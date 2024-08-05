Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile Medical"; the "Company") (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Total revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $73.2 million Lymphedema product revenue increased 8% year-over-year Airway clearance product revenue increased 2% year-over-year

Net income of $4.3 million versus a net loss of $0.1 million in Q2 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million versus $6.1 million in Q2 2023

Operating cashflow of $13.1 million, ended Q2 2024 with $73.6 million in cash and cash equivalents

510(k) clearance for Nimbl system, our next generation lymphedema therapy platform

Appointed Sheri Dodd as President and CEO, effective July 1, 2024



"We are pleased with our second quarter performance, delivering total revenue growth of 7% year-over-year and significant improvements in profitability, reflected in a 49% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA," said Sheri Dodd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. "We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet, generating $13 million of operating cashflow in the quarter."

Ms. Dodd continued, "My first few weeks as CEO of Tactile Medical have validated my confidence in the immense opportunity to transform care for patients with lymphedema and airway clearance disorders. As these markets continue to grow, patient populations remain chronically underdiagnosed, undertreated, and underserved. Looking ahead, we will continue investing in our products, patient services, and sales and order operations to provide increasingly innovative solutions, enable simplicity and scale, and ultimately widen market access. I believe we are well positioned to tangibly improve patient care while driving sustainable and profitable growth in 2024 and beyond."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2024 increased $4.9 million, or 7%, to $73.2 million, compared to $68.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $4.7 million, or 8%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $0.2 million, or 2%, in sales of the airway clearance product line in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 increased $5.8 million, or 12%, to $54.1 million, compared to $48.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 73.9% of revenue, compared to 70.7% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.3% of revenue, compared to 71.1% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 increased $2.0 million, or 4%, to $48.3 million, compared to $46.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating income was $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2024 was $6.5 million, compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Other income was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to other expense of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense was $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $4.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or ($0.00) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $4.8 million, compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share were 24.1 million and 23.4 million for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

First Six Months 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024, increased $7.1 million, or 6%, to $134.3 million, compared to $127.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $7.2 million, or 7%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line, slightly offset by a decrease of $0.1 million, or 1%, in sales of the airway clearance product line for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $2.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $3.5 million, compared to $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share were 24.1 million and 22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $73.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $27.8 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $61.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $29.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2023.

2024 Financial Outlook

The Company is updating its 2024 financial outlook and now expects full year 2024 total revenue in the range of $293 million to $298 million, representing growth of approximately 7% to 9% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $274.4 million in 2023. The Company's prior 2024 guidance expectation was total revenue in the range of $300 million to $305 million, representing growth of approximately 9% to 11%.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call with a question-and-answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2024, to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13747225. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13747225. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "confident," "outlook," "guidance," "project," "goals," "look forward," "poised," "designed," "plan," "return," "focused," "prospects" or "remain" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company's control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain reimbursement from third-party payers for its products; the impacts of inflation, rising interest rates or a recession; the adequacy of the Company's liquidity to pursue its business objectives; adverse economic conditions or intense competition; price increases for supplies and components; wage and component price inflation; loss of a key supplier; entry of new competitors and products; compliance with and changes in federal, state and local government regulation; loss or retirement of key executives, including transition matters related to the Company's recent Chief Executive Officer change; technological obsolescence of the Company's products; technical problems with the Company's research and products; the Company's ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company's ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss), which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net income or loss, plus interest expense, net, or less interest income, net, less income tax benefit or plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation expense, plus or minus the change in fair value of earn-out and plus executive transition costs. Non-GAAP gross profit in this release represents gross profit plus non-cash intangible amortization expense. Non-GAAP gross margin in this release represents non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in this release represents operating income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, change in fair value of earn-out and executive transition expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, change in fair value of earn-out and executive transition expenses, and adjusted for the income tax effect on reconciling items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Management uses these measures principally as measures of the Company's operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information and because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric in the Company's compensation program.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, their respective GAAP financial measures, as measures of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed to imply that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company's GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company's definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,618 $ 61,033 Accounts receivable 41,935 43,173 Net investment in leases 13,551 14,195 Inventories 18,846 22,527 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,909 4,366 Total current assets 151,859 145,294 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 5,691 6,195 Right of use operating lease assets 17,828 19,128 Intangible assets, net 44,883 46,724 Goodwill 31,063 31,063 Accounts receivable, non-current 4,511 10,936 Deferred income taxes 19,408 19,378 Other non-current assets 3,541 2,720 Total non-current assets 126,925 136,144 Total assets $ 278,784 $ 281,438 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,094 $ 6,659 Note payable 2,956 2,956 Accrued payroll and related taxes 12,090 16,789 Accrued expenses 6,702 5,904 Income taxes payable 496 1,467 Operating lease liabilities 2,799 2,807 Other current liabilities 4,075 4,475 Total current liabilities 34,212 41,057 Non-current liabilities Note payable, non-current 24,698 26,176 Accrued warranty reserve, non-current 1,561 1,681 Income taxes payable, non-current 495 446 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 17,142 18,436 Total non-current liabilities 43,896 46,739 Total liabilities 78,108 87,796 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 23,966,748 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024; 23,600,584 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 24 24 Additional paid-in capital 179,669 174,724 Retained earnings 20,983 18,894 Total stockholders' equity 200,676 193,642 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 278,784 $ 281,438

