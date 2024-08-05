Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 15.4% in Colombia and 10.5% in Puerto Rico, and declined 11.1% in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2024 reached a total of 6.4 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.7% compared to July 2023.
Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 15.4% in Colombia and 10.5% in Puerto Rico, while Mexico reported an 11.1% decrease. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 26.9% in international traffic and a 12.3% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported growth in domestic and international traffic, up 9.5% and 17.4%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Mexico posted decreases of 9.4% and 12.7% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from July 1 to July 31, 2024 and from July 1 to July 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Mexico
3,987,375
3,545,600
(11.1)
25,758,497
25,235,650
(2.0)
Domestic Traffic
1,975,305
1,790,033
(9.4)
12,024,729
11,302,123
(6.0)
International Traffic
2,012,070
1,755,567
(12.7)
13,733,768
13,933,527
1.5
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,275,216
1,408,958
10.5
7,381,113
8,140,218
10.3
Domestic Traffic
1,113,320
1,218,928
9.5
6,606,075
7,227,852
9.4
International Traffic
161,896
190,030
17.4
775,038
912,366
17.7
Colombia
1,265,600
1,460,549
15.4
8,540,528
9,363,792
9.6
Domestic Traffic
995,418
1,117,757
12.3
6,894,598
7,316,422
6.1
International Traffic
270,182
342,792
26.9
1,645,930
2,047,370
24.4
Total Traffic
6,528,191
6,415,107
(1.7)
41,680,138
42,739,660
2.5
Domestic Traffic
4,084,043
4,126,718
1.0
25,525,402
25,846,397
1.3
International Traffic
2,444,148
2,288,389
(6.4)
16,154,736
16,893,263
4.6
Mexico Passenger Traffic
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Domestic Traffic
1,975,305
1,790,033
(9.4)
12,024,729
11,302,123
(6.0)
CUN
Cancun
1,118,655
940,874
(15.9)
6,721,717
5,805,786
(13.6)
CZM
Cozumel
24,040
19,972
(16.9)
101,967
138,696
36.0
HUX
Huatulco
71,528
70,876
(0.9)
497,825
427,022
(14.2)
MID
Merida
288,074
287,335
(0.3)
1,900,813
1,886,237
(0.8)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,276
14,228
15.9
71,988
80,998
12.5
OAX
Oaxaca
147,588
134,948
(8.6)
811,986
876,234
7.9
TAP
Tapachula
49,506
53,483
8.0
296,648
352,911
19.0
VER
Veracruz
150,024
138,412
(7.7)
874,437
885,446
1.3
VSA
Villahermosa
113,614
129,905
14.3
747,348
848,793
13.6
International Traffic
2,012,070
1,755,567
(12.7)
13,733,768
13,933,527
1.5
CUN
Cancun
1,898,642
1,637,174
(13.8)
12,934,144
13,010,812
0.6
CZM
Cozumel
42,172
32,836
(22.1)
309,773
341,986
10.4
HUX
Huatulco
2,192
2,993
36.5
77,299
102,898
33.1
MID
Merida
28,440
32,253
13.4
197,539
220,849
11.8
MTT
Minatitlan
887
771
(13.1)
4,835
4,165
(13.9)
OAX
Oaxaca
25,173
28,700
14.0
126,805
144,098
13.6
TAP
Tapachula
1,482
1,651
11.4
10,925
8,101
(25.8)
VER
Veracruz
10,044
15,999
59.3
56,375
80,455
42.7
VSA
Villahermosa
3,038
3,190
5.0
16,073
20,163
25.4
Traffic Total Mexico
3,987,375
3,545,600
(11.1)
25,758,497
25,235,650
(2.0)
CUN
Cancun
3,017,297
2,578,048
(14.6)
19,655,861
18,816,598
(4.3)
CZM
Cozumel
66,212
52,808
(20.2)
411,740
480,682
16.7
HUX
Huatulco
73,720
73,869
0.2
575,124
529,920
(7.9)
MID
Merida
316,514
319,588
1.0
2,098,352
2,107,086
0.4
MTT
Minatitlan
13,163
14,999
13.9
76,823
85,163
10.9
OAX
Oaxaca
172,761
163,648
(5.3)
938,791
1,020,332
8.7
TAP
Tapachula
50,988
55,134
8.1
307,573
361,012
17.4
VER
Veracruz
160,068
154,411
(3.5)
930,812
965,901
3.8
VSA
Villahermosa
116,652
133,095
14.1
763,421
868,956
13.8
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
SJU Total
1,275,216
1,408,958
10.5
7,381,113
8,140,218
10.3
Domestic Traffic
1,113,320
1,218,928
9.5
6,606,075
7,227,852
9.4
International Traffic
161,896
190,030
17.4
775,038
912,366
17.7
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
July
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2023
2024
2023
2024
Domestic Traffic
995,418
1,117,757
12.3
6,894,598
7,316,422
6.1
MDE
Rionegro
728,744
844,675
15.9
5,137,010
5,452,915
6.1
EOH
Medellin
113,192
104,251
(7.9)
682,134
703,121
3.1
MTR
Monteria
103,118
121,808
18.1
740,937
843,203
13.8
APO
Carepa
16,948
15,036
(11.3)
117,789
102,685
(12.8)
UIB
Quibdo
31,330
28,394
(9.4)
202,645
194,955
(3.8)
CZU
Corozal
2,086
3,593
72.2
14,083
19,543
38.8
International Traffic
270,182
342,792
26.9
1,645,930
2,047,370
24.4
MDE
Rionegro
270,182
342,792
26.9
1,645,930
2,047,370
24.4
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,265,600
1,460,549
15.4
8,540,528
9,363,792
9.6
MDE
Rionegro
998,926
1,187,467
18.9
6,782,940
7,500,285
10.6
EOH
Medellin
113,192
104,251
(7.9)
682,134
703,121
3.1
MTR
Monteria
103,118
121,808
18.1
740,937
843,203
13.8
APO
Carepa
16,948
15,036
(11.3)
117,789
102,685
(12.8)
UIB
Quibdo
31,330
28,394
(9.4)
202,645
194,955
(3.8)
CZU
Corozal
2,086
3,593
72.2
14,083
19,543
38.8
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
