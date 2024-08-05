Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CZTX | ISIN: US12503M1080 | Ticker-Symbol: C67
Tradegate
06.08.24
10:14 Uhr
180,95 Euro
+1,80
+1,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
179,80180,5511:17
179,95180,5511:17
PR Newswire
05.08.2024 22:30 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for July 2024

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date










Jul

2024

Jul

2023

%

Chg

Jun
2024

%
Chg

Jul

2024

Jul

2023

%
Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

11,145

11,037

1.0 %

11,002

1.3 %

10,642

10,869

-2.1 %

Index options (contracts, k)

4,140

3,444

20.2 %

3,913

5.8 %

4,065

3,612

12.5 %

Futures (contracts, k)

267

212

26.1 %

235

13.7 %

242

214

12.8 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,280

1,360

-5.9 %

1,293

-1.0 %

1,404

1,424

-1.4 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)1

76

74

3.5 %

73

4.0 %

78

83

-5.6 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

122,608

119,105

2.9 %

154,818

-20.8 %

144,633

135,007

7.1 %

European Equities (€, mn)

9,229

8,258

11.8 %

9,678

-4.6 %

9,665

10,024

-3.6 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)

105,831

83,548

26.7 %

95,010

11.4 %

699,176

718,486

-2.7 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)

1,022

798

28.2 %

875

16.9 %

6,311

5,861

7.7 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

771

623

23.7 %

792

-2.6 %

764

705

8.5 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

323

79

306.9 %

296

9.2 %

317

169

87.3 %

Global FX ($, mn)

45,586

44,948

1.4 %

48,651

-6.3 %

46,340

43,896

5.6 %

1 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange ATS Block metrics restated to incorporate a tier of sell-side activity from July 2023 and forward, previously excluded from reporting.

2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts


Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559

[email protected]

[email protected]


[email protected]

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Clear®, and CFE® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.