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Sales revenue $ 64,267 $ 59,802 $ 117,574 $ 112,593 Rental revenue 8,951 8,537 16,732 14,592 Total revenue 73,218 68,339 134,306 127,185 Cost of revenue Cost of sales revenue 16,263 16,865 31,207 31,507 Cost of rental revenue 2,852 3,175 5,567 5,911 Total cost of revenue 19,115 20,040 36,774 37,418 Gross profit Gross profit - sales revenue 48,004 42,937 86,367 81,086 Gross profit - rental revenue 6,099 5,362 11,165 8,681 Gross profit 54,103 48,299 97,532 89,767 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 28,608 28,206 55,965 54,508 Research and development 2,234 1,833 4,377 4,066 Reimbursement, general and administrative 16,779 14,991 33,040 30,425 Intangible asset amortization and earn-out 633 1,211 1,265 2,516 Total operating expenses 48,254 46,241 94,647 91,515 Income (loss) from operations 5,849 2,058 2,885 (1,748 ) Other income (expense) 225 (838 ) 380 (1,831 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 6,074 1,220 3,265 (3,579 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,776 1,320 1,176 (1,593 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,298 $ (100 ) $ 2,089 $ (1,986 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ (0.09 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per common share Basic 23,873,379 23,352,530 23,769,604 22,323,856 Diluted 24,099,047 23,352,530 24,073,986 22,323,856

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 2,089 $ (1,986 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,345 3,269 Deferred income taxes (30 ) - Stock-based compensation expense 3,899 3,831 Loss on disposal of property and equipment and intangibles 54 3 Change in fair value of earn-out liability - 1,230 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable 1,238 8,273 Net investment in leases 644 2,911 Inventories 3,681 2,809 Income taxes (922 ) (3,967 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (364 ) (697 ) Right of use operating lease assets (2 ) 50 Accounts receivable, non-current 6,425 7,631 Accounts payable (1,592 ) (696 ) Accrued payroll and related taxes (4,699 ) (3,300 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 300 (5,954 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 14,066 13,407 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (982 ) (1,043 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 12 - Intangible assets expenditures (57 ) (99 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,027 ) (1,142 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on earn-out - (5,000 ) Payments on note payable (1,500 ) (1,500 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 2 11 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the employee stock purchase plan 1,044 882 Proceeds from issuance of common stock at market - 34,625 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (454 ) 29,018 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,585 41,283 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 61,033 21,929 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 73,618 $ 63,212 Supplemental cash flow disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 1,099 $ 1,925 Cash paid for taxes $ 2,177 $ 2,415 Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 27 $ 8



The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Lymphedema products $ 64,683 $ 59,999 $ 116,996 $ 109,751 Airway clearance products 8,535 8,340 17,310 17,434 Total $ 73,218 $ 68,339 $ 134,306 $ 127,185 Percentage of total revenue Lymphedema products 88% 88% 87% 86% Airway clearance products 12% 12% 13% 14% Total 100% 100% 100% 100%



The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP gross profit and margin:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit, as reported $ 54,103 $ 48,299 $ 97,532 $ 89,767 Gross margin, as reported 73.9 % 70.7 % 72.6 % 70.6 % Reconciling items: Non-cash intangible amortization expense $ 317 $ 315 $ 633 $ 629 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 54,420 $ 48,614 $ 98,165 $ 90,396 Non-GAAP gross margin 74.3 % 71.1 % 73.1 % 71.1 %



The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 5,849 $ 2,058 $ 2,885 $ (1,748 ) Reconciling items: Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit $ 317 $ 315 $ 633 $ 629 Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses 632 641 1,265 1,286 Change in fair value of earn-out - 570 - 1,230 Executive transition expenses (340 ) - (25 ) - Non-GAAP operating income: $ 6,458 $ 3,584 $ 4,758 $ 1,397



The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,298 $ (100 ) $ 2,089 $ (1,986 ) Reconciling items: Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit $ 317 $ 315 $ 633 $ 629 Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses 632 641 1,265 1,286 Change in fair value of earn-out - 570 - 1,230 Executive transition expenses (340 ) - (25 ) - Income tax expense on reconciling items* (152 ) (382 ) (468 ) (786 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 4,755 $ 1,044 $ 3,494 $ 373 * The effect of income tax on the reconciling items is estimated using the Company's effective statutory tax rate.



The following table contains a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Increase Six Months Ended Increase June 30, (Decrease) June 30, (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ % 2024 2023 $ % Net income (loss) $ 4,298 $ (100 ) $ 4,398 N.M. % $ 2,089 $ (1,986 ) $ 4,075 205 % Interest (income) expense, net (225 ) 838 (1,063 ) (127 ) % (371 ) 1,831 (2,202 ) (120 ) % Income tax expense (benefit) 1,776 1,320 456 35 % 1,176 (1,593 ) 2,769 (174 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,711 1,640 71 4 % 3,345 3,269 76 2 % Stock-based compensation 1,860 1,808 52 3 % 3,899 3,831 68 2 % Change in fair value of earn-out - 570 (570 ) (100 ) % - 1,230 (1,230 ) (100 ) % Executive transition costs (340 ) - (340 ) - % (25 ) - (25 ) - % Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,080 $ 6,076 $ 3,004 49 % $ 10,113 $ 6,582 $ 3,531 54 %



