses

100

100

-

-

- Interest expense

85

-

47

38

- Total expenses

5,284

3,026

2,077

181

-





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 258

$ 390

$ (40)

$ (71)

$ (21)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

104

92

25

(13)

- Earnings from equity investments

1

1

-

-

- Non-controlling interests

(5)

6

(11)

-

-





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 160

$ 293

$ (54)

$ (58)

$ (21)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 0.59















EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.59





































Weighted average shares - basic

270















Weighted average shares - diluted

271

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Six Months Ended









June 30, 2023









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 160

$ 293

$ (54)

$ (58)

$ (21)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 258

$ 390

$ (40)

$ (71)

$ (21)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

167

28

104

35

- Market related liability adjustments

142

-

142

-

- Purchase price amortization

55

37

11

7

- Transaction costs

7

-

2

5

-





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 629

$ 455

$ 219

$ (24)

$ (21)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 371

$ 65

$ 259

$ 47

$ - Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(81)

(16)

(54)

(11)

- Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

7

(1)

-

8

- Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(32)

-

(32)

-

- Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 265

$ 48

$ 173

$ 44

$ -





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 425

$ 341

$ 119

$ (14)

$ (21)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$ 1.57

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In millions)





June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash and investment portfolio



$ 63,916



$ 58,816 Goodwill



5,107



4,830 Title plant



420



418 Total assets



88,824



80,614 Notes payable



4,175



3,887 Reserve for title claim losses



1,721



1,770 Secured trust deposits



800



731 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) earnings



(2,087)



(2,119) Non-controlling interests



721



552 Total equity and non-controlling interests



7,981



7,460 Total equity attributable to common shareholders



7,260



6,908

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

Title Segment

The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023



June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Pre-tax earnings $ 235 $ 233



$ 453 $ 390 Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Recognized (gains) and losses, net 75 50



12 28 Purchase price amortization 14 19



30 37 Total non-GAAP adjustments 89 69



42 65 Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 324 $ 302



$ 495 $ 455 Adjusted pre-tax margin 16.2 % 15.8 %



13.7 % 13.2 %

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022 Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data) Total opened orders*

344

315

257

318

347

308

266

363 Total opened orders per day*

5.5

5.1

4.1

5.0

5.4

5.0

4.3

5.7 Purchase % of opened orders

80 %

79 %

78 %

80 %

79 %

78 %

76 %

76 % Refinance % of opened orders

20 %

21 %

22 %

20 %

21 %

22 %

24 %

24 % Total closed orders*

229

186

192

224

233

188

216

278 Total closed orders per day*

3.6

3.0

3.1

3.6

3.6

3.0

3.5

4.3 Purchase % of closed orders

81 %

79 %

80 %

80 %

81 %

78 %

76 %

76 % Refinance % of closed orders

19 %

21 %

20 %

20 %

19 %

22 %

24 %

24 %

































Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's) Total commercial revenue

$ 273

$ 238

$ 294

$ 263

$ 263

$ 241

$ 344

$ 381 Total commercial opened orders

50.7

48.7

43.7

49.1

50.2

48.5

44.9

54.8 Total commercial closed orders

25.7

24.3

26.3

25.6

27.7

24.7

30.5

35.2

































National commercial revenue

$ 145

$ 123

$ 164

$ 131

$ 132

$ 123

$ 177

$ 195 National commercial opened orders

21.4

19.4

18.2

19.2

19.5

18.8

17.8

22.1 National commercial closed orders

9.8

9.2

10.1

9.4

10.1

8.7

11.9

14.0

































Total Fee Per File Fee per file

$ 3,759

$ 3,555

$ 3,806

$ 3,618

$ 3,598

$ 3,446

$ 3,649

$ 3,621 Residential fee per file

$ 2,995

$ 2,746

$ 2,889

$ 2,861

$ 2,897

$ 2,601

$ 2,542

$ 2,697 Total commercial fee per file

$ 10,600

$ 9,800

$ 11,200

$ 10,300

$ 9,500

$ 9,800

$ 11,300

$ 10,800 National commercial fee per file

$ 14,800

$ 13,400

$ 16,300

$ 14,000

$ 13,000

$ 14,100

$ 14,900

$ 13,900

































Total Staffing Total field operations employees

10,300

10,000

9,900

10,400

10,600

10,400

10,700

12,000

































Actual title claims paid ($ millions)

$ 70

$ 70

$ 64

$ 69

$ 67

$ 62

$ 79

$ 65

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. MONTHLY TITLE ORDER STATISTICS







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) April 2024



119,000 81 %



75,000 81 % May 2024



118,000 80 %



81,000 82 % June 2024



107,000 79 %



73,000 81 %













Second Quarter 2024



344,000 80 %



229,000 81 %



















Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)



/ (% Purchase) April 2023



106,000 80 %



70,000 80 % May 2023



125,000 79 %



81,000 81 % June 2023



116,000 79 %



82,000 81 %













Second Quarter 2023



347,000 79 %



233,000 81 % * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G Segment

The table below reconciles net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders. The F&G Segment is reported net of noncontrolling minority interest.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 171

