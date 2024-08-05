Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for July 2024

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
Year-To-Date
Jul
2024
Jul
2023
%
Chg
Jun
%
Jul
2024
Jul
2023
%
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
11,145
11,037
1.0 %
11,002
1.3 %
10,642
10,869
-2.1 %
Index options (contracts, k)
4,140
3,444
20.2 %
3,913
5.8 %
4,065
3,612
12.5 %
Futures (contracts, k)
267
212
26.1 %
235
13.7 %
242
214
12.8 %
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
1,280
1,360
-5.9 %
1,293
-1.0 %
1,404
1,424
-1.4 %
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1
76
74
3.5 %
73
4.0 %
78
83
-5.6 %
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
122,608
119,105
2.9 %
154,818
-20.8 %
144,633
135,007
7.1 %
European Equities (€, mn)
9,229
8,258
11.8 %
9,678
-4.6 %
9,665
10,024
-3.6 %
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)
105,831
83,548
26.7 %
95,010
11.4 %
699,176
718,486
-2.7 %
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)
1,022
798
28.2 %
875
16.9 %
6,311
5,861
7.7 %
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
771
623
23.7 %
792
-2.6 %
764
705
8.5 %
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
323
79
306.9 %
296
9.2 %
317
169
87.3 %
Global FX ($, mn)
45,586
44,948
1.4 %
48,651
-6.3 %
46,340
43,896
5.6 %
1 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting.
2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.
