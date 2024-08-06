CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2024 - Computacenter recently received the Best Places to Work certification for 2024 in Romania. This prestigious recognition was awarded following a comprehensive assessment that included employee surveys covering areas such as engaging leadership, compensation and benefits, workplace environment, and corporate social responsibility. The evaluation also examined the company's overall people strategy. The certification highlights Computacenter's dedication to creating an outstanding work environment for its people in Romania and its commitment to their well-being.
About Computacenter
Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet.