$ 110

$ 269

$ (54) Non-GAAP adjustments(1):













Recognized (gains) losses, net (18)

30

14

104 Market related liability adjustments (71)

(102)

(126)

142 Purchase price amortization 19

6

41

11 Transaction costs (3)

-

(3)

2 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments 16

15

17

(54) Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments 8

8

5

(32) Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders (1) $ 122

$ 67

$ 217

$ 119

Adjusted net earnings of $122 million for the second quarter of 2024 include $122 million, or $0.45 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $3 million, or $0.01 per share, of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income; partially offset by $13 million, or $0.05 per share, of net expense from actuarial model updates and refinements. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $139 million, or $0.51 per share.





include $122 million, or $0.45 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $3 million, or $0.01 per share, of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income; partially offset by $13 million, or $0.05 per share, of net expense from actuarial model updates and refinements. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $139 million, or $0.51 per share. Adjusted net earnings of $67 million for the second quarter of 2023 included $69 million, or $0.26 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $4 million, or $0.01 per share, of bond prepay income. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $116 million, or $0.43 per share.





included $69 million, or $0.26 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $4 million, or $0.01 per share, of bond prepay income. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $116 million, or $0.43 per share. Adjusted net earnings of $217 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 include $206 million, or $0.76 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $8 million or $0.03 per share of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income; partially offset by $13 million, or $0.05 per share, of net expense from actuarial model updates and refinements. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $267 million, or $0.98 per share.





include $206 million, or $0.76 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $8 million or $0.03 per share of CLO redemption gains and bond prepay income; partially offset by $13 million, or $0.05 per share, of net expense from actuarial model updates and refinements. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $267 million, or $0.98 per share. Adjusted net earnings of $119 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included $152 million, or $0.57 per share, of investment income from alternative investments and $4 million, or $0.01 per share, of bond prepay income, partially offset by $31 million, or $0.11 per share, tax valuation allowance expense. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $227 million, or $0.84 per share.

Footnotes: 1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information.

The table below provides a summary of sales highlights.





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Total annuity sales

$ 3,123

$ 2,288



$ 5,887

$ 5,012 Indexed universal life sales

44

42



86

79 Funding agreements (FABN/FHLB)

915

200



1,020

456 Pension risk transfer

338

478



922

742 Gross sales (1)

$ 4,420

$ 3,008



$ 7,915

$ 6,289 Sales attributable to flow reinsurance to third parties

(975)

(796)



(2,168)

(1,868) Net Sales (1)

$ 3,445

$ 2,212



$ 5,747

$ 4,421



Footnotes: 1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information.

DEFINITIONS

The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by the Company.

Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to common shareholders

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders to eliminate:

i. Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; and the effects of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative and other derivatives, including interest rate swaps and forwards;

ii. Market related liability adjustments: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost; the impact of initial pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses, including amortization from previously deferred pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses; and the changes in the fair value of market risk benefits by deferring current period changes and amortizing that amount over the life of the market risk benefit;

iii. Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset and the change in fair value of liabilities recognized as a result of acquisition activities);

iv. Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items;

v. Certain income tax adjustments: the impacts related to unusual tax items that do not reflect our core operating performance such as the establishment or reversal of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances in our Title and Corporate and Other segments;

vi. Other "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual items": Management excludes certain items determined to be "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual" from adjusted net earnings when incurred if it is determined these expenses are not a reflection of the core business and when the nature of the item is such that it is not reasonably likely to recur within two years and/or there was not a similar item in the preceding two years;

vii. Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments: the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments attributable to the equity interest of entities that FNF does not wholly own; and

viii. Income taxes: the income tax impact related to the above-mentioned adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction

While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of F&G, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations. Adjusted net earnings should not be used as a substitute for net earnings (loss). However, we believe the adjustments made to net earnings (loss) in order to derive adjusted net earnings provide an understanding of our overall results of operations.

Assets Under Management (AUM)

AUM is comprised of the following components and is reported net of reinsurance assets ceded in accordance with GAAP:

i. total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding investments in unconsolidated affiliates, owned distribution and derivatives;

ii. investments in unconsolidated affiliates at carrying value;

iii. related party loans and investments;

iv. accrued investment income;

v. the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments; and

vi. cash and cash equivalents excluding derivative collateral at the end of the period.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio that is retained.

AUM before Flow Reinsurance

AUM before Flow Reinsurance is comprised of components consistent with AUM, but also includes flow reinsured assets.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio including reinsured assets.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)

AAUM is calculated as AUM at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on retained assets.

Sales

Annuity, IUL, funding agreement and non-life contingent PRT sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Sales from these products are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e., contractholder funds) within the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. Life contingent PRT sales are recorded as premiums in revenues within the consolidated financial statements. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.