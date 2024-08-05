Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 15.4% in Colombia and 10.5% in Puerto Rico, and declined 11.1% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2024 reached a total of 6.4 million passengers, representing a decrease of 1.7% compared to July 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 15.4% in Colombia and 10.5% in Puerto Rico, while Mexico reported an 11.1% decrease. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 26.9% in international traffic and a 12.3% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported growth in domestic and international traffic, up 9.5% and 17.4%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Mexico posted decreases of 9.4% and 12.7% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from July 1 to July 31, 2024 and from July 1 to July 31, 2023. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Mexico 3,987,375 3,545,600 (11.1)

25,758,497 25,235,650 (2.0) Domestic Traffic 1,975,305 1,790,033 (9.4)

12,024,729 11,302,123 (6.0) International Traffic 2,012,070 1,755,567 (12.7)

13,733,768 13,933,527 1.5 San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,275,216 1,408,958 10.5

7,381,113 8,140,218 10.3 Domestic Traffic 1,113,320 1,218,928 9.5

6,606,075 7,227,852 9.4 International Traffic 161,896 190,030 17.4

775,038 912,366 17.7 Colombia 1,265,600 1,460,549 15.4

8,540,528 9,363,792 9.6 Domestic Traffic 995,418 1,117,757 12.3

6,894,598 7,316,422 6.1 International Traffic 270,182 342,792 26.9

1,645,930 2,047,370 24.4 Total Traffic 6,528,191 6,415,107 (1.7)

41,680,138 42,739,660 2.5 Domestic Traffic 4,084,043 4,126,718 1.0

25,525,402 25,846,397 1.3 International Traffic 2,444,148 2,288,389 (6.4)

16,154,736 16,893,263 4.6

Mexico Passenger Traffic













July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,975,305 1,790,033 (9.4)

12,024,729 11,302,123 (6.0) CUN Cancun 1,118,655 940,874 (15.9)

6,721,717 5,805,786 (13.6) CZM Cozumel 24,040 19,972 (16.9)

101,967 138,696 36.0 HUX Huatulco 71,528 70,876 (0.9)

497,825 427,022 (14.2) MID Merida 288,074 287,335 (0.3)

1,900,813 1,886,237 (0.8) MTT Minatitlan 12,276 14,228 15.9

71,988 80,998 12.5 OAX Oaxaca 147,588 134,948 (8.6)

811,986 876,234 7.9 TAP Tapachula 49,506 53,483 8.0

296,648 352,911 19.0 VER Veracruz 150,024 138,412 (7.7)

874,437 885,446 1.3 VSA Villahermosa 113,614 129,905 14.3

747,348 848,793 13.6 International Traffic 2,012,070 1,755,567 (12.7)

13,733,768 13,933,527 1.5 CUN Cancun 1,898,642 1,637,174 (13.8)

12,934,144 13,010,812 0.6 CZM Cozumel 42,172 32,836 (22.1)

309,773 341,986 10.4 HUX Huatulco 2,192 2,993 36.5

77,299 102,898 33.1 MID Merida 28,440 32,253 13.4

197,539 220,849 11.8 MTT Minatitlan 887 771 (13.1)

4,835 4,165 (13.9) OAX Oaxaca 25,173 28,700 14.0

126,805 144,098 13.6 TAP Tapachula 1,482 1,651 11.4

10,925 8,101 (25.8) VER Veracruz 10,044 15,999 59.3

56,375 80,455 42.7 VSA Villahermosa 3,038 3,190 5.0

16,073 20,163 25.4 Traffic Total Mexico 3,987,375 3,545,600 (11.1)

25,758,497 25,235,650 (2.0) CUN Cancun 3,017,297 2,578,048 (14.6)

19,655,861 18,816,598 (4.3) CZM Cozumel 66,212 52,808 (20.2)

411,740 480,682 16.7 HUX Huatulco 73,720 73,869 0.2

575,124 529,920 (7.9) MID Merida 316,514 319,588 1.0

2,098,352 2,107,086 0.4 MTT Minatitlan 13,163 14,999 13.9

76,823 85,163 10.9 OAX Oaxaca 172,761 163,648 (5.3)

938,791 1,020,332 8.7 TAP Tapachula 50,988 55,134 8.1

307,573 361,012 17.4 VER Veracruz 160,068 154,411 (3.5)

930,812 965,901 3.8 VSA Villahermosa 116,652 133,095 14.1

763,421 868,956 13.8

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 SJU Total 1,275,216 1,408,958 10.5

7,381,113 8,140,218 10.3 Domestic Traffic 1,113,320 1,218,928 9.5

6,606,075 7,227,852 9.4 International Traffic 161,896 190,030 17.4

775,038 912,366 17.7

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











July % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 995,418 1,117,757 12.3

6,894,598 7,316,422 6.1 MDE Rionegro 728,744 844,675 15.9

5,137,010 5,452,915 6.1 EOH Medellin 113,192 104,251 (7.9)

682,134 703,121 3.1 MTR Monteria 103,118 121,808 18.1

740,937 843,203 13.8 APO Carepa 16,948 15,036 (11.3)

117,789 102,685 (12.8) UIB Quibdo 31,330 28,394 (9.4)

202,645 194,955 (3.8) CZU Corozal 2,086 3,593 72.2

14,083 19,543 38.8 International Traffic 270,182 342,792 26.9

1,645,930 2,047,370 24.4 MDE Rionegro 270,182 342,792 26.9

1,645,930 2,047,370 24.4 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,265,600 1,460,549 15.4

8,540,528 9,363,792 9.6 MDE Rionegro 998,926 1,187,467 18.9

6,782,940 7,500,285 10.6 EOH Medellin 113,192 104,251 (7.9)

682,134 703,121 3.1 MTR Monteria 103,118 121,808 18.1

740,937 843,203 13.8 APO Carepa 16,948 15,036 (11.3)

117,789 102,685 (12.8) UIB Quibdo 31,330 28,394 (9.4)

202,645 194,955 (3.8) CZU Corozal 2,086 3,593 72.2

14,083 19,543 38.8